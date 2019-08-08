The NBA Will Release The Full 2019-20 NBA Regular Season Schedule On Monday

08.08.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

The first game of the NBA regular season is still roughly three months away, but we’ll know every game on the schedule well before then. The NBA is set to release the full, 82-game schedule on Monday, August 12 at 3 p.m. ET, giving fans a chance to start planning for possible trips to see their favorite squad.

However, instead of just releasing the schedule like they have in year’s past, the league will also televise the schedule release on NBA TV, according to a press release sent out on Thursday.

NBA TV will unveil the complete 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule, including highly-anticipated nationally-televised appearances throughout the entire season, during the NBA TV 2019-20 Schedule Release Show airing on NBA TV Monday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

TOPICS#NBA#LeBron James
TAGS2019-20 NBA ScheduleKAWHI LEONARDLeBron JamesNBA
