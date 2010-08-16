NBA News: Lance Stephenson, Udonis Haslem arrested

This past weekend wasn’t all fun and games for everyone in the basketball world. In a pair of separate incidents, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem and Indiana Pacers rookie Lance Stephenson were arrested and charged with crimes.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, Haslem was charged with speeding, having illegally-tinted windows, and marijuana possession (more than 20 grams). According to police records obtained by the Miami Herald, Haslem was driving his ’08 Benz at a speed of 78 mph in a 60-mph zone. He and his passenger were arrested for possession after the officer smelled weed on them. The possession charge is a third-degree felony which could result in a maximum five-year jail term.
Meanwhile, in New York, Stephenson has been charged with third-degree assault after allegedly pushing his girlfriend down a flight of stairs. According to the New York Daily News, the incident resulted in Stephenson’s girlfriend being treated at a hospital for head and neck injuries.
wow… i thought Haslem is one of the mr. nice guys in the L.
surprised at all. Him, Tom Jackson, and President Obama look like they step out of cessions every 5 minutes….every time I see them. Obviously, they do MARY JANE all day and then use ROACH TAR as chapstick and talk ish for the cameras at nite. And re-do this process.
A flashy guard from Brooklyn has legal issues.
Indy signs him.
Blah… 80% of the guys in the league are dating Mary Jane. If they REALLY wanted to catch the culprits they would random test everyone. As it stands, the NBA only randomly tests the rookies. Everyone else knows the exact date when they will be tested for banned substances. They can just purge their body a few weeks before the test and pass. The NBA won’t move to league-wide random testing because they know two-thirds of the players will be suspended.
As for Lance Stephenson… he will be a “What-could-have been” story before it’s all said and done.
Why would haslem smokin weed make him a not nice guy, arislocote?
Even nice guys smoke/sell weed.
Haslem has to slang. He left a few million on the table to re-sign with Miami. Has to make the difference up somehow. In my opinion Stephensons crime was way worse. Not a good way to start your career.
smoking weed is one thing. pushing a girl down the stairs is another. obviously.
Most people I know who smoke weed are much more laid back and friendlier. There really are no disadvantages to smoking weed, it really shouldn’t even be illegal. I don’t even smoke it, but I know a lot of people who do…
Lance is just your typical NY PG. He’ll probably end up with a shoe deal because of this.
Get rid of that HO, Lance.. She’ll fuck up your career before you do. I think he’s been in trouble wit her once before in HS too..
Just an FYI as to why marijuana is illegal…
Take yourself back to the times of the native north americans and the newly landed pioneers. The pioneers learned about this herb the natives used to make tea and smoke for ceremonies and meditation. The pioneers even started to use it leisurely. After the pioneers stole the land from the native people and implanted a their own government and rules, they tried to control and tax the consumption of the native people’s ceremonial herb. But since anyone can plant it and it is grows so successfully in the wild, they banned it since they could not make money off something that there was a demand for. That is why it’s illegal. NOT because of the “health effects”, it’s because they could not control it and tax it, therefore not being able to make money off of it.
Since it is literally a “weed” you could plant a single bush and it will spread over time.
It’s a lie perpetuated over time and now people actually believe cigarettes are less harmful than marijuana.
I agree with you, but the real reason was the threat that hemp offered to the paper/cotton textile industries. Hemp can produce 5 times more yield per acre, and in the early 1900s, JP Morgan had a monopoly in paper and related industries. He pushed (and paid) the lawmakers to make it illegal, funded huge ad campaigns about “reefer madness”, directly saying that if people smoke weed, they will become as crazy as black people (gotta love bs racism back then, they weren’t quite so PC).
That is the main reason why there are outstanding laws against weed, and it continues today with other people who control industries that would suffer if weed was legalized (from cotton, paper, tobacco, alcohol, textile, etc).
JAY/control – thanks for the Weed 101 crash course.
I haven’t smoked any in about 13 months and my has house been messy since I stopped smoking. go figure, I’m actually lazier now than when I was high
I thought the only time you would push a woman down the stairs is when you couldn’t afford an abortion…was she pregnant?
So yo are ready to admit it Dime? You supported a brainless thug all these years. So many players to support over the years, but you chose a woman beater. Born Ready? Born Fuckup.
ESPN’s report about this says that Lance also went down to the bottom step after pushing her down, grabbed her, and hit her head on the bottom step. WTF??
How much of this entire thing could be true? Cause that sh*t don’t make sense. I understand how a scuffle with a drunk bitch @ 5 AM can lead to someone falling down the stairs or something , but smashing her face on a step afterward is some movie villain/Aryan hate crime sh*t. It sounds too bizarre to be real.
And there’s the fact that the judge released him on no bail when the prosecution wanted bail set at $7500. It’s not normal to be released for free in his situation, so he’s either lucky or there is more info about this incident that the media is either not reporting (yet) or not privy to (yet).
So before everyone immediately jumps on these athletes for being f*ckups or criminals, I think you gotta remember it’s possible that they could be a victim in all this too. At least hold your judgment until all the details are known.
Reading some of the comments that Dime readers are posting about Lance Stephenson are about as classless as his actions. Lets show some maturity here people
Reports are now saying that right before she “fell” down the stairs, Lance’s girl was talking about how dreamy she thought Darren Collison was.
2nd time Born Ready assaulted a girl… Tough guy, eh?
As for Haslem, think his mom just died recently… way to cope, man…
