NBA News: Lance Stephenson, Udonis Haslem arrested

08.16.10 8 years ago 27 Comments

This past weekend wasn’t all fun and games for everyone in the basketball world. In a pair of separate incidents, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem and Indiana Pacers rookie Lance Stephenson were arrested and charged with crimes.

Following a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, Haslem was charged with speeding, having illegally-tinted windows, and marijuana possession (more than 20 grams). According to police records obtained by the Miami Herald, Haslem was driving his ’08 Benz at a speed of 78 mph in a 60-mph zone. He and his passenger were arrested for possession after the officer smelled weed on them. The possession charge is a third-degree felony which could result in a maximum five-year jail term.

Meanwhile, in New York, Stephenson has been charged with third-degree assault after allegedly pushing his girlfriend down a flight of stairs. According to the New York Daily News, the incident resulted in Stephenson’s girlfriend being treated at a hospital for head and neck injuries.

TAGSDimeMag

