NBA News: Now You Can Watch NBA D-League Games Live on YouTube

#YouTube
11.20.12 6 years ago

Earlier today Deputy Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA and YouTube will stream 350 NBA Development League games live during the season.

The NBA D-League season on YouTube will tip off opening night on Friday, Nov. 23, with four games when the Maine Red Claws meet the Canton Charge, the Erie BayHawks play the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants, the Tulsa 66ers host the Texas Legends, and the Bakersfield Jam open against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Games can be viewed on the NBA D-League YouTube channel and via the D-League YouTube video player on NBA.com.

Will you watch D-League games live on YouTube?

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSADAM SILVERD-LeagueDimeMagLatest NewsNBA Development Leagueyoutube

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP