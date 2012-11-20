NBA News: Now You Can Watch NBA D-League Games Live on YouTube

Earlier today Deputy Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA and YouTube will stream 350 NBA Development League games live during the season.

The NBA D-League season on YouTube will tip off opening night on Friday, Nov. 23, with four games when the Maine Red Claws meet the Canton Charge, the Erie BayHawks play the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants, the Tulsa 66ers host the Texas Legends, and the Bakersfield Jam open against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Games can be viewed on the NBA D-League YouTube channel and via the D-League YouTube video player on NBA.com.

Will you watch D-League games live on YouTube?

