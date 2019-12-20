Nike Unveiled Its Earned Edition Showtime Hoodies For 2019 Playoff Teams

Last year, Nike introduced the Earned Edition uniforms, a series of jerseys that celebrate the 16 teams that made the playoffs in the season prior. Ultimately, though, they were just each team’s City or Statement jersey in a different color. This time around, Nike made the decision to transition from jerseys to another article of clothing.

On Friday, Nike announced that they will honor last year’s playoff teams with Earned Edition Showtime hoodies. As a reminder, those squads are the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. Eight of those teams will wear the Earned Edition hoodies on Christmas Day. The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers are the only two teams that won’t be suited upon the bench in Earned Edition hoodies.

You can check out all of the hoodies at the link above, but here are some of our favorites.









This does seem to mean that Nike won’t be surprising NBA fans with Christmas Day jerseys this year. The last time the NBA had Christmas Day jerseys was in 2016, which was also the last year adidas was the official apparel sponsor of the league. So while Christmas Day jerseys may be a thing of the past, it looks like Nike has started a new tradition with the Earned Edition line. Time will tell if this ends up being more popular than the Christmas-specific unis, but at very least, it’s better than sleeved jerseys.