NBA Officials Can Talk Smack Too

In last night’s 18-point Suns debacle at the hands of the Thunder, a baffling exchange took place with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter when Phoenix guards Zabian Dowdell and Aaron Brooks were both ejected from the game by official Ken Mauer.
According to KTAR Sports Radio Talk Show host John Gambadoro, Mauer told Dowdell to “stop being a little bitch.”
Dowdell then allegedly asked Maurer if he would repeat what he said to him off the court. Maurer immediately ejected Dowdell and then Brooks, standing up for his teammate, exercised a subtle crotch grabbing in Mauer’s direction. That obviously irked the veteran official and resulted in Brooks’ subsequent ejection.
After the game, Dowdell addressed the ejection and his interaction with Mauer without going into too much detail.
“Disrespectful, that’s how it was,” he said. “I think it was very disrespectful…obviously the game wasn’t going the way we wanted it to go. I just think something like that was uncalled for.”
Though most of the Suns players refused to directly comment on what was said between the ref and the rookie, Marcin Gortat had this to say:
“It was interesting. I’m just telling you it was interesting… for the four years in my career, I’ve never seen something like that.” Then Josh Childress chimed in from the background for the Polish Hammer to shut his big yapper.
If these allegations are in fact true, do you think officials should be penalized for expressing harsh words to a player? Should the repercussions be worse because it’s an official? Let us know what you think…
Source: SB Nation Arizona
First of all, let me ask you something’, who the hell is Zabian Dowdell?
A ref told him to stop crying and called him a name. Ooooooohhhhhhhh. Did he diss his momma too?
NBA players need to stop catching feelings over the stupidest things, acting like a bunch of teenage girls.
Haha this is hilarious. I would have told Childress to stop being a bitch too
“Catching feelings” has nothing to do with it. It abusing power, if he did say that to him it was wrong, simple as that. How is it okay for him to allegedly say what he said, and when the players defends himself throw him out of the game. There should be no double standards, if the players have to respect the refs, then it should be the same for the refs. If you went to your boss to express for opposition to a problem and he then turned to you and siad, “suck it up bitch”, how would you feel or react. Same thing here, respect should go both ways, whether it’s an “authority figure” or not.
yea, but the refs can’t go talkin smack to the players like that though. their job is to officiate and maintain integrity on the court. then to eject the kid after he asked him would he say that off the court, thats very childish on the official’s part
I don’t think Zabian’s reaction was all that bad. The ref was out of line if he said what he said, and Aaron Brooks HOLY LIVING F*CK DUDE ARE YOU REALLY GRABBING YOURSELF? C’mon son. Brooks needs to get some therapy and have a nice long cry over losing his spot to Kyle Lowry.
If only that “respect for the game” initiative applied to everyone involved with the game. Is this really what the League is on now? Are the refs really that empowered now?
Maybe there was an over/under that needed protecting…
some refs just need to get hit
@anyone attacking the refs – ok, you’re right, we should suspend this ref for a game.
AAAAND any time the players curse at the refs, they will instantly be tossed.
We’ll be watching Wheel of Fortune re-runs by the end of the first quarter.
Seriously, the players get away with murder already, I’d be the worst T-throwing ref in history.
bring back the 90’s, trash talk and some real rivarly, not this I cool with everyone and I can’t say nothing to the refs shit!
the player’s responsibility is not the same as the refs. the refs are there to be calm, objective and preserve the nature of the game. they are not there to interact with the game in any way. they are there to listen to the rulebooks. there is no leeway in the way they act. other than the subjective calls such as fouls and whatever, they need to be robots. how can you say a ref insulting a player is ok? they’re trained not to do that.
the players just have a completely different job responsibility. don’t get me wrong, i think there’s more bitching and crying and whining in the league than there ever was. i think the league is soft as hell right now. but the ref is in no position to deal or comment on this. their job is one of the most structured, concrete jobs.
Players: run around, concenrating on things going on at a near superhuman level. When things get hot, they overreact.
Refs: also run around, also concentrate on things going on at a near superhuman level.
Why do they not get a pass? Seriously, I hear players curse a dozen times a game. That’s just what’s picked up by the camera mics and isn’t censored by TNT/ESPN etc.
Seriously, if a bunch of guys (not counting thousands of fans, about half the game) were shouting profanities at me for 3 hours, I’d flip out!
(I’m being serious today apparently)
@Nola
Truth
I won’t say all, but a lot of the NBA refs today think they’re cops. They definitely abuse the power of the whistle. Stern won’t do anything about it, but something should be done.
Why are people here assuming the kid was ejected for swearing at the ref?? Gortat said he has never seen anything like that… i’m pretty sure he’s seen players swearing at refs before. He played a few playoffs series versus the Celtics, remember? The ref definitely said something out of the ordinary.
And for Brooks’ crotch grab… that’s sooooooo 1980’s.
Refs have to be held accountable too. Even if it’s a fine or suspension the ref has to keep his mouth and ego in check.
Sure that can be difficult in dealing with grown men who act like children, Still as a ref, you are expected to remain calm and be the calm in the midst of the storm, whatever that may be on the court.
At least this won’t be happening next season. Seeing as how there won’t be a season…which is the best thing that could happen to the L…
I was sitting on the floor that night and heard everything go down. The remark was a true statement and very disrespectful. I dont blame Dowdell for calling mauer out, I would have done the same thing. To clear up Aaron Brooks’ ejection, he didnt get thrown for grabbing his crotch, he was thrown because he said” I wish I got paid to disrespect people” and mauer threw him.