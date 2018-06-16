The NBA On TNT Crew Will Make Their Debut On ‘Family Feud’ This Sunday

Getty Image

Thursday night basketball on TNT is one of the best parts of the NBA season because that’s when the consummate professionals over at Inside the NBA provide thoughtful, in-depth analysis of the… oh, who are we kidding? That show is a glorious train wreck each week, and we can’t turn our eyes away.

The world’s most popular hoops show is bolstered by the always contentious relationship between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, a dynamic the two long-time friends like to play up for the cameras because it makes for such compelling television.

Now, the gang will be able to channel some of that animosity as they band together to compete against their MLB cohorts on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which will air this Sunday on ABC.