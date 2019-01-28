Getty Image

Anthony Davis is on the trading block for the New Orleans Pelicans in a situation that is all his own making. Davis and his representation informed the Pelicans over the weekend that he would not sign a supermax extension with the franchise, essentially requesting a trade to a team that’s a “contender” with a year left on his current contract.

The news has let loose a flurry of speculation about Davis’ future, both from which teams will want to trade for him to which franchises he would prefer to play for. The Pelicans revealed that Davis had, indeed, asked for a trade over the weekend and publicly asked the NBA to make sure no one would tamper with the process.

That release was quickly followed up by a number of reports that indicated the NBA is, indeed, investigating why Davis’ request for a trade was made public.