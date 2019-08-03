Getty Image

Schedule information for the biggest days of the 2019-20 NBA season has started to leak over the last 24 hours. The first bits of information involved the league’s full Christmas Day slate, and now, we know both when the season will tip off and what teams will usher in a new year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA’s 2019-20 campaign is slated to begin on Oct. 22, 2019. We won’t have to wait long to see four of the league’s most fascinating teams, as the defending champion Toronto Raptors will take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans before LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George write the latest chapter in the rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers.

Expected opening night of 2019-20 NBA season: Oct. 22, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Planned games for opening night: Los Angeles Lakers/LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors/New Orleans Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

Jeff Nowak of NOLA.com points out that, barring a change in dates for Elton John’s tour, the Pelicans-Raptors game would occur in New Orleans.