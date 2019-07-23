Getty Image

The NBA believes it has a bit of a problem on its hands. On one hand, the league supports the concept of player empowerment, but this summer has caused some in the league to take a bit of a step back. With 40 percent of players available on the free agent market, there was a whole lot of activity, with some deals between teams and players being reported before 6 p.m. on June 30.

Naturally this set off a whole lot of alarms about tampering, which in turn has become a major topic of conversation over the last month. In fact, a new piece by Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that the NBA Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas spent a whole lot of time on this subject. One thing is abundantly clear: The NBA isn’t sure what it’s going to do to combat tampering.

We do know, thanks to the story, that the league has decided to investigate just what went down in the time leading up to June 30.