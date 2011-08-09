NBA Owners Making Bold Moves; Kobe Bryant Will Play In The 2012 Olympics

Really the whole reason behind this lockout stems from the owners believing steadfastly that they are losing money. But when the Hawks are sold for $300 million after being bought for $208 million seven years ago, it’s hard to convince the general public that the NBA really is a losing business. How can teams be taking substantial hits â€“ as the NBA is proclaiming â€“ when the worth of franchises isn’t doing anything but rising? Some say David Stern is guaranteeing the new buyers that the new CBA will ensure profitability and that’s why they are stepping forward. But still. And then David Aldridge offered this bit: “The source said owners frequently speak of ‘being tired of making these guys rich’ and are even contemplating asking for more, such as including income the players receive from their commercial endorsements and sponsorship money into the BRI pot — the theory being the players wouldn’t become famous and able to make such deals if not for the NBA infrastructure that puts them on television and other media.” So basically, the owners are looking a little like spoiled brats, so used to making money off everything that when they see their players living lavishly at their expense, they get frustrated and feel insulted. Are the owners going to cut in on everything the players earn? Every time we watch one of those dope Derrick Rose adidas commercials, will the owners be at his front stoop the following morning asking for some change? C’mon people, lose the pride for just a minute and make some progress … In what has to be one of the worst celebrations we’ve ever seen, Terrence Williams ripped off his jersey and threw it on the floor after dunking on Derrick Caracter during a summer league game. We’ve seen some weird things in summer leagues before, but this is up there. The worst part was Williams returned to the fallen shirt 10 seconds later to put it back on. It was so unnecessary that even Michael Beasley probably laughed at it … You know it’s not a Smack during a day in the summer during a potentially long and boring lockout, without a dose of some B-Easy. Beasley comes through again with more entertainment by proclaiming: “Goodman league. The best league in the f______ world. The Drew league is OK. They play indoor, man they don’t know anything about this hard life. It’s the streets out here man” … A source close to Kobe Bryant says the guard will definitely be playing in the 2012 Olympics. He wants a second gold, and plans to go for it even at his advanced age and with all the issues of a lockout. Who’s going to be the leader on that team? If Kobe is there, he’ll still be one of the top few players, but would he still be the guy they go to late in a game? … While Luol Deng will be suiting up, Ben Gordon won’t be playing for Great Britain in EuroBasket 2011 despite a lengthy process (it’s been going on all summer) aimed at granting him insurance. We talked to BG back in July and he felt it was probably going to happen. Ultimately, it came down to this: Deng is in a comfortable situation in Chicago (if he gets hurt, he knows the Bulls have his back) while Gordon is stashed in somewhat of a basketball Hell in Detroit. If he gets hurt, who knows what would happen? … And who is the best athlete you’ve ever seen play in the NBA? … We’re out like “Watch The Throne” hype.

