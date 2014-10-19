NBA Should Penalize Tristan Thompson For Kissing Sideline Reporter (Video)

It’s the year 2014, and this type of behavior is inexcusable. When Tristan Thompson kissed Cavaliers sideline reporter Allie Clifton on Friday night, it marked a huge lapse in judgement and a dunderheaded ignorance of women’s rights in this country.
Thompson had a good game on Friday night with 17 points (6-of-8 shooting) and 11 rebounds in under 30 minutes of action when the Cavs lost to the Mavs 107-102. Allie Clifton didn’t have as much fun as Thompson because she had to interview him for her job.
After calling her “Tina,” with a wink, Thompson leaned in to kiss Clifton on the side of head when the interview had finished. Clifton, ever the pro, barely missed a beat, but that’s still no excuse for the sexist display from Thompson.
Listen, some of you are going to poo-poo this as an overreaction, primarily because Clifton handled it with so much grace. But men should never kiss a woman without their permission and they certainly shouldn’t kiss a woman when she’s just trying to do her job.
People forget that less than 100 years ago women didn’t have the right to vote. Universal suffrage for men and women of all races only truly came into being after the passage of the 19th amendment in 1919. Since then, society has slowly opened up more doors for women, like Clifton, to excel in jobs and positions men traditionally hold. In sports, particularly, it’s still a male-dominated world, one Clifton has had to navigate on her way to her present position.
Even after all that progress, all it takes is one awkward smooch by Tristan to remind everyone we’re not quite past the anachronistic chauvinism on display last century. Since the ill-fated kiss, people have turned the 23-year-old Thompson into a meme and made light of his foolhardy exchange. The act was piggishness, pure and simple, and the NBA should suspend him, or — at the very least — fine him for his behavior. Allie Clifton isn’t a plaything, she’s a sideline reporter trying to do her job.
We hope Lance Stephenson blows in Thompson’s ear and kisses him on the side of his head when he’s trying to do his job. We hope the NBA acts to fine or suspend Thompson even though it’s a preseason game and Clifton handled it like the pro. That’s because she is a pro. The kiss was workplace harassment pure and simple, so hopefully the NBA takes a firm stand next week, so we never have to witness something like this again.
(video via @cjzero)
Should the NBA fine or suspend Tristan Thompson?
Wow this dude’s a bitch. Dude find your ballsack. If she didn’t complain about it and found it playful then let it go. You’re the only person that’s kicking up a fuss. I’m not saying he should have done it but him kissing her on the cheek isn’t an expression of male dominance over her. Go look for something important to write about you pussy.
AGREED!!! This article is SHIT…waste of fucking time…obviously put together because he had to produce SOMETHING to his bosses….this guy should be FIRED for being a retard and his bosses should be fired for putting it out there.
Exactly! Why all the bitching!
Says the person who isn’t married to Allie Clifton, and therefore has no emotional investment in her integrity as a human being.
Just imagine that was your wife, or mother, or sister…
If it was…I’d laugh. GTFOH. It wasn’t like he groped her or anything.
Honestly sometimes I feel like there is something wrong with people. It was a friendly-fake kiss on the side of her head. I mean… you can clearly see it wasn’t serious. I could understand if he completely grabbed her, turned her towards him and frenched her for a good 20 seconds. But no. He didn’t. Apparently “physical contact” is equal to the end of days. Imagine if he… I don’t want to say it…. HUGGED HER! DUN DUN DUN!!!
yeah but on the cheek isn’t that much of a transgression, and he didn’t even get her on the check. he got her on her hair somewhere. he missed! just like he does on the field most of the time
imagine that woman is something of you??
you really think objectify a woman helps with sexism?
i can see your good intentions but a great deal with equallity is that everyone is the same in his/her own right. you absolutely don’t need that someone is someone’s something to have worth.
No big deal,part of the job.Back in the 70’s/80’s,a big breasted woman used to run on the baseball field and kiss a star baseball player.No one took it as being wrong back then ,everyone thought that it was funny,part of the job .( Google it ,kid , and lighten up while you are at it,maybe get a testosterone shot.)
yeah i was trying to be sarcastic at another reply but ckicked yours by mistake.
dude from the article definitly is wasting readers time.
he kissed her on side of head ,not lips.If that was my wife or sister,it would still NOT be a big deal.Part of the job.When that big breasted wpman used to run on baseball field and kiss players , everyone took it as a joke.Part of the job ,lighten up.
You got 117 likes thus far for your comment? So think about it this way Kirko. What happens if Thompson had kissed a male reporter? Would that be cool with you?
I wouldn’t have given a damn. Nobody else would have either. Give it a break….
Would you have been okay with it if the female reporter kissed him instead……
Don’t think you would’ve cared at all.
fuck oath mate, this is the shittest article ive ever seen. Let the man have some fun, she didn’t take offence to it so chill the fuck out. What has this world come to
PK Subban kissed Pierre McGuire last year after a game…Let’s fine him too right??? Oh wait, it’s a guy kissing another guy playfully so it’s okay? Just shut up!
this dude is salty and jealous as fuck. i bet you if u asked her if she was okay with it , she would blush AGAIN and say it was okay
What the fuck is this? You just mad he didn’t give you a kiss you pussy haha
The biggest truth in the above article: this is an overreaction
OMG!! He kissed her hair, she’s going to die!!
You mean playful affection is now somehow sexist? It may have been unprofessional for thompson, but you’re clutching at thin, toxic straws
ps. stop wasting readers’ time.
I think it’s pretty sexiest that you, the author of this article, feel the need to protect the reporter just because she is a woman.
Spencer, I’m with you on this and I’m glad you said something. Considering your readers, this was a ballsy article to put up.
Well said UA. Nice to see there are at least some people with brains commenting here.
Here we go again….the Media’s attempt to get us angry about something that isn’t a big deal. He OBVIOUSLY exercised taste when he did it……”kissing” the side of the back of her head, on her hair. Not even on her cheek.
Thanks to feminism, we’re being trained to believe that flirtatiousness is some kind of sexual harassment and attempt at male dominance.
If she kissed him, no one would care. It’s supposed to be about equality right?
Want to learn something about journalism?
Keep your opinions to yourself.
You would have been better off posting this rant on Facebook as a sidenote to how you got sand in your vag, and your boyfriend refused to suck it out. Still, no one would care, but at least you wouldn’t waste our time.
Keep your day job, Spencer, you old cuckhold, you.
Lol cant believe a man wrote this article
In Philippines…this shows respect! xD
If it was the other way around and a women athlete kissed a male reporter would you still say the same thing? If the reporter has a problem with it than fine, but if she doesn’t then you shouldn’t have a problem with it. Try a little harder to find something WORTH writing about and mind your own business. I’m sure she can make the decision of whether or not to press the issue without you needlessly blowing it out of proportion. I wonder how unwanted this attention you are giving it is in her eyes? I might be wrong but perhaps not.
Stupid ass article just trying to make something out of nothing like dime magazine always does. She probably went home happy af that a player making as much as tristan thompson does kissed her on the cheek FOH with this ‘ womens right shit”
That was just a kiss on her hair and i think that was nothing…It doesn’t even bother her..
Before you were born ,a big breasted woman used to run on the baseball field ,and kiss star baseball players.Everyone had fun,did not take it seriously back then ,in the 70’s. Everyone should lighten up.(BTW, I think her name was Morgana,google it)
I’m sure seeing some idiot place a kiss on her head made Allie Clifton’s husband feel just great.
To all the people making excuses for Thompson: Just imagine that was your wife. How would you feel then?
In all fairness I wouldn’t have liked it too much if happened to my wife. The issue I take with this article is that him kissing her on the head was not him trying to express his “male dominance” over her. Would he have done the same to a male reporter? No he wouldn’t but that’s because he doesn’t wanna kiss another guy it has nothing to do with him being disrespectful of women in general. I do think that Thompson was unprofessional and he probably got told off for it but if the reporter didn’t take offense too it. (If anything I don’t think she would have turned him down from the looks of it.) The there is no story here case closed.
Sorry, I commented on your original post, not realising you thought about it being a guy reporter. But obviously you have thought about it, but in your very comment here, you appear to make the very case of this being a sexist act.
Why? Because it’s okay, as he is attracted to women and women are prizes to be kissed. But if it were a male reporter, he wouldn’t do it because he isn’t homosexual???
Is that it?
The funny thing is that I said that he shouldn’t have done it and that it was unprofessional. He wasn’t treating her like a prize I think he was just excited about the win and did it. Also just so happens that she was an attractive people. Would he have done it if it were a male reporter probably not but that’s because maybe he doesn’t wanna kiss a guy. It doesn’t mean that he’s chauvinist.
Like I said before and in my comment earlier I never said it was okay. I just don’t think there is a story here. The reporter isn’t kicking up a fuss so I don’t think you should either. End of…..
Apparently this “journalist” is completely unaware of what game is. Is simply ignorant to the fact that she LOVED it, and doesn’t understand the unseen rules of social interaction. Women don’t exactly give out written invitations you fuck wit! Clearly we have a jealous virgin on our hands.
I agree, Thompson need to show some respect and class. Let her do her damn job and stop being an immature, egocentric show off. Youre they’re doing your job, shes doing her. What the fuck, what if she was gay.
It wouldn’t change shit because it’s a damn completely harmless peck on the head.
What a pile of useless, shrieky gasbaggy drivel.
What a stupid article. Blowing something tiny and insignificant out of the proportion just for views is sad. This was completely harmless. And guess what? If the roles were reversed this wouldn’t even be being discussed.
I think that he’s just a bit high cause of the game though the act itself was incredibly immature.
Funny how this interview started out awkwardly and ended on the same (okay, maybe a little higher) note.
This is probably the biggest backfiring article in Dimemag history. I really do miss the old Dimemag, everything changed when us readers was forced to view articles by breaking it down into pages and that one writer left to go back home.
Spence sits down when he Pees LMFAO…Grow A Fuckin Pair Why Don’t You Spence!
Please, for years we have seen the NBA players hugging, kissing and messing around with the reporters. Now, because she’s a women, this is harassment? Where are the so wanted feminist equality rights? This is the world she’s into, and it’s as harmless as players messing up with Claig Sagers clothes or so… If she’s offended personally, she could take action, but otherwise it’s just another NBA blooper. Chill.
Every news writer is trying to jump on this band wagon to get his name out there, whether good or bad. This article just shows how much Lund needed a story to boost his job anything to get many people talking. It’s only making Tristan more famous, (and he wasn’t even trying too). Maybe you should have waited to see what she was going to say afterwards, oh yeah she did, (she smiled and went on with her job.) She is the only one who should have complained and by the looks of it, she was cool with it.
if this isn’t clickbait trolling you need to be FIRED.
motherfucker like you at the clubs asking girls if you’re allowed to kiss them should not be judging how others got game
hahahahahahahaha
what about asking the reporter??? if you are so worried about her integrity.
bcouse otherwise you are just being another objetifying macho making desitions for women.
Wait, I’m pretty sure Allie used to play for UT women’s basketball. She handled it like a pro because she knows how excited one gets over basketball. This article is stupid.
How the hell is this even a big deal? Did people forget what rampage jackson did? For those who forgot: [www.youtube.com]
This is absolutely nothing, it was friendly and playful as well
This article is a joke. I’m honestly surprised you didn’t realize the stupidity of it halfway through writing this 7 paragraph piece of shit.
Not for nothing, it was a peck on the fucking head. Not cheek, lips, or any skin for that matter. I’ve seen more inappropriate intimacy at a 3rd grade play. Not to say this is inappropriate in any way.
Swing and a miss Spenc…swing and a miss
P.S:
Grow up
and
Grow a sack
P.S.S:
Actually I’m more so disappointed that you didn’t think to yourself “wow, I am fueling the pussification of America, maybe I should pick a new topic.”
Yo Spencer. Well done on writing this gem. You got a lot of trolls who took the time to read it, then comment. Nice work. What I am surprised at however is all these writing genius are quick to write-off your work, but offer nothing other than their own sexist-vitriol in return.
I truly wonder what they would be saying about Thompson, had they been the reporter and received a peck from him…
I definitely wouldn’t have cared because I’m not a overly sensitive person. It wasn’t the right thing to do but I swear some people are so clutching at the straws to make a story out of nothing.
Funny how the rest of us are “trolls” yet you and a few others are in the minority of this being a sexist, chauvinist act. It’s not a big deal.
Well appreciate your setting the record straight. I didn’t realise Allie made an official statement about how she feels about this, but you seem to know about her feelings/opinion more than anyone else in cyberspace.
My comment about the trolls are based on all the people who are personally attacking the writer. It’s one thing to voice your opinion, but calling names is on a kindergarten level.
If you know so much about the topic, or anything else, then I’d love to read your opinion piece on your popular blog somewhere. Just give me the URL and I’ll leave a comment for you.
“Well appreciate your setting the record straight. I didn’t realise Allie made an official statement about how she feels about this, but you seem to know about her feelings/opinion more than anyone else in cyberspace.”
Funny thing is that I never said how she was feeling about it but she hasn’t made a fuss out of it either it “seems” to me that she thought it was playful. If anything you and the writer of this article are the people who are acting as if you know her personally and are speaking for her. All anyone else is saying is that it isn’t a big deal. It’s not a deep sexism issue like you feel it is.
Also you don’t need to have a popular blog just to comment about something. I definitely don’t have the talent nor interest in creating an interesting blog. I’m confused at how that is supposed to be an insult. Anyway have a good day…
I am debating on boycotting all Yahoo sites under the ground of complete stupidity…
Opps looks like Dime Mag took a Yahoo news article and copy pasted most of it… o.0 plagiarizing stuff sucks..
whatta fucking pussy stfu mofo
Lmao….what a hack! If you don’t have anything substantial to write about, then don’t write all.
STFU youre a fucking idiot what kind of article was this??? bullshit i swear you did this article because youre bored…this was horrible and fucking stupid…