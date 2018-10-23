NBA Picks And Betting Guide For 10/23/18

Getty Image

Tuesday night in the Association brings a light schedule of action as only six teams will be squaring off. The headliner is the Los Angeles Clippers heading to New Orleans to take on the red-hot Pelicans in a game that will be important for both teams as they work towards a strong playoff seed out West.

As always, we have picks for you from the staff against the spread, with lines coming courtesy the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. But first, we need to take a look at the trends and other factors that could lead you to one side or the other in these games. We start in Detroit, where the Ben Simmons-less Sixers will take on the Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at Detroit Pistons, O/U 214.5 (OPEN: Sixers -2.5, O/U 219)

The Sixers, as mentioned above, will be without Ben Simmons who was officially noted as out by Brett Brown around 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night after being listed as doubtful following a back injury in their last game. Philly is 1-2 against the spread on the year, while the Pistons are 0-2 ATS in a pair of close wins on the court. This has swung back to a pick after the Sixers were plus a point earlier in the day, indicating money is coming in (unsurprisingly) on the Sixers side. This will really come down to how you feel about Markelle Fultz in a bigger role for Philly, and whether Joel Embiid will dominate Andre Drummond inside.

The Pistons are 1-1 on totals this year, while the Sixers are 2-1 on Overs. This total at 216.5 is one of the lower ones we’ve seen this year, as the start to this season has seen points galore. That said, last night saw a little leveling off in some games (not Spurs-Lakers) as there may be some regression coming for NBA offenses in general.