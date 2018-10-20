We’re Picking Every NBA Game Against The Spread For 10/20/18

Getty Image

Hello, friends. There’s a full 10 game set coming our way on Saturday night in the NBA, and as we do every day we’ve got picks for your perusal from our Dime staff. Tonight’s games are headlined by the Rockets visiting L.A. for LeBron James’ Lakers debut, the Kawhi-less Raptors (he’s resting) visiting Washington, and the Jimmy Butler-less (also resting) Timberwolves visiting Dallas. All three of those road teams are small favorites.

Before we get to picks, where we’re just doing spreads, a quick note that Overs through this first week of the season are an insane 32-18 as teams are off to a record-setting pace for points and pace of play. Just wanted to let you know that’s a thing, now, let’s get down to it.

Our staff picking games is comprised of the following members: myself, Martin Rickman, Bill DiFilippo, Brad Rowland, Chris Barnewall, Jeff Siegel, Sabreena Merchant, Nekias Duncan, Mike Zavagno, and Konata Edwards. Currently, Konata and Nekias sit on top of our season long rankings at 13-10, followed closely by Chris and Mike at 12-11. This probably doesn’t mean much because this is the fifth day of games, but hey, who doesn’t love small sample sizes? ONTO THE PICKS.