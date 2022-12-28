It’s very hard to imagine that anyone will put up a better stat line in the NBA this season than Luka Doncic did against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Doncic scored 60 points, reeled in 21 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in a thrilling overtime win for the Dallas Mavericks. The game only got to an extra period because Dallas made up a 9-point deficit in 33.9 seconds, which was capped off by Doncic purposely missing a free throw, getting the rebound, and hitting a shot as time expired.

That stat line is one we’ve never seen before. Both Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have had triple-doubles with 50-plus points and 20-plus rebounds, while James Harden has had a triple-double with 60 points. Never before has someone hit the 60-point mark in a triple-double where they had that many rebounds, and after the game, a number of NBA players took to Twitter and heaped praise onto Dallas’ MVP candidate.

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

Luka 60 wth!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

60 and 20?? Omg — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) December 28, 2022

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka 🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

Luka a bad mf sheesh… — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) December 28, 2022

Luka oh my goodness 💀 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 28, 2022

Luka wtf man…… this is getting ridiculous now! 60/21/10 sheeshhhh 😂😂😂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) December 28, 2022

60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022

Me seeing Luka’s stats tonight…wow pic.twitter.com/FHdYwQXXmW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 28, 2022

Kevin Durant called the performance the sort of thing you only get in video games.

That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022

Evan Paul Pierce couldn’t help but say that we may never see a game like this again.

Omg Luka 60 21 and 10 never seen these numbers in my lifetime may never again Wilt like video game like damn — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 28, 2022

Luka is the best offensive player in the league I said offensive think about it — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 28, 2022

Twelve hours after he sent those tweets, Pierce was still thinking about Doncic’s performance.

Luka with the Lukonic game .Wow — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 28, 2022

Doncic and the Mavericks’ next game is on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.