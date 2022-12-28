luka doncic
NBA Players Were In Awe Of Luka Doncic’s Historic Triple-Double Against The Knicks: ‘Some Video Game Sh*t’

It’s very hard to imagine that anyone will put up a better stat line in the NBA this season than Luka Doncic did against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Doncic scored 60 points, reeled in 21 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in a thrilling overtime win for the Dallas Mavericks. The game only got to an extra period because Dallas made up a 9-point deficit in 33.9 seconds, which was capped off by Doncic purposely missing a free throw, getting the rebound, and hitting a shot as time expired.

That stat line is one we’ve never seen before. Both Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have had triple-doubles with 50-plus points and 20-plus rebounds, while James Harden has had a triple-double with 60 points. Never before has someone hit the 60-point mark in a triple-double where they had that many rebounds, and after the game, a number of NBA players took to Twitter and heaped praise onto Dallas’ MVP candidate.

Kevin Durant called the performance the sort of thing you only get in video games.

Evan Paul Pierce couldn’t help but say that we may never see a game like this again.

Twelve hours after he sent those tweets, Pierce was still thinking about Doncic’s performance.

Doncic and the Mavericks’ next game is on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

