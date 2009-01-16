NBA Player/Rapper Comparisons – Notorious B.I.G./Shaq

At our weekly run earlier this week, CGF cooked up an all-Biggie playlist in honor of the release of the film Notorious tonight. So we figured that we’d extend our love for the great one beyond the lay-up line. Ironically, B.I.G. was one of the rappers who didn’t get a comparison in our NBA Player/Rapper Comparison series a couple months back.

And there’s really no questioning who in the League compares to Mr. Wallace: Shaquille O’Neal.

* Both were the most dominant in their era.



Some people say that Ready to Die is the greatest rap album of all time. It was stacked with bangers – from “Big Poppa” to “Juicy” to “Gimme da Loot” to “Respect” to “Unbelievable.” Truth is, it showcased all sides of the great rapper. He showed the grimey with “Ready to Die” and “Respect” but in between those tracks, there was the sensitive side with “Everyday Struggle.”

Likewise, the Diesel had perhaps the most dominant stretch of any big man not named Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell. He took home the NBA Triple Crown (All-Star Game, Regular Season and Finals MVP’s) in the ’99-00 season, absolutely destroying anything that came across his radar.

And during that stretch, it wasn’t purely the power game that he’d displayed with the Magic. During the Lakers’ run, he had the baby hook working, the 8-foot missile at the back of the rim, and of course the two handed rip-the-rim-off.

* They’re both elite trash talkers

The average rap fan who knows B.I.G. from “Juicy” and “Notorious” might just think of Christopher Wallace as a lovable, larger-than-life star. But if you listen to his full body of work, there’s another side of B.I.G. Just check out “Dead Wrong” – listening to that track is terrifying.

Like B.I.G., the Diesel can strike fear in the heart of any of his competitors by virtue of his quick wit. He beat Erick Dampier before ever stepping on the floor by calling him “Ericka.”

* They’re both loved.

It’s hard to find anyone who hates on either one of these guys. If you were to poll the public about their favorite rapper ever, B.I.G. would be right up there with Jay-Z neck-and-neck. Likewise, how many people do you know had or still have Shaq jerseys? They’re two of the most well-respected, well-liked guys to ever play their respective games.