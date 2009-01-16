NBA Player/Rapper Comparisons – Notorious B.I.G./Shaq

At our weekly run earlier this week, CGF cooked up an all-Biggie playlist in honor of the release of the film Notorious tonight. So we figured that we’d extend our love for the great one beyond the lay-up line. Ironically, B.I.G. was one of the rappers who didn’t get a comparison in our NBA Player/Rapper Comparison series a couple months back.
And there’s really no questioning who in the League compares to Mr. Wallace: Shaquille O’Neal.
* Both were the most dominant in their era.
Some people say that Ready to Die is the greatest rap album of all time. It was stacked with bangers – from “Big Poppa” to “Juicy” to “Gimme da Loot” to “Respect” to “Unbelievable.” Truth is, it showcased all sides of the great rapper. He showed the grimey with “Ready to Die” and “Respect” but in between those tracks, there was the sensitive side with “Everyday Struggle.”
Likewise, the Diesel had perhaps the most dominant stretch of any big man not named Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell. He took home the NBA Triple Crown (All-Star Game, Regular Season and Finals MVP’s) in the ’99-00 season, absolutely destroying anything that came across his radar.
And during that stretch, it wasn’t purely the power game that he’d displayed with the Magic. During the Lakers’ run, he had the baby hook working, the 8-foot missile at the back of the rim, and of course the two handed rip-the-rim-off.
* They’re both elite trash talkers
The average rap fan who knows B.I.G. from “Juicy” and “Notorious” might just think of Christopher Wallace as a lovable, larger-than-life star. But if you listen to his full body of work, there’s another side of B.I.G. Just check out “Dead Wrong” – listening to that track is terrifying.
Like B.I.G., the Diesel can strike fear in the heart of any of his competitors by virtue of his quick wit. He beat Erick Dampier before ever stepping on the floor by calling him “Ericka.”
* They’re both loved.
It’s hard to find anyone who hates on either one of these guys. If you were to poll the public about their favorite rapper ever, B.I.G. would be right up there with Jay-Z neck-and-neck. Likewise, how many people do you know had or still have Shaq jerseys? They’re two of the most well-respected, well-liked guys to ever play their respective games.
Big POPPA and Shaq Diesel had a good run
They also had a song together. “You Cant Stop the Reign.”
so does that make Kobe = Puffy? lol
So who’s the NBA’s Tupac?
“It’s hard to find anyone who hates on either one of these guys. If you were to poll the public about their favorite rapper ever, B.I.G. would be right up there with Jay-Z neck-and-neck.”
I personally will take BIG all day as the best rapper ever. And Jay-Z has every right to be mentioned in the conversation as well. However, I still see MAD LOVE for tupac out where i’m at. anytime the “who’s best ever” comes up in my circles, it always boils down to biggie/pac…and i’m always outnumbered.
Seriously if you polled the average hip-hop fan over 25 9/10 will say BIG
Hov isn’t considered the consensus number#1 by most I guareentee that!!
He’s top 5
NBA’s Tupac = Len Bias?
As far as BIG vs 2pac
Depends on what you like
Big was better lyrically, his flow was smooth and effortless
Pac was more versatile, raw and his energy on the mic was crazy
@P: thats messed up
2pac is MJ. Everyone else is just fighting out for 2nd.
Kobe is Mystikal, cept Kobe got away with it haha
I dont get how cats still think joking about the rape charges is funny? Maybe its just me but
1. Rape is not funny
2. It was so long ago
3. Dude was legally found innocent
4. Obvious that girl was a lil flaky herself
5. Rape is never funny!
number 3. is wrong, they stopped the trial. And I never said rape was funny, just funny that Kobe’s ass went all O.J. Simpson on that shit lol btw, number 1. and number 5. are the same. Just pointing that out there
I would say Pac was the more lyrical. His shit was poetry. Biggie had the flow hands down though.
Dime, you really should do one of these with Tupac. It’s criminal that he hasn’t had one of these yet.
#5 is just emphasizing #1… in case you missed it the 1st time. If the case is thrown out cuz of the prosecution… thats innocence.
magic would be tupac
both transcended the game, both represented the west coast, and both had their careers cut short.
@money
yeah thats a good one.. any current players?
What dapro talking about Mac Dre is the best lyrically and the GOAT is Pac. But hey probably haven’t done one of these for Pac yet because this Mag got more love for the east coast.
pac was a better stage performer… someone above mentioned his raw energy.
one of the major reasons why both big and pac are always in talks for g.o.a.t. is because they died at a time when the media/attitude towards hiphop was at an all time high.
its just too difficult to say who was the best… lyrically eminem has the depth to match pac… krsone, treach etc. are always up there for me, and the roster changes depending on who you talk to.
in terms of how the content resonates with society, vh1 deemed ‘fight the power’ as the number 1 hip hop song of all time.
rakim’s flows are just as easy as biggies, so really its not skill sets that distinguishes pac and biggie from the rest, it really is the circumstances in which they were emerged.
the east coast west coast thing that 2pac and deathrow really publicized, the fact that biggie and pac worked together, then the whole controversy of pacs first shooting and badboy’s alleged involvement, was just a blurring of music/reality. i know thats a part of the reason why i bought their cds and was really into it all.
the unfortunate death of 2pac, and then biggie, just further sealed them to the top. its because of their overall story which cannot be complete without their violent deaths that theyve become the rap phenomenons
Allen Iverson is 2Pac.
Both Pint-sized, both full of heart, rough-round the edges but still the best at what they do.
It is isn’t even a question.
Dime – How can you say B.I.G is up there with Jay-Z. Jay-Z is MAYBE up there with B.I.G.
B.I basically gave birth to Jay-Z. Listen to ‘Biter not a Writer’ by Cam. He will demonstrate every aspect of this.
Jay-Z is always talking about being better then B.I but in honesty he is the ONLY one that will say that in statement rather then question form.
Jay-Z is an ill rapper no doubt but he is never ever going to have the same effect as BIG.
Jay-Z is Larry Bird, he can do it all but he just ain’t the one.
I think it’s funny listening to Tupac vs. Biggie conversations, because A.) it’s all a matter of opinion, and B.) if anyone’s ever actually listened to either of these two’s albums, or even just their hits, it’s not even close. Biggie is better by far, and I don’t even see Tupac in the conversation.
PS it’s even funnier when I see people on a basketball website say things like, “AI is the best at what he does”. He’s not even the best at what he does in his own backcourt anymore. Tupac and AI can GTFOH.
@23
first you say its a matter of opinion, then say Biggie was better like its a fact?
Pick one or the other homeboy
I really like the A.I./2Pac comparison
@M
I was waiting on somebody to get at Dime for that
WHO IN THE DIME OFFICE IS WRITING THIS PIECE ARTICLE?
NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 30 SHOULD BE WRITING ABOUT BIGGIE. NO ONE!1
THERE IS NO WAY ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF 30 KNOWS ANYTHING ABOUT BIGGIE; YOU’LL KNOW HIS RAP LYRIC, BUT NOTHING ABOUT HIM. YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO DAMN YOUNG TO KNOW A DAMN THING ABOUT HIM.
THAT’LL BE LIKE A PERSON OF TODAY TRYING TO EDUCATE YOU ON SHAKESPEARE. WHAT THE HELL COULD THEY REALLY KNOW ABOUT GREAT WILLY IF THEY WEREN’T EVEN AROUND DURING HIS TIME. THEY WILL KNOW HIS ART, BUT NOT HIM THE ARTIST.
NO DISRESPECT TO ANYONE, BUT I CANNOT BELIEVE ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF (AT LEAST) 30 KNOWS ANYTHING ABOUT BIG.
SO DIME….MAKE SURE YOU HAVE SOMEONE WRITING THIS FEATURE WHO WAS/IS OLD ENOUGH TO REMEMBER BIGGIE THE MAN AND NOT JUST BIGGIE THE RAPPER. CAUSE WE ALL KNOW YOU HAVE SOME YOUNGINS IN THAT OFFICE OF YOURS.
freshouttatime is on point. Timing is everything which is why I like the Shaq/Biggie comparison. Biggie wouldnt survive going against Rakim during his time. Kinda like Shaq wouldnt have survived going against Wilt, Dream, DR, etc.
I think Kobe could be Pac if u think of their ally turned rival relationship. And Shaq left the East(Orlando) to come to the west but then went back to the east (Miami).
if shaq is biggie, does that make kobe tupac?
rape charges?…friends turned enemies?….california love?…
freshouttatime–
how DARE you mention treach? treach?…are you f*cking serious? as one of the greatest MCs of all time? treach?!!?
you made good points in #20, but lost credibility.
and shame on you isotope for co-signing that treach nonesense.
there are 14yr old girls on my block who can flow better than treach
HOLD UP! Tupac was the greatest poet of our time. The dude could straight rip lyrics off the top of his dome like crazy. Also let’s not forget he actually did some music that made you think for a minute how you related to it. Biggie id music talkin about money and all the hoe’s he had, but his biggest hoe did sleep with Tupac. And those East Coast bitches, did shoot the dude.
West Coast til I Die!
Besides Biggie could never have pulled this one off
[www.youtube.com]
And don’t even get me started on Puffy, he was just ridin on Biggies coat tails.
ok Heckler if you have to be over 30 then lets take it a little farther-was anyone really better then the furious 5?? and the GRANMASTER?
heckler, lol, not the treach part. I just ignored that when i read it but agreed with most every other thing dude said
Drink, I’m glad that you dissed Big for rapping about getting money, then put Hit Em Up (one of the most overrated rap songs, in my opinion – see, Illmatic, how I put my OPINION in there? That’s my whole point, bro. Nas is pretty sick, though) as the link. The opening lines by the chick are “get money”. Pshhhhhhh.
I respect your opinion totally, but don’t just dismiss Pac as trash. Biggie is in my Top 5, it’s just to me Pac was infinitely more compelling.
But like you said, its all a matter of opinion. I, like you, think that the debate is pointless. It’s like arguing over abortion, everybody swears that they’re right and nobody is going to change their mind. What’s the point?
And yes, Nas is the Best Rapper Alive (Hova is a close second)
to get this right you have to separate the greatest rapper from the greatest lyricist and the greatest MC. Not the same thing.
love the big/shaq comparison..makes madd sense..now comparing big and pac is a difficult situation cause both are regarded as the best but everyone asks who is better? i dont think you can do that cause they both had completely different styles and their feel was totally different..in my opinion they both are the best and everyone else comes second..i will say this tho..pac was most certainly the more socially conscience rapper and made songs that made you think about society, life and how things could be different..big reflected on his past and the struggles he endured to become what he was..i think thats their major differnce..their word play was amazing..their content was unbeatable and their affect on the entire country and the emergence of hip hop in the mainstream can never be duplicated..for that they should always be regarded as the Gods of hip hop..
one thing gets to me though..how big gets shown so much love but the same isnt done for pac..he should have had a film made about him and his life years ago..people forget what this dude was able to do in such a short amount of time and dagwaller you have lost your fuckin mind son..hit em up is the best diss rap ever made..this dude not only buried big in it, he hit him and his entire crew and didnt leave one person that even knew big untouched lol..i mean how you do you start the song off with “and i fucked your bitch you fat mother fucker” and then proceed to get even crazier on the track..and @ drink the haterade..thanks for the link g.. im bumpin that shit right now and im about to break my computer im so hyped..
vinny #34,
now you talking my language homey. i may be showing my age, but F it. grandmaster and furious 5 was the shit.
consider them the early 80s version of the 76ers. that team with cheeks, the doc, moses and them boys.
@ Dag– Here you go…
[www.youtube.com]
biggie the better rapper, tupac the more gifted person. biggie didnt do anything beyond rap.
tupac was a political engineer.
biggie rapped about himself. tupac rapped about his people and the conditions.
biggie is by far the better rapper (flow, lyrics etc), tupac by far the better contributor to society. pac was more influential overall.
..just like a player 1 can be a better dunker, but player 2 is the better overall baller
best diss ever? lol
no sir! You had me till that point.
LA BAller–
You’re fight, Tupac should have a movie done about him other than resurrection. I remember that awards show they did in the east coast and everyone dissed Snoop and Dre, and then Suge comes up talks smack about Puffy. Then Puffy comes up and tries to act all hard, like he was gonna do somethin, ya right! He def was no gangsta, But you know what I liked best about Tupac is that he was real. Dude didn’t try to act like he was better than everyone else once he got paid, oh but them Bad Boyz did.
[www.youtube.com]
isotope–
i dunno man. that “hit ’em up” probably was the best diss record ever. no subliminols. just going straight in. and hard too.
no dis record has ever come close to hurting a rapper the way (you know) that must have hurt biggs soul.
when a man goes on wax and tells the whole (hip hop) world he ‘busts’ yo wife?….c’mon man. no lyric in any dis record has ever been harder. no punch line could ever equate to that..
i dunno….”hit ’em up” just might be the best diss record ever.
This is the funniest oke ever, Tupac is the greatest rapper of all time, then Nas / Jay Z, Run DMC, Rakim, KRS, SCAREFACE, them all the rest. Put the crack down and get you mouth of Biggies dick, he was ok for dance music but thats about it, Lil John probably got as many hits as Biggie.
@lLAballer, the reason is biggie had Puffy and Pac didnt have that mogul in his corner like Biggie. For all others, I aint dissing Biggie he made some good rap songs but cmon, dont even put him in the top 3 of all time, he is top ten though.
yeah i remember all that shit..i think it was the source awards? not sure..although i rep the west till i die i think that east/west stuff was horrible man..the media really took it to another level and caused a lot more harm than good like the have a tendency to do..they added fuel, wood, fuckin paper, anything they could find to that flame and in my opinion really caused it to get out of control..diddy was never a g..he should always stick to being a cocky businessman cause he does it like no other..and its bullshit that suge knight is still alive..that fucker should have been the first one shot..maybe we’d have at least one of these dudes still alive if not both if that piece of shit wasnt around..and isotope..just listen to that song one more time dude..i mean in the end..when he’s just talkin on it..man..i dont even have words..
What do you mean when you say lyricist? To me lyrics are the words you use (like a poem), and the meaning behind them. By my definition, Pac was far and away the deeper and better lyricist.
Biggie could spit like crazy, and his flow was unmatched but his lyrics can’t even be compared to Pacs’. Pac touched on every subject you could imagine, which is why so many people could relate to him.
And the only diss track that even comes close to “Hit ‘Em Up” (which is the grandfather of any diss track we hear today) is “Ether”.
If you think diss tracks like 50’s are tight, you “niggas just don’t know, but I ain’t mad at cha”