NBA Players And Bill Clinton Team Up To Assist Haiti

In the wake of the earthquakes that have devastated Haiti, a lot of NBA players have stepped to the plate to help out. Samuel Dalembert, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have all shelled out large sums of money to the relief effort. Now comes a monster effort from Bill Clinton, the Wasserman Media Group and the 47 NBA players the WMG represents. Their goal is to raise and to donate at least $500,000 the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund (CBHF).

During halftime of tonight’s Lakers/Knicks game, President Clinton will be interviewed by ESPN’s Mike Breen about the effort. Through the agency-wide program, Wasserman-represented NBA players will make personal contributions or donate a designated sum per point they each score. Wasserman athletes include: Joe Johnson, Antawn Jamison, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans and Russell Westbrook. The collective funds raised will be matched by The Wasserman Foundation, the family’s private charitable organization.

Fans are encouraged to visit the CBHF at http://clintonbushhaitifund.org to contribute to the joint efforts of President Clinton and President George W. Bush to restore the lives of those who survived the earthquake in Haiti on January 12.