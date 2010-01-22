NBA Players And Bill Clinton Team Up To Assist Haiti

In the wake of the earthquakes that have devastated Haiti, a lot of NBA players have stepped to the plate to help out. Samuel Dalembert, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have all shelled out large sums of money to the relief effort. Now comes a monster effort from Bill Clinton, the Wasserman Media Group and the 47 NBA players the WMG represents. Their goal is to raise and to donate at least $500,000 the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund (CBHF).
During halftime of tonight’s Lakers/Knicks game, President Clinton will be interviewed by ESPN’s Mike Breen about the effort. Through the agency-wide program, Wasserman-represented NBA players will make personal contributions or donate a designated sum per point they each score. Wasserman athletes include: Joe Johnson, Antawn Jamison, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans and Russell Westbrook. The collective funds raised will be matched by The Wasserman Foundation, the family’s private charitable organization.
Fans are encouraged to visit the CBHF at http://clintonbushhaitifund.org to contribute to the joint efforts of President Clinton and President George W. Bush to restore the lives of those who survived the earthquake in Haiti on January 12.
With all the money some of those guys make its mind blowing $500,000 is the goal..
Better be at least $500K.. should be in the millions.. you got some high paid players on that list..
Sad.. sad..
NBA players only give up so much money out of pocket. Established guys in the league should be able to give at the most $100K each. Im also not a fan of players giving a select amount of money based on their stats. Just give the money from the start
motherland needs all the help she can get! i would like to encourage you guys to text YELE to 501501 its wyclef foundation for haiti theyll just charge you 5 bucks on your phone bill which is absolutely nothing! but at the end of the day if everyone who reads this donates it will make a big difference! it doesnt matter which organization you donate too as long as you do !!! thanks in advance!
LOL, considering that someone like gasol makes over $100,000 FOR ONE GAME, i find this as more of a publicity stunt like most celebs do for good publicity.
I would find that these players actually care if they donated their ‘ONE’ Game’s paycheck to Haiti. Imagine every nba player doing that? it would make more than the dumb Haiti concert.
seriously, shut the fuck up with the fucking negativity. i don’t care if they’re not giving a certain percentage of their paycheck to haiti. i get it. they’re rich. ok but why are you focusing on that? they’re spending their time to donate money to people in haiti and there are a lot more rich people who aren’t doing this. the fact that this was broadcasted on television along with the “dumb” haiti concert makes more people donate.
so seriously, if you actually cared about the people in haiti, then you’d shut the fuck up and just appreciate the people who ARE donating and criticize those who ARENT.
There’s a couple schools of thought here.
Firstly, I mostly agree with you guys; NBA players (or any professional athlete for the matter) are certainly capable of donating more money, more often…AND SHOULD!
However, some will also argue that these players don’t have to donate anything at all if they didn’t want to, so the fact that they’re doing anything at all is better than nothing.
Personally, I think these cats get addicted to a certain standard of living and at such a young age, may not fully understand their own finances. Give me Soloman Jones’ deal and I’ll never work another day in my life. Give me Antoine Walker’s career earnings of $110M and I’ll move mountains.
The standard of living these guys (as well as other celebrities) enjoy is kind of sickening, especially when you take into account the median income for ppl over 25 is around $30,000-$35,000/yr. If we can live off that, then anybody making over $500,000/yr playing ball can easily donate at least 50% of what they make and STILL live plump at $250,000/yr (plus they’d get to write off the other $250,000 donation on taxes).
If you took the top 25 highest paid players in the L this year and they all donated %5 of their salaries, it’d be damn near $20,000,000…just off THIS year’s salaries. If you took %5 of team payrolls it’d be well over $100,000,000…off 1 fuckin’ year!
Now THIS shit is disgusting:
“According to BlackAmericaWeb.com, Kelis claims she cannot live on her average monthly income of $21,616 — money she has earned herself through her own means. Her solution to this problem? Why, hit up her ex for money as they go through divorce proceedings. As proof of her need for additional funds, the funky pop star has listed her monthly expenses as $80,831, including:
$14,861… Mortgage
$3,500… Nanny
$15,000… Entertainment, gifts and vacations
$20,000… Strollers, cribs and other baby supplies
$175… Having the “baby rug dry cleaned””
Really, Kelis? Really??…
Sorry for the rant y’all…
-Grissy
*5%…Dislexia…
This, from Gerald’s Knicks/Lakers blog…
“Some more interesting things about the Lakers’ locker room. D.J. Mbenga’s locker stall has a two-inch high wad of bills. Life is good, even when you’re the Lake Show’s 12th man.”
SMH @ only 500K