A Bunch Of Old School NBA Players Got Contemporary Haircuts In A Bizarre Mashup

#Kobe Bryant
Associate Editor
07.31.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Every once in a while, an NBA player has a hairdo that can be viewed as iconic. Allen Iverson’s cornrows were part of his legend, especially when he blew them out for the cover of SLAM Magazine. Dennis Rodman would dye his hair all the time, oftentimes making his hair as colorful as his personality. Even Michael Jordan managed to make shaving your head bald cool.

But Tyson Beck, a digital artist and graphic designer for the NBA, had a question: What would it look like if we took some of the greatest basketball players of all time and gave them some insane hair styles? The best example is this tweet, which put LaMelo Ball’s hair on Yao Ming.

That’s really weird, right? I don’t know if it’s because of the hairdo or the person, but this concept is as bizarre as it is fascinating. Here are a few other examples — the Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki ones stand out in these tweets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDIRK NOWITZKIKOBE BRYANTLarry Bird

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP