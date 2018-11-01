The NBA’s Stars Broke Out Some Great Halloween Costumes

10.31.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@Lakers

For some, Halloween is the best holiday of the year (for this writer, that honor goes to Thanksgiving) because they get to dress up in elaborate costumes and eat candy. In the NBA, there are many that go all out for Halloween each year, either at team parties or, if the schedule calls for it, dressing up in costume before a Halloween night game.

Some teams already celebrated Halloween, namely the Trail Blazers, who had some spectacular efforts like Maurice Harkless’ Tyrone Biggums and the frontrunner for costume of the year, Damian Lillard’s Stone Cold Steve Austin cosplay. On Wednesday many around the league took advantage of the holiday to get dressed up and have some fun.

Lonzo Ball fully committed to his Batman look with his best Batman voice as the Lakers had some kids come to the facility to trick-or-treat, and even dunked in full costume.

