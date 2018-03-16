Getty Image

The Arizona Wildcats saw their NCAA title dreams blow up thanks to some Bulls in Boise on Thursday night, and NBA players associated with the Arizona program were less than thrilled about the bracket-busting upset.

No. 13 Buffalo dropped a beating on No. 3 Arizona, controlling Deande Ayton and Sean Miller’s PAC-12 champion squad in a game that really never looked close. It was an unceremonious crashing and burning for an Arizona team that had high hopes this spring and is facing an uncertain future, but it was all over on Thursday night as Buffalo went 15 of 30 from behind the arc and blew a 9-point favorite out.

The result was a lot of busted brackets and quite a few unhappy Arizona alumnus in the NBA. Former Arizona player Nick Johnson was not happy with the defensive effort from the Wildcats, who couldn’t defend the Bulls on the perimeter as they lit it up from three.