Carmelo Anthony is back in the NBA. According to reports on Thursday night, the future Hall of Fame forward will get a chance to revive his career as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s an arrangement that makes sense for both sides — Anthony gets back into the league, while the Blazers desperately need some help at both forward spots. If Melo isn’t the answer, that’s fine, as he will reportedly join the team on a non-guaranteed deal.

But still, Anthony is a popular guy, both among the basketball watching public and those who play the game, so word of him getting back into the league has people excited. No one is more fired up than two of his best friends, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

They’re hardly the only NBA players who can’t wait to see him back on the floor. In fact, a few of his new teammates have already gone on record as saying they love the squad’s newest addition.

I’m ready for Monday ✌️ — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) November 15, 2019

MELO!!!!!!!!!!! 😍🏀🔥 — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) November 15, 2019

Beyond them, Melo has plenty of support from other guys in the league.

Welcome back @carmeloanthony the league missed you OG ✊🏽 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) November 15, 2019

Boy Portland’s next home game is about to be a zoo — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) November 15, 2019

Welcome back Melo — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) November 15, 2019

Congrats Melo!!!!!!!!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 15, 2019

On the topic of Crawford, while everyone is ready for Anthony to come back, a number want to see Crawford — and, in some cases, J.R. Smith — get the next look from a team that could use a dude who can score in bunches.