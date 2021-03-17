Getty Image
NBA Players Tweeted Support For The #StopAsianHate Movement After Tuesday’s Shootings In Atlanta

On Tuesday evening, eight people were shot and killed in the greater-Atlanta area. While more and more information is coming out regarding the incident, the gunman targeted a trio of massage parlors, with six of the eight victims being Asian-American women. It is the latest in what has been a steep uptick in anti-Asian hate incidents over the last year, per a report from the group Stop AAPI Hate.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the hashtag #StopAsianHate began trending on Twitter as folks stood alongside the community. A number of current and former NBA players joined in on showing solidarity, expressing love to those who were impacted by the tragedy and demanding an end to all forms of hate.

Among those speaking out is Jeremy Lin, who used his status as the most prominent Asian-American basketball player in NBA history to offer up prayers and rally people to continue fighting for change. In recent weeks, Lin has spoken out about the racism that Asian Americans have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including being candid about an on-court incident in which he was called “coronavirus” by an opposing player — Lin has made clear he does not want the player identified, but in a statement put out by the NBA following an investigation, it was announced that Lin has met with him.

