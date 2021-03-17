On Tuesday evening, eight people were shot and killed in the greater-Atlanta area. While more and more information is coming out regarding the incident, the gunman targeted a trio of massage parlors, with six of the eight victims being Asian-American women. It is the latest in what has been a steep uptick in anti-Asian hate incidents over the last year, per a report from the group Stop AAPI Hate.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the hashtag #StopAsianHate began trending on Twitter as folks stood alongside the community. A number of current and former NBA players joined in on showing solidarity, expressing love to those who were impacted by the tragedy and demanding an end to all forms of hate.

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

Racism isn’t just one race. Sad we’ve got to continue to see hatred among us all. 🙏🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 17, 2021

Heart goes out to the victims in the recent Atlanta shooting. Sickening — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) March 17, 2021

Sending love, support, and solidarity to the Asian community. We cannot accept hate in any form and must all do our part to be better people. #StopAsianHate — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) March 17, 2021

Stand by the Asian community. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) March 17, 2021

We stand with our Asian brothers and sisters!! 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 17, 2021

SICK about what happened here in ATL yesterday, my Condolences go out to the family’s & loved ones who were affected by this tragedy😞 Nothing else needs to be said… I’m with you!❤️

STOP ASIAN HATE!!!!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2021

Among those speaking out is Jeremy Lin, who used his status as the most prominent Asian-American basketball player in NBA history to offer up prayers and rally people to continue fighting for change. In recent weeks, Lin has spoken out about the racism that Asian Americans have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including being candid about an on-court incident in which he was called “coronavirus” by an opposing player — Lin has made clear he does not want the player identified, but in a statement put out by the NBA following an investigation, it was announced that Lin has met with him.