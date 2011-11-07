NBA Players Revolt Against Michael Jordan; Could Epic Dream Team Practice Footage Exist?

Were we the only ones to criticize Michael Jordan in light of the recent reports that the Bobcats’ owner might be trying to draw too hard of a line against the players? Not even close. Players now seem to be taking their frustrations to Twitter in regards to this whole MJ/BRI thing. Washington Wizards guard Nick Young tweeted this weekend that he is never going to wear Jordan sneakers again, referencing what he saw and heard in relation to Jordan’s actions at the lastest negotiation meeting. But Young wasn’t the only one to voice anger over Jordan actions. Golden State Warriors rookie Klay Thompson tweeted: U think 1996 MJ would pull this? Straight hypocrite bro… Indiana Pacers guard Paul George then chimed in, responding to Thompson’s tweet: Man straight hypocrite bro…He should have been the first one behind us smh. Obviously players are getting heated over certain owners clearly trying to screw them over, and how ironic is it that the man taking some of the blame is probably the guy these young kids have idolized their entire childhood lives? It was reported that the union was ready to go after MJ in these meetings, but the G.O.A.T. didn’t speaking during the negotiations. … The negotiations came to a head this weekend with the owners issuing a “take it or leave it” offer, one that the players must decide on by Wednesday. David Stern relayed that the BRI could go as high as 51 percent for the players, but attorney Jeffrey Kessler says the deal is closer to 50 percent and the chances of the players ever earning the 51 percent are slim. It doesn’t sound like Derek Fisher, Billy Hunter and the rest are ready to accept it (Fisher even told The New York Post that it’s not even worthy of putting up to the players for a vote). But should they? Stern admits the owners’ proposals will immediately start getting worse if this thing isn’t agreed upon by the middle of this week. Still, some hold out hope the sides will meet one more time before Wednesday. We’ve heard ultimatums before that never came to fruition. Just sayin’ because we have a hard time believing the owners want to shut this thing down so early into November … Check out this tweet from Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski: Isn’t out of question NBPA Exec Committee will respond to owners by Wednesday w/ complete withdrawl of concessions. Essentially, bleep you. Wojnarowski also had one of the better lockout analogies we’ve heard outside of our own Dime comments: Owners had won labor deal by 30 points but want to keep press on, throw alley-oops, win by 40. Hey, someone’s going to give a hard foul here … And if you really want to be schooled, or at least hear the players’ side of things, follow Nazr Mohammed. He’s been preaching nearly every day for the majority of this offseason … On the next page: The search for the Holy Grail of Dream Team footage…
Man jordan was talking from a player perspective back when he was playing. But now he’s a owner and business man and could care less what the players think because in the end he trying 2 profit. If u went from employee to owner what would u do? Common sense people.
so if that’s the case “da man” jordan shouldn’t have spoke up at all during his lockout!!!! abe polin was an OWNER. so as you put it, “he’s a owner and business man and could care less what the players think because in the end he trying 2 profit.”
it’s amazing how random people never think too deeply when they say things.
NBA offered BRI band of 49-51.
If revenues slump, players receive 49 percent.
If BRI hits acceptable levels (4% growth), both sides split 50/50.
Players ONLY get 51% if revenues do extremely well (20 percent growth). *yea right, after the damage to the game done already? don’t hold your breath*
Here’s the twist: players would get ONLY 57% OF THAT 51%,
So who here still on the owners’ side? Crickets?
So NBA season?
awesome.
Paul George then chimed in not them chimed in.
You know what? I am so fed up with all this shit that it this point I don’t care who come out on top. Actually. Never mind. I hope both sides get fucked. I hope the players get whatever deal is coming to them, which more than likely is going to be shittier than what they demand and then I hope the owners loose so much fucking money from lost interest, advertisement, ect that they look like schmucks for dicking around the players. I’m tired of this shit. I just wanna watch ball. There is nothing worse than reading dime and hoopshype and just hearing the latest lockout hogwash. What a sickening time to be a hoops fan.
MJ player and MJ owner are two different species folks , get over it .
I think Antoine Walker and Joe Johnson have made and are making more money than MJ of course he doesn’t care about this current crop.
Jsmoove..Who is not understanding that mj is in a different position?
Hypothetically speaking….
“Chris” and “Mike” are co-workers at some office. Two regular guys who push paper from 9-5. Mike has been with the company for 15 years, and Chris has just 4 years of service. One morning they get news that the Manager is vacating his/her position and they will be accepting applications to fill the void. “Mike” being the more senior employee decides to try apply for the position. He is chosen for an interview, and a month later he is told that he is the successful applicant. He is now the manager of the office.
Mike turns out to be a great manager. He steps into the role seemlessly and all the workers love working for him. 6 months later there’s a labour dispute. The workers expect Mike to be on their side since he was an employee for 15 years. Then to the workers’ dismay, they find out Mike is on the management side. “OH SHIT!” they say. “Mike is a fucking hypocrite!! He was a worker just a few months ago and never would have said the things he said back then.”
^ No fuckin shit. The players, and anyone else who thinks Mike is a hypocrite for switching sides are a bunch of idiots. (If you are reading this and you called him a hypocrite too, then yes, I’m calling YOU an idiot also.) The world turns, and he has a different perspective now. Grow the fuck up.
This just makes me less supportive of the players. Fuck those guys. It shows how how “buddy-buddy” they are and expect all players to be. Mike is the Don. They are his bitches. Now kiss his ring(s).
I hope they cancel the season. The players will cave before the owners do.
@ GoEasy: “I just wanna watch ball.”
Collegiate season is just starting. Go get your fix.
Speaking of college ball, Arizona is gonna steamroll the opposition this year and next. So, who needs the NBA?
Klay Thompson, born in 1990, age in 1996, 6. Does not even know that the lock-out happened in 1998-99. Good tweet all around.
ALL BUSINESS … this lockout is the worst. millionaires and millionaires fighting over who gets a bigger piece of the pie. This is so frustrating, insulting and stupid. Why don’t the players get it in their heads already, they can’t get what they want because they are only ball players, they are not the guys running an entire franchise. Owners have a much greater job at running the business aspect of an NBA squad. Players just need to come in and … play basketball and win. I don’t think the players diserve an increase in revenue.
Sooo guys (owners & players) what about the fans in all this … do you all even care about the fans?? Yea great, you guys have to take care of your business, yea ok what ever. AT THE END OF THE DAY YOU WILL ALL GET PAID ANWAY. Bunch of selfish cry babies.
Oh and goes to show that in all of this the NBA is just a business, it’s not about basketball. Players might be complaining about Michael Jordan, buuut remember guys, MJ is an owner now, he isn’t a player anymore, he has a greater responsibility now and isn’t looking out for numero 1, as in he the player. MJ is an NBA owner, and when it comes to business he can no longer stand behind other fellow ball players cause he isn’t a player anymore. REMEMBER its a business and MJ is an owner. It’s like the players, they are all standing strong against the owners to gain a greater increase in revenue. And we the fans are frustrated about the players fighting over more money, buuut its a business and players have to do what they have to do. In the some way MJ has to do what he must do, and that is stand strong for his team … as an owner. Suck it up ball players, stop being selfish and get something done, and get back to playing basketball. THE FANS call for it. WE WANT TO SEE NBA BASKETBALL. I SAY THE FANS GO ON A LOCKOUT AS WELL. FOR ONE DAY ALL NBA BASKETBALL FANS AROUND THE WORLD STOP BUYING NBA and ALL TYPE OF BASKETBALL GEAR. FOR ONE DAY DO NOT WATCH ANYTHING RELATED TO NBA BASKETBALL. FOR ONE DAY DO NOT BUY OR SHOP FOR BASKETBALL GEAR FROM POPULAR BRAND NAMES THAT SUPPORT THE NBA IN ANY WAY (Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, And1 … etc). Lets see what happens for 1 day, it would be interesting to see what kind of effect that would have on the entire realm of NBA basketball. Why don’t us the fans get the attention of NBA instead of us having to watch this on going selfish and UN-necessary feud over money.
@jay
i think u r missing the point when it comes to the mj situation. i don’t think anyone can fault jordan for supporting his interests as an owner. people get that. what people don’t get is the fact he is not following the advice portion of his stance when he was a player. that part specifically is where the angst lies.
looking at what jordan said during his time as a player to abe polin was simply to sell if you can’t profit by your own means. jordan could do whatever he wants as an owner. he could hire more cheerleaders. he could give out free gatorades to the crowds. but focus on what h said to polin. sell if you can’t profit. so y isn’t he doing it? was he lying when he said it? was he just trying to hear his own voice?
if he didn’t believe what he said back then, i don’t think he should have said it. you know any owner in the world in general has their business interests first. so why would jordan even say what he said to polin? players have interests. owners have interests. so he should have realized that and never opened his mouth to say what he said to polin.
if u say one thing and do another when it’s your time, people will have a problem with it. if u live in a town where a law restricts gay marriage, and u had a problem with it and took it up with the mayor (i know laws are more complicated than this, but jus pretend and follow along) but the mayor said get out, no chance i allow gay marriage because it’d make our town look like queers and limit funding or wat not, you would cause a ruckus and protest.
now let’s say 10 yrs down the line u get elected mayor, and did the same thing the mayor a decade ago did to piss u and town members off, you would have to call him a hypocrite. no one is denying y jordan is doing what he is doing now as an owner. but you can’t sit there at your computer and let him off scott-free without acknowledging the hypocrisy.
he is by definition a hypocrite. don’t deny that. i know why he is defending his side. but it doesn’t change the fact that he is contradicting himself. basically jordan would be fighting himself if there were a time machine where he could talk to his younger nba player self. and in that respect, he is by definition a hypocrite.
i don’t fault jordan by any means for doing what he’s doing. jus don’t NOT say he isn’t a hypocrite. (haha i bet u read that last line 3 times b4 u get it)
@Beiber
Please don’t assume that I’m missing the point. I get it.
Perspectives change as people’s roles in life change. People learn and grow and change their opinions. That doesn’t make you a hypocrite. A hypocrite is someone who says something and does the opposite… AT THE SAME TIME, not years later. That’s called change… and change is natural.
Tookie Williams was one of the founders of the Crips. When he was in prison he spent his final days before his execution working on stopping gang violence. <- years AFTER he started one of the world's most notorious and violent street gangs. He was even nominated for the Novel Peace prize for his work from behind bars.
Is he a hypocrite for changing his stance??? No. You know why? Because he wasn't doing BOTH at the same time. He had a whole new perspective and changed his actions.
Similarly, is MJ saying one thing and doing another?? NO. Therefore, MJ is not a hypocrite.
I'm not missing the point. People just don't know the different between "hypocrite" and "change". They're acting like nobody is allowed to change.
"Ooooh how dare MJ change his point of view. He doesn't believe the things he said 13 years ago. So he's a hypocrite!!"… whatever.
I have a friend who used heroine in HS. He actually said to me that he will never stop using because he loves the feeling too much. We drifted because of his drugs use but i just recently found out that he's been clean for 12 years and visits schools to encourage youths to not do drugs… How dare he change his mind and tell kids not to do the same things he did. Fuckin hypocrite.
This wouldn’t be an issue for Mike if he just didn’t say anything. He’s the only dude respected by both owners n players. Dude could probably single-handedly end the lockout if he got the heads of both sides together n got them to compromise. As it is right now, owners r tryin to blow out the players so this will get uglier before it gets better…
Thank GOODNESS for College Hoops.
I don’t understand how MJ is getting backlash but he didn’t speak during the meeting. Did he speak in a previous meeting or something? ah whatever.
I wonder what Melo, CP3, Ray Allen, and DWade are saying about MJ. Seeing as how he pays them a large sum of money every year to wear his shoes. Also, if MJ is acting like a b!tch about this BRI sh!t, then he should fully expect not to ever get another good free agent. It already seemed like MJ was being blackballed from owners when it came trades and such, now the players will hate him. He clearly didn’t pay attention to the Chicago Bulls after he left, they recieved the exact same backlash for sh!tting on their players. The best FA they got since MJ retired is BY FAR Carlos Boozer. The next person after that is Antonio Davis and Jalen Rose.
@DIME
I don’t know if this is correct, but wasn’t there plenty of Dream Team footage on MJ’s Air Time?
yeah here it is right here
[youtu.be]
So technically, whoever filmed MJs documentary has the tapes from those practices.
If someone does show up with those tapes i’ll be first in line to download them or order them.
Could this be the end of the NBA?
Probably not, the players will eventually cave. However, I hope they decertify and take this to court. Or find someway to use the BRI percentage points in their favor. We started with 57%, if you want to take it down to 51.5% then for that price, the salary cap remains the same in principle and we can talk about stiffer penalties, if the owners claim this is a business then they must submit financial statements for audit – like a business, max contract lengths are set at 6 years, etc etc. If the owners want to make ultimatums then you make it known to the public what the details are to your side of the deal. Flip the script, show the world that the owners have yet to “negotiate”.
If a Realator wants to sell you a house, you don’t agree to buy and then go shopping. That is how you end up with a rundown house in some ghetto, right underneathe a metro stop, 3 blocks from an airport, on top of a toxic wasteland. If the owners want to be deadset on a particular BRI split that favors them, then EVERY other issue on the table MUST favor the players. I’m not trading Boardwalk for Baltic Avenue.
Would love too see bill summons have a documentary of the dream team produced. Basketball at its ABSOLUTE very best. Would be a treat for us bball heads. Get it done!.. but magic and bird wouldn’t be going at it cause at that time bird was pretty much done and wasn’t able to really even practice… #endthelockout #basketballneverstops
jay, how could u compare drugs to business?
a kid thinks eating candy for dinner is good, but it’s not, and when that kid grows up he’ll tell his kids not to eat candy for dinner. that’s called GETTING MORE KNOWLEDGE.
the nba business is a business. and that is a structure. he was a man with a grown up brain. comparing a heroin addict to business is ignorant because illegal drugs are bad. telling an owner to sell if he can’t profit is a BELIEF. there lies the difference.
like i mentioned gay marriage. that is a belief. death penalty, belief. religion, belief. so mj switched sides. he is still the same mj. just with a different hat. the owner cap. so his stance will change. however, his belief WHEN he was a player was that if a business can’t profit, that the business should sell.
answer this question, which will probably open your mind a lot more. since jordan is an owner now, who won’t sell his non-profiting charlotte team, will he say today that his former-lockedout-nba-player-20sumthin yr old self is wrong?
jay, say you lived in medieval times, in a kingdom with a king and queen, and you were just a lowly peasant. let’s say the king treated you bad as well as the entire village. he heavily taxed all the townspeople even though you were poor. he made the townspeople have a curfew. he even raped your daughters and wives.
you complain and complain. you see your mom crying everyday. your little bros and sisters are living in fear. your towns neighbors are living in distress. and you feel their pain. you hate the king because of his laws and creeds and structure in which he runs shit.
now lets say one day he meets you personally and ends up taking a liking to u. eventually in the kings old age, he gives his king position to u. you have all this power now. are u telling me, if you do the same things u were complaining about when u were just a lowly peasant that u aren’t a hypocrite just because u are in a different position?
no one is blaming jordan for acting the way he is acting because he is in a diff position. but me, all i’m saying personally, is that by definition he is a hypocrite. y is that so hard to comprehend? stop mentioning that he is in a different position. of course, he has to act like an owner or he will lose his business completely.
there were probably some people in that negotiating room back when jordan blurted out to abe polin that UNDERSTOOD why abe polin and his other owners were trying to take advantage of the owners. jordan didn’t BELIEVE it was right. so all because he switched sides, that belief gets thrown out the window?
last paragraph made no sense:
changed it up a bit …
there were probably some people in that negotiating room back when jordan blurted out to abe polin that UNDERSTOOD why abe polin and his other owners were trying to take advantage of the PLAYERS*. jordan, the player, didn’t BELIEVE it was right. even though some players at that time didn’t like what the owners were doing, they probably understood why they were doing it. to profit as much as possible off the players. jordan didn’t believe that at all. he believed that shouldn’t be a course of action the owners should ever take. taking advantage of players just to secure their asses financially. so all because he switched sides, that belief gets thrown out the window?
Beiber and JAY – Jordan is just looking out for himself now, like he was then. He wants to do what is best for him. I don’t think he is being hypocritical at all, I have to side with JAY. When he was a player, he wanted a better player deal. He’s an owner, he wants a better owner deal. Since it seems to be the time for hypotheticals and analogies, here’s my analogy. I am against violence. I hate people getting into fights, I am against it. I try to talk dudes down from getting in fights. I break up fights if I see them happening. I’ll let people call me whatever they want to, tell their friends they kicked my ass, whatever. You could see me on the street, call me whatever you wanted to, tell your buddies how pussy I am for not fighting you, tell me my dog and girl are ugly, whatever. But as soon as it’s reaches a point where it’s a physical threat or my girl is uncomfortable, I am whipping that ass. It’s not hypocritical, it’s not me changing my beliefs, it’s just under certain circumstances my decisions are different. I would save Beiber’s life if he were hanging from a cliff. If I had to choose between saving him or my dog from the same cliff, sorry Beib. It’s not that I think that a dog’s life is more valuable than a person’s life, I don’t. If I had to save a random person or a random dog, 90% of the time I would save the person, 99.9% of the time if it’s a child. If it’s my dog, there are maybe, MAYBE, 3 people I wouldn’t kill to save my dog. I’m not hypocritical, not changing my beliefs, just certain situations weight my decisions in a direction they don’t normally go.
jordan giving the players 99% bri would be a bad owner.
i heard nba players say when they were younger they wished they had big influences in their lives to be role models. like wade saying for example he wished he had pro athletes, or celebs or people of notoriety come into his chicago community when he was a kid. he is an nba all star now, going into his community doing the things he wished he had experienced as a kid. are you saying it wouldn’t be hypocritical if he said screw it, i’m rich now, y should i give a fuck about poor/broke ashy kids?
Beib – Hypocrite: a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs or feelings. The right wing political guys talking about marriage sanctity between a man and a woman under God, then banging hookers and having sex with dudes is hypocritical. Jordan feeling one way as a player and another way as an owner isn’t hypocritical because his feelings and beliefs as an owner are different than they were as a player. When I was a kid (Jordan the player), Santa was the man. He showed up with presents and ate cookies. I was all for Santa and wanted Redline bikes and checkered vans and Legos like a mofo. Now that I am Santa (Jordan the owner), I want those little bastards to go easy on their wish list. Hypocritical?
the difference is what jordan the player said could be interpreted as a law per say.
in that thinking, the law would be “if u don’t profit, sell”. that is the law. it should be thought of like that.
a law doesn’t change. christmas wish lists do change. becuase kids don’t have filters. they don’t know the value of money. etc.
there is a huge difference in the examples u use to portray how he isn’t a hypocrite.
regardless of what job jordan has now, his law back then was that OWNERS of unprofitable teams should SELL. well, now that he is in the owners shoes, when it’s his time to live those words, he can’t. that is not only hypocritical but selfish.
i can almost guarantee there are some owners that are like “uhhh huhhh jordan, now that u on our side u don’t wanna sell ur team?” dey just dont wanna say it to him.
The players are the kids!! They don’t know the value of money. They don’t know what it takes to run a team. They don’t understand how difficult it is to handle everything that it takes to own a team. A bunch of them can’t even manage their own inner circle. Jordan didn’t know, he was that kid. Now he knows. And sorry, Santa was law.
i can see this going no where lol. ok big island…and jay…all i can say for sure is that i have a feeling, if you were a player, within the union, experiencing the wrath of the owners, jordan specifically, you would sing a different tune. i have a feeling, because you are on the outside looking in, you have no angst toward jordan changing his stance. i have a feeling, had you been a player during jordans’ time of playing when he spoke out and were still a player to hear jordan the owner switch his philosophy, you would look at him sideways.
the poor say, money will never change me. the day they get a million in the bank, they forget the people who made them. think about that, and see how it relates to how jordan saying, being an owner won’t change me, but it did. he changed completely. change comes with the territory. but that doesn’t mean change can’t be hypocritical.
basketball teams during the early 50s or 60s that had all white players must have had at least one white player who didn’t like the fact blacks were segregated. the day that player retires and gets hired as the gm, eventually owner, and if he doesn’t employ a black player now that he is an owner has to be hypocritical. however, BI and JAY don’t think that hypocritical. you think it’s “change”. that’s mind-boggling to me.
i give up. but b4 i go, i want to be clear: jordan is not doing wrong by trying to do all he can to look out for the best interests of his franchise. i have no problem with that. the only issue is he isn’t living up to his words when he was just a 20sumthin yr old player.
@Beib…
A hypocrite “flip-flops” between their words/actions. People are allowed to changed. 13 years is a long time ago.
10 years ago i believe that kids were little imps out to destroy the world. I absolutely HATED them. Now I love them. I’m a hypocrite.
And do you think my manager/former coworker was a hypocrite for siding with the management during our labour dispute? You think Tookie Williams was a hypocrite for trying to stop the same gang he started?? Those scenarios were more akin to MJ changing his stance than my drug story or your medieval times story. Just tell me if you think Tookie Williams and my former co-worker were hypocrites and I’ll leave it alone.
frankly, would it even be news if the news world didn’t think mj was a hypocrite? you two may be in the minority. u two must really love your jordans. i luv you both tho even if we don’t agree.
like i said, gangs and drugs are illegal. change in those respects are a realization that there is GOOD and BAD in this world. there lies the difference. kids grow up and gain more knowledge. druggies who go to rehab are changing for the BETTER. you can’t compare that to hypocrisy.
“basketball teams during the early 50s or 60s that had all white players must have had at least one white player who didn’t like the fact blacks were segregated. the day that player retires and gets hired as the gm, eventually owner, and if he doesn’t employ a black player now that he is an owner has to be hypocritical. however, BI and JAY don’t think that hypocritical. you think it’s “change”. that’s mind-boggling to me.”
^ Are you saying that white player WANTED blacks INTEGRATED? Then when the white guy becomes GM and then owner, he won’t employ a black player??
How do you write off my drug story and then write a nonracist-becoming-a-racist story? Haha.
Tookie…. hypocrite or not?
as for the dude siding with mgmt, he could simply just agree with their premise. that’s not hypocrisy. that’s just voting for what he thinks is right
jay i was lazy when i wrote that 50s/60s thing and didn’t explain it well. i will now.
there was probably one player in that locker room who was good of heart and didn’t like segregation. he told his wife at home everyday how he is kindhearted and didn’t like that and one day he’d change the game. well when his time actually came, he didn’t want to take the initiative to employ a black athlete in fear of public outcry or death threats or losing his job or etc etc. he changed sides. but that same kid who was preaching left and right about integration, won’t do it because he wants to save face.
if you hate president bush the person, you could still vote for him as president because YOU LIKE HIS LAWS/CREEDS. hypocrisy is a fine line. the line may be invisible to u…no offense
however it would be hypocritical if you don’t like bush the PERSON and invite him to your wedding/cookout. that’s hypocritical. you have to know how to separate hypocrisy and other shit.
“as for the dude siding with mgmt, he could simply just agree with their premise. that’s not hypocrisy. that’s just voting for what he thinks is right.”
How’s that different than MJ? My former-coworker/manager scenario is EXACTLY what MJ did. As an employee(player), the guy was out picketing, fighting for employee(player) benefits, pay, etc. He was fighting for the workers side of the bargaining agreement.
Then he became manager and was trying to take all of those same benefits that he fought for away. He was an employee for 15 years then became manager when he fought against us. It’s EXACTLY the same, Beib. But instead of a 13 years gap for MJ, it was 3 years.
MJ isn’t a hypocrite. As a player, he was fighting for what he thought right. those are your own words… “WHAT HE THOUGHT WAS RIGHT”.
Now as an owner he’s doing the same. He’s fighting for what he thinks is right for the side he’s on. He’s trying to make a profit. In any scenario, it’s easy to tell people how to do their job (like MJ did as a player). Then when you find yourself in their position you learn it’s not as you thought it would be when you were on the outside. That doesn’t make MJ a hypocrite… if anything it shows his naivete when he was a player. He didn’t know better.
The scenarios are the exact same thing Beib… but you are saying my former co-worker was simply “just voting for what he thinks is right” so it’s ok, but MJ is a hypocrite. Since the scenarios are the same but your opinion differs, doesn’t that make you a hypocrite? ;)
there’s really no other way to explain how jordan is a hypocrite. i’ve exhausted all current ideas. fighting for what is right has to be taken as a case-by-case thing.
example
fighting for what is right (non hypocrisy): young boy sees another kid getting bullied. scared to tell on the bully cuz he thinks the bully would shoot him after school. eventually tells his teacher and the bully gets sent to juvie. he fought for what was right.
fighting for what is right (pro hypocrisy): young girl named mimi is invited to a slumber party for saturday. during the week, she meets the nerdiest girl in the school and befriends her. she tells the girl organizing the saturday slumber party to invite sara the nerd. the girl organizing the sleepover says no, boys would think she is lame if they hang around sara the nerd. the organizer was fighting for what she thought. mimi was upset and said no that’s wrong, she should come and it shouldn’t matter what ppl think. well, wen it’s time for mimi to throw her own slumber party in her neighborhood at her house, she didn’t invite her because she was fighting for her rep, her image and even though she was fighting for “what was right” she was being a hypocrite in the process.
u didn’t mention the coworker once having those beliefs. but if he was originally neutral to mgmt, then liked what mgmt did, there is no hypocrisy. just him voting for what he liked.
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh….. i’m done. Lol.
Let’s just agree to disagree. *handshake*
These scenarios are starting to give me a headache.
really tho, i am exhausted on this topic. i really don;t understand how you can not see it as hypocrisy by mj. it wouldnt be news! what is so special about the story if it isn’t hypocrisy? where are the stories of jordan brushing his teeth or washing his ass? no where becuz there is no substance. however, reporters wouldn’t have reported that incident if the news world didn’t think jordan was a hypocrite. i’m done. maybe read up on the topic if u want and see how the majority DOES in fact see jordan as a hypocrite. i was just supporting that notion. u can call it change if u want. i respect your thoughts on the topic. but i just don’t agree with it.