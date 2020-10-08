Wednesday night brought about yet another debate leading up to the 2020 election, this time featuring the vice presidential candidates, Senator Kamala Harris and current VP Mike Pence.

It was, well, another debate and you can find in depth analysis of who said what and who (Pence) lied the most and all of that somewhere else, but towards the end there was a moment that brought about some widespread joy on Twitter, as a fly landed on Pence’s head and just kind of hung around in his hair for a full two minutes with the VP clueless as to what was going on.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

There were a number of NBA and WNBA players tuned into the debate and as soon as the fly landed on Pence and hung around, they had the same reaction of so many — which was to laugh in relative disbelief at what they were witnessing.

Some, like LeBron James, made sure to note that flies typically find their way to smelly things like garbage or, uh, excrement, and fired off some jokes at Pence’s expense.

What does Flies eat? S#!t. Hahahaha!!! — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) October 8, 2020

Those weren’t the only zingers, as Tobias Harris offered up some clever commentary of his own.

Others simply found it very funny, which it, objectively, was.

Shoutout to the fly. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 8, 2020

Mane he got to feel that fly on his head….😂😂😂 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) October 8, 2020

Is it my TV or is it a fly in his head? — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) October 8, 2020

That fly was big chilling 😂😂😂

I know I’m not trippin — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) October 8, 2020

A whole fly tho 😂😂😂 — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) October 8, 2020

I’d like to see #TheFly host SNL this weekend. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CoachLindsayG) October 8, 2020

Lmao joe get petty on em!!! https://t.co/UDAltM6p0b — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) October 8, 2020

Is that a fly on his head???#TheDebate — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) October 8, 2020

That fly tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) October 8, 2020

Forever more this debate will be known as “The Fly Debate “. I feel bad for Pence — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 8, 2020

That a fly on Pence's head?? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 8, 2020

Somebody get that fly off buddy hair 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) October 8, 2020

The fly 😂😂😂 — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) October 8, 2020

That fly good at the cookout! 😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) October 8, 2020