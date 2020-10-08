Getty Image
NBA Players Couldn’t Stop Laughing At The Fly That Landed On Mike Pence During The VP Debate

Wednesday night brought about yet another debate leading up to the 2020 election, this time featuring the vice presidential candidates, Senator Kamala Harris and current VP Mike Pence.

It was, well, another debate and you can find in depth analysis of who said what and who (Pence) lied the most and all of that somewhere else, but towards the end there was a moment that brought about some widespread joy on Twitter, as a fly landed on Pence’s head and just kind of hung around in his hair for a full two minutes with the VP clueless as to what was going on.

There were a number of NBA and WNBA players tuned into the debate and as soon as the fly landed on Pence and hung around, they had the same reaction of so many — which was to laugh in relative disbelief at what they were witnessing.

Some, like LeBron James, made sure to note that flies typically find their way to smelly things like garbage or, uh, excrement, and fired off some jokes at Pence’s expense.

Those weren’t the only zingers, as Tobias Harris offered up some clever commentary of his own.

Others simply found it very funny, which it, objectively, was.

