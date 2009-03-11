NBA Players Weigh In On CP3 v. D-Will Debate

ESPN is so far past the CP3/Deron Williams debate, they’re asking whether Chris Paul is better than Magic Johnson on their NBA homepage.
I’m not quite ready to anoint Paul the greatest point guard of all time. I think that the SI Player’s Poll, in which they asked “Which NBA point guard would you pay to go see?” is a better question right now.
Paul walks away it, taking home 59% of the votes. That’s not surprising. He’s so active on both sides of the ball, it’s hard not to love the way that he plays.
But second place is a bit more surprising. I would have thought that players would support Deron Williams as No. 2. However, Steve Nash is second with 14% of the votes, Chauncey Billups edges out D-Will for third (5%), and then comes Williams in fourth. Allen Iverson is fifth, and for whatever reason, Stephon Marbury didn’t get any votes.
I saw Paul play in person a couple of weeks ago in New Jersey for the first time, and there’s no doubt that I’d vote for him No. 1. But I’d put D-Will at a close second. When he’s on, he’ll throw gorgeous passes that no one – not even CP3 – can throw in the League. Plus, Williams’ one-on-one game is as exciting as any point guard’s. Oftentimes, Nash needs a screen if he’s going to get in the lane. Deron’s crossover seals him as No. 2 for me.
Do you agree with the Players’ Poll?
Source: SI
During the Pacers/Jazz game the Indiana broadcast polled their viewers on “Who would you start a franchise around?” between CP and Deron. Paul got 65% of the vote.
here’s the thing about CP3 and DWill. They both possess the physical tools to put themselves in the top 10 pg’s to ever play the game, but mentally DWill is a notch above Paul. Any head to head match-up between the two goes to Deron because he and Paul both know who the best player is. Deron plays for two things, first to win, second for respect and the more times he doesn’t make an all-star team, or Paul gets more ink it motivates him. I know Deron will lead his team to a title, not sure CP3 will be able to do it unless he gets a bona fide superstar on his team. DWill has every skill Paul has, and he’s bigger, stronger, and meaner.
As much as I LOVE Chris Paul… I can’t help but think I’d rather have D-will running my show.
D-Will should be 1.2.
The dude can straight handle the rock… nothing extremely flashy -other than the aforementioned cross over- but he is never out of control and runs one of the most efficient offenses in the League.
In fact, when you think about it, CP3 was simply given the keys to the system. “Here Chris, you run what will work out for you the best.” Meanwhile, Deron is over there dealing with the lone constant in Utah in Jerry Sloan who says, “Play my brand of ball or get the hell out of here!”
No doubt that Paul is an amazing talent and for sure is on top of the PG list… but when I think of their situations, I gotta say that Deron is number 1.2 if not the top dog himself.
LL
Sloan has done a great job with Deron, he knew what he had with him when he was a rookie and has really schooled him on the Jazz system and how to run a team. Has Sloan not sat Deron his rookie season and galvanized him like he did I don’t think Deron would be as good as he is.
CP3 any day when its all said and done hes coming for alot of assist records
You know me … I’ll go CP, Parker, Deron.
I think you could make the opposite argument about D-will and Sloan though. Sloan’s system favors a big little combo a la Stockton and Malone. Deron is no doubt a great player and stronger than CP3 but I don’t think that warrants him getting the ‘mental edge’.
CP3 is surrounded by less desirable ball players and plays for a MUCH less developed coach. You’re saying Sloan helped Deron come into his own which I agree with but I think that CP3 would have benefitted even more had he been given some sort of mentorship. The kid grew INTO his own, ON his own. He is a better team player (I think he could do more if you dropped him in with Okur, AK47, Boozer, etc.) but loses the head to head matches because he is obviously smaller and weaker than Deron.
Make no doubt though, CP3 is the better baller, the better point guard and the better person to start a franchise around.
austin im just like that but damn i dont know this season watchin all three i can even put paul at 3
CP3 will never touch Stockton’s assist record, nobody will. And I agree with Austin that Tony Parker should be in the conversation with DWill and CP3, he’s a proven winner which you can’t yet say for the other two. I don’t think he’s as good, he’s surrounded by superstars, but he’s still in the discussion.
Why Nash is as high as he is with the players though, I don’t understand. He gets worked over by the top 3, and only thrives in a certain system whereas CP3 and DWill would succeed in any type of offense.
Well D will is not necessarily the most entertaining or even popular point guard by a long shot. AI is not a point guard at all. I can see Nash at 2 and D Will at three. I wouldn’t have expected Chanuncey up there…what happened to Tony Parker or Drew Harris?
I’m with Austin. But I’m going TP, Paul, then Deron. Out of the two I think that they are both great players and are on the same level as far as talent goes. I think it’s a good think to get dropped into a system ran by Jerry Sloan obviously it created one of the best point guards in NBA history in John Stockton.
The problem i have with Chris Paul is that he’s a discreet punk. If John Stockton mastered the choirboy look, CP3 is perfecting it. Paul is one of the more underrated floppers in the game. You can argue that if the refs called pushing off more, they could tag him with 3-4 offensive fouls a night easy. And don’t forget that he’ll take a swing at you too. But the NBA wants him to be the face of the league so he gets protected.
With that being said, he’s still the best point guard in the game. And also, i’d rather have a guy on my team that cares too much than not enough.
Don’t knock Byron Scott though he’s a big part of the player Chris Paul is today. It’s him that has been mentoring Chris since he came into the league and you can tell Byron has taught Chris to be the type of player he was tough as nails and not to take shit from anyone despite his size.
karizmatic
whos that last dude u mentioned?
like payton said that they dont mention parker that much because hes already a stablished star that the other 2 are the ones going up.
Nash doesn’t compare to D.Will. If you wanna talk about a point guard who owes it all to a system then its Nash. Billups destroys Nash. Baron destroys Nash. Dude gets his ass handed to him by anyone he’s guarding, there isnt a point guard in the NBA or even NBDL who cant shake off Nash with two dribbles.
His MVP status is joke.
Paul is definitely #1 right now, but there’s no denying D-Will is a close second and clearly these two are better than the rest of the field.
Nash is a joke.
I gotta go Deron, CP and Chauncy.
Specially if you talking bout BOTH sides of the ball individually and team wise.
Haha Ian I heard when GP said that to and he was right on. TP is more in the discussion with players that have already done great things in this league and are on there way out. PLayers like J-Kidd, Billups, and Nash all fall into the same category. While the young guns who are coming up include Rose, Devin Harris, Cp, Deron, Westbrook, Aaron Brooks etc.
big shot yup he mentioned kidd in the comparison but parker is only 26 only 2 years older than deron and paul i think
Rondo plz. But I only say that because I love when guards do flashy moves then miss a layup.
Forgot about TP, its CP3, D-Will and TP then the rest of the field
When you look at it.. CP3 gets more, attention, he is more flashier and runs a fast-paste stype of ball. He has control of the team.
Deron can do all that Cp3 can do.. he just doesnt get the same amount of respect and attention. I mean.. we can talk about him being All-Star caliber and equal or even better than Paul or Parker.. but Dwill still doesnt get much respect.. as shown in the poll and by his All-Star Snubs.
At the end of their careers though, Deron’s career will be better.
Sure Paul might win all-nba 1st teams, assist leader, steal leader, all-star teams.. but Deron will win championships!
Paul is a prototypical speed guard. He has superior court vision and an average jump shot, but his speed is what makes him who he is, no taking that away from him, but when Paul speed goes and looses a half-step or two. His game is basically gone.
Deron is a far better shooter and has more control of his game. He might not make sports center but Dwill will get the job done.. 12game win streak and counting.
You can look for the Jazz to possibly upset the Lakers out West.. the Hornets..won’t get passed the Spurs.
question for Austin…Is it hard to type with Tony Parker’s junk on your keyboard?
fast-pace*.. but who cares about grammatical errors?
Also.. someone above said Dwill has better support?
Ak47-Posey
Boozer-West
Okur-Chandler
pretty even if you look at it.
Although the Jazz do have much better role players,Ronnie B., CJ Miles, Matt Harpring, Korver and Milsap
where did my 1st comment go??
Dime?
I just got done reading that article on ESPN. Wow they are some ass-clowns. Who the hell are they trying to kid. Man, they are desperate for some reads. I also find it funny how they act like CP is someone that has flown in under the radar. Last year, he had David Stern on his nuts, the kid gets plenty of pub.
As far as who I would pay money to see, I agree with the players. I would have CP3 first, Nash (under D’Antoni’s system) and D-Will second and third.
However, in my mind D-Will is a better PG than CP3 and TP. Yes TP needs to be in the discussion but I think he is in third place in this debate.
Don’t confuse paying money to watch with who is better. I would pay to watch the Harlem Globetrotters but there is no way in hell I think they are better than any NBA team.
Top PG’s:
1. D-Will
2. CP3
3. TP
By the way NO ONE WILL EVER TOUCH JOHN STOCKTON’S ASSIST RECORD! EVER!
as far as skills go, yes dwil is number 2 or arguably number 1. however, as we all know, being a lead guard is more than just skills. jkidd, an unbelieveable floor general, is renown for being -ason kidd (no j). etc.
so in a way, it is not that surprising that billups and nash are ranked higher than dwil. they are leaders that command the respect for their team.
i’m not saying this is what dwil is, but theres a difference bt being the leader of a team bc players respect you, or being the default leader just bc youre the most talented player. (see marbury’s career)
craig really u think those players are the same
ak is better than posey
okur is better than tyson he sucks
and the jazz have two power fowards better than west hell u left the best of the three as a role player
Nah CP3 is 23 plus Parker came in when he was only 19.
Thank you Sanpitch for that critique. You’re dead on, sir. I couldn’t have said it any better.
Ian
In terms of talent.. yeah
when all guys are on and playing like we expect
Chandler will block shots and rebound
Okur will rebound and shoot the lights-out
Boozer=20, 10
West=20, 10
AK47, Defense, Hustle
Posey, Defense Hustle, Big Plays, Clutch 3’s
But that has changed this year because.. Posey is not worth his contract and should have stayed in Boston, Chandler is not wanted in town, and West is a product of Paul, but is still a good big man.
All in all.. the Jazz have the tools to challenge the Lakers and come out the West. The Hornets won’t even get passsed the Spurs.
Dwill will have his laugh while he’s playing in the playoffs while Cp3 has already been eliminated.
The NBA is just full of sht btw!
Comparing Paul to the great Magic is wayyyyy too premature.
Deron gets nooooo love! We all know how good of a player he is and agree that he is All-Star Caliber and is arguably the best P.G in the game, but kid gets no love, no pub, no respect. As shown by the poll and him being an All-Star snub for the 2nd time.
This has to be some real good motivation. While everyone is on Paul’s nuts, Deron will be the better P.G and have the better career. Just wait and see.
He was about to knock off the Lakers in the West Finals not too long ago while Paul and the Hornets were a rising team. Now on a 12game win streak the Jazz and Dwill are looking at the bigger picture. Lakers and possibly championship.
Cp3 can get all the attention, Dwill is making moves.
re: 8 – I agree with everything you said and really you make exactly my point, Deron has the edge he does, in part, because of the coach/mentor that CP3 doesn’t have. Had the Jazz picked CP3 instead of Deron I think Paul would be a better all-around player than he is right with a better chance of reaching his full potential.
Jerry Sloan knew what he had with Williams, and Sloan really broke DWill down, got rid of the pride and ego Deron felt of being a high first round draft pick, and taught him that he had to bust his ass every day because someone else in the league was always working to get your job. He taught Deron how to channel all of his energy, especially any adversity into tenacity and productivity on the court and how to be a true professional athlete at the highest level.
Deron had to seriously swallow his pride, but he was mature enough to come to understand that Sloan knew what he was talking about and had already mentored two of the greatest NBA players of all time.
Spurs.. in the west finals.. my correction back in 2007
Just imagine where Carmelo Anthony or T-Mac or a dozen other players would be in their careers if they had a Jerry Sloan or a Phil Jackson type of a coach to teach them how to be a true professional athlete at the highest level. I can’t imagine if Lebron had that type of a mentor, he already is so far above everyone skill-wise that if he had the mental toughness that one of those coaches would’ve instilled in him early, he would be the best ever with no arguement. MJ was born with it, but most of the rest have to learn the mental toughness aspect of the game.
21 – holy fetch that was funny.
craig i still thing that west is the worst one of the 3 power fowards but lets forget that u said utah was on the verge of knockin the lakers out of the confence finals? the one thing deron made the west finals they got destroyed by the spurs.
but i do think utah is one of the three teams that has a chance to win the west
lol sorry craig i was posting before u corrected that it was the spurs but i dont understand this “He was about to knock off the spurs in the West Finals not too long ago while Paul and the Hornets were a rising team.”
the series wasnt even close the jazz got destroyed how was deron close to doing that
they got destroyed by the Spurs yes, but they still made it that far.
While cp3 was at home watching.. thats my point.
The same will happen again this year.
And yes.. Utah can challenge the Lakers. Why not?
They have learned from what happened last year and Utah is a much improved team, especially Ronnie B. remember last year he was not a factor at all. Kobe didnt even guard him and strayed away from him to help on defense against Boozer.
Ronnie B. is much more confident now, his shot has improved some, but Kobe can’t do what he did last year anymore. Also.. the Jazz were a 3pointer away from taking it to 7 games.. if im not mistaken. After Deron’s missed 3 and Okur’s.
true well see ya in the second round cuz its gonna be spurs vs jazz
I’d take Deron over Paul or Parker to build a team around,
but watching for entertainment?
There are passes Nash throws that I sometimes didn’t even think were possible until the ball ends up in the hands of the target player.
No way he’s a more complete point guard than the any of the aforementioned three, but Nash is definitely entertaining, and I say arguably a more creative passer… and I thought that was the point of the initial question.
Its really difficult to say who is the better PG but CP3 can’t play Jerry Sloan’s system.
We will see!
Because, if the jazz end up #4 or 5 out west.. they play Lakers in the 2nd round
I think CP3 could play Sloan’s system if he understood it and took the time. DWill basically calls the plays during the game, unlike Stockton who always deferred to Jerry, and has the green light to shoot or call his number at any point. Sloan actually pushes for Deron to run the ball more than he does, if you watch a Jazz game you’ll see Sloan on the sideline looking like a 3rd base coach sending a runner home. CP3 would dominate in that system if he only had the chance.
Dam, Jazz v Spurs, then the Lakers…..that’s a tough road to the Finals for either team.
I don’t get people who say it’s “premature” to call CP3 a potential great. People. We’re not talking potential, like he has talent and he might be good when he develops in 2 years. We’re talking a guy who has already strung TWO OF THE BEST STATISTICAL POINT GUARD SEASONS. EVER. PERIOD together. Not “for a 23 year old.” For everyone. You think he’s just going to magically stop being good? Really? ‘Cause I got some high ground in New Orleans to sell you.
I’m not going to bash Williams, because I’m sick of the debate, I don’t dislike him anyway (well, no more than I dislike everyone on the Jazz for being the Jazz), and it’s neither here nor there. It’s pretty annoying that we can’t talk about Chris Paul being a great player without someone bringing it up every five seconds.
*Asterisk to what I said above: Unless you’re one of those people who doesn’t believe in PER. Then I guess we can talk.
Ticktock….no arguing what you’ve pointed out, but this debate will rage on as long as they are both at the top of their games because they’re both THAT good and were drafted sequentially. They both get asked about their “rivalry” every time they play so it will remain a story line as long as it’s still debatable.
@ Dave: I feel sorry for them! I’m sure it gets repetitive. Especially since they actually like each other off the court.