NBA players who can’t give thanks for their health

Today, people all across this country will be giving thanks. Along with good fortune and family and Grandma’s sweet potato pie, one of the staples for which they’ll say thanks is their health.
The NBA is no different than every other sport: Health is the first and foremost asset a player can bring to the table. No matter how talented you are or how much potential you have, if you’re 7-foot-8 or run a 4.1 in the 40, if you’re not on the court, it doesn’t mean anything. Players can overcome labels like “raw” or “lazy” or “Can’t win the big one.” But once you get that tag screaming “injury-prone,” it takes a superhero effort (or Tim Grover) to get rid of it.
All due respect to T-Mac and Gilbert Arenas, but Eddy Curry might be the most injury-prone player in the League. It seems every time he gets over his conditioning hump and gets out of his coach’s doghouse, Curry immediately gets hurt again. Last year he was hurt in training camp and didn’t get back on the court until January — then after a two-minute cameo in his season debut, suffered a knee injury that put him out for another three months.
This year, same story: Curry was hurt in training camp and didn’t make his debut until last week, but in just his fourth game, he collided with L.A.’s Andrew Bynum and suffered another knee injury. The knee forced him to miss last night’s game against the Kings.
Curry is notorious for being out of shape, which some people believe had everything to do with his lack of durability. At the same time, even Bob from “Biggest Loser” would be sidelined had he bashed his knee into Andrew Bynum.
So what is it that makes for an injury-prone player? Are the T-Macs and Currys of the League just unlucky, or is it a symptom of something bigger?
i dont know austin yes hes allergic to rebounding but being injury prone in a sport as demanding as this one doesnt mean u arent healthy. hey the man makes a lot of money playing a game id say he has a lot to be thankful for.
i think sometimes it’s not just physically recovering from the injuries… sometimes it might be psychological as well… take Grant Hill for example… i think his genuine love for the game, and having been robbed of the days when he was in his prime got him back on track…
While health is obviously the most important asset discipline is a close second.
Curry is most possible the worst example for this discussion. Its not bad luck – hes just not taking care of himself. So if Curry would act like a professional athlete and take care of his body he wouldnt have to carry his big ass on the court. The heavier you are the bigger the chance your body responds negative if youre a professional athlete.
Why was Kareem able to play that long? He took care of his body. Same with Kobe or Dirk…
look at the history of players that came straight out of high school and how many games they have missed, body aint ready for that pounding and you breakdown earlier, its not rocket science
@3
Please try to compare Curry, Kobe, and Dirk’s weight with that of Hakeem. Being injury-prone just implies how hardworking a player is.
i agree with Mario. at the same time, not all athletes are created equal. Curry’s genetics might just probably hindering him from recovering fully fron an injury. it might also be that his genetic background is not as durable as other athletes. It doesnt mean that because you are big and play basketball(or any sport) that you have a supreme body or health. In any case, Curry’s background sucks.
@arisloco, not really cuz you could work your ass off and still be injury proned…tmac has had a personal trainer since his rookie season and hes still injury proned…injuries are alot more than just work..it could be just not lettin ur body recover from old ones or alil lil as not sleeping enough…and some is just dumb luck..(i’m lookin at you shaun livingston) It is tru though, alot of the prep-to-pros guys have broken down pretty early with fluke injuries…curry,chandler,livingston,j oneal, tmac, etc..
Nice pic of Curry…….ZERO muscle tone
It could be your training staff or doctors. Even mgmt sometimes forces u to play hurt.
The sad part is, if Curry is able to string together some solid games before the end of next season, some moron will sign him to another long contract. Centers are overpaid. :)
In any sport the weight is an issue. Football, basketball, whatever, but the jumping in basketball beats up knees. I’m 6’3″, 270 and never had a problem getting hit, but I blew out both ACL’s playing league basketball. And weak league basketball to boot. If I had been 220 the only limp I would have would be my dick.
@ Bron42
I agree you on that. But sometimes being injury prone doesn’t necessarily mean that your body is weak or something. As an avid fan of T-Mac, you would notice that his injury-prone seasons just came in after his orlando days. And during that time (in Orlando), his frame is not as big as what he have right now. T-Mac worked his ass hard out of the gym to increase strength and size to make his body capable of banging with bigger players and accept some body beating from them. And his injury-proned days started in Houston. This somehow shows how hard he worked but it seems that he already exceeded his body limit. Same thing with Yao, he is a very tall guy and a heavy weight. It shows that his lower body can’t control the weight he possesses. But gaining that much weight is a result of hardwork at the gym for him to be able to outmuscle other centers as well (with the likes of Shaq, etc). I think we don’t have to blame players for being injury prone for us not to give them a chance to prove themselves and what they’re capable of doing on the court.
Once they sign they big paycheck and secured contract their weight starts ballooning and their bones and joints can’t handle it, simple enough. That’s why you never saw reggie miller, allen iverson, kareem, dikembe get injured for too long.