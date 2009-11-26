NBA players who can’t give thanks for their health

Today, people all across this country will be giving thanks. Along with good fortune and family and Grandma’s sweet potato pie, one of the staples for which they’ll say thanks is their health.

The NBA is no different than every other sport: Health is the first and foremost asset a player can bring to the table. No matter how talented you are or how much potential you have, if you’re 7-foot-8 or run a 4.1 in the 40, if you’re not on the court, it doesn’t mean anything. Players can overcome labels like “raw” or “lazy” or “Can’t win the big one.” But once you get that tag screaming “injury-prone,” it takes a superhero effort (or Tim Grover) to get rid of it.

All due respect to T-Mac and Gilbert Arenas, but Eddy Curry might be the most injury-prone player in the League. It seems every time he gets over his conditioning hump and gets out of his coach’s doghouse, Curry immediately gets hurt again. Last year he was hurt in training camp and didn’t get back on the court until January — then after a two-minute cameo in his season debut, suffered a knee injury that put him out for another three months.

This year, same story: Curry was hurt in training camp and didn’t make his debut until last week, but in just his fourth game, he collided with L.A.’s Andrew Bynum and suffered another knee injury. The knee forced him to miss last night’s game against the Kings.

Curry is notorious for being out of shape, which some people believe had everything to do with his lack of durability. At the same time, even Bob from “Biggest Loser” would be sidelined had he bashed his knee into Andrew Bynum.

So what is it that makes for an injury-prone player? Are the T-Macs and Currys of the League just unlucky, or is it a symptom of something bigger?

