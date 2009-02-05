NBA Players Who Think They’re Better Than They Really Are

The February 9th issue of Sports Illustrated has a poll where they asked 190 NBA players the following question: Which NBA player thinks he’s a lot better than he really is?
Here’s how it broke down:
Kendrick Perkins, Celtics C…..8%
DeShawn Stevenson, Wizards G…..8%
Rashad McCants, T-Wolves G…..5%
Dahntay Jones, Nuggets G……5%
Damon Jones, Bucks G…..5%
Surprised by anyone on the list? Perk, maybe? Who would you add?
it should be called the starbury award
whatever. Perk is a great player and there’s nothing wrong with confidence. Without him the Celtics do not go, end of story.
q rich
penny hardaway (post injury)
sjax
Does Nate Robinson’s little man disease count?
McCants for sure, dude has “Star Status” tatted on the back of his arms…..he isn’t a star by any stretch. Dude is dating the ugliest of all the Kardashians. And he barely plays on one of the worst squads in the league.
Then there’s DeShawn, he shouldn’t even try to talk smack to/about LeBron. LBJ’s light-years beyond him. Then he gets a 16yr old gimmick rapper to back him up? c’mon.
Hahaha marcus I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or not.
I remember the last time this picture was up, the first comment was:
He needs to bench that fade.
I’m still laughing about that one
He’s also dating the tallest and thickest of the Kardashians. I have to add Shawn Marion, Ben Gordon and Carlos Boozer to this list.
i follow the nuggies real close and i’ve never heard dahntay jones come off as arrogant. i would think that’s a prerequisite to thinking you’re better than you really are. im definitely not saying dahntay jones is the man. im just saying that he doesn’t come across like he thinks he the man.
amen to nate robinson. how did he not make that list?
i know he catches mad hate here, but I still find deshawn entertaining. and considering that shitty squad he plays for, isnt that the least he can do?
Tracy McGrady! U are no superstar! Get out of the 1st round once! Please and for that Matter, Ron Artest too! Overrated ball hogg!
I’m not suprised by Perk, can we add Rondo to that list as well? What about Eddie House? What about Amare?
the fade is part of the entertainment for me.
My vote is for Damon Jones. I didn’t even know he was still in the league, seriously.
oh yeah and I forgot about Shawn Marion
Oh My God that is a horrible picture. Looks like he just spray painted his god damn hair on, or had a one armed kid with downs photoshop some hair onto his head. If a picture says thousand words, that picture says one word a thousand times: douche.
This is a long list, here is the first part:
AI
SJack x 10
Bad Porn
Jamal Crawford
ZBo
Maybe Melo
Perkins (guy needs to go into mma so people can shut him the fuck up)
Nate Robinson
Jamerio Moon (just cause he thinks he can shoot, he can’t)
I’d put Manu on the list, but he’s only overrated by his harem of loverboys and zealous fans…deep inside he knows he’s just a flopper.
I think Perk is what he is. He paid about right for what he does. He has some beastly games and then his usual 8 points, 9 rebounds.
I’ll disagree w/ Perk being on the list.
ADD:
JSmoove from the Hawks
Biedrens
Maggette
Darius Miles (both pre and post injury)
Nate Robinson (his Napoleon syndrome kills me)
Brendan Heywood
Shawn Marion
mo williams, richard jefferson, ricky davis
Part two of the list:
Ricky “ShitBuckets” Davis (but he knows he sucks and is a cancer, everyone else does too, so he might not make that list)
Starberry
Chris Quinn (seriously, watch him play, he runs around like he knows wtf he’s doing, but he don’t)
Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams
Anderson Valejero
Glenn Davis
Lou Deng
Smush Parker (if he gets back into the league, I’m trying out)
Darius Miles
Andrew Bynum
If he still counts as an NBA player, Gilbert Arenas.
Telfair
Starbury (oh hell all the Knicks)
Shaq (Always talkin about how he’s the MDE, ya WTFE dude would get beasted by Russell)
Amare
And Eli Manning (dude straight FU**kin sucks
monta ellis
ricky davis
mike d’antoni (coaching)
larry hughes
ben gordon
corey maggette
Anderson Valejero and Matt Barnes.
We don’t like you, you need more people!
HaHa How come everyones calling out my entire Warriors team? Nelly tells them to fire away and that’s what they do…I think Don Nelson should be added to this list.
Ben Wallace too and J. Noah.
I’m done.
No I ain’t
Big Shot BOB is right coaches shouldn’t be left out.
Mike Brown and George Karl.
Now I am done.
Heckles
Larry Hughes KNOWS he sucks, disqualifying him from this list.
AMARE
deshawn should have gotten all the votes
1.eddie house thinks he is the shit, all game long he is acting like espn is doing a 48 minutes of eddie house special
2.Kendrick Perkins ,cries like a bitch ,acts like a bitch, the ugly grumpy face mode its getting old.
3.Sasha Vujacic, he calls himself the machine, enough said
4. Jeff Van Gundy, he is not a player but he freaking thinks he is the greatest comedian ever on sports. shut up dude!
Amir Johnson
Lebron–he’s overated (sarcasm)
control(26)–
ok. larry hughes is off. but you gotta replace him with someone else. you pick em…
@ 23 and 25
(*cough) Larry Brown (*cough)
deshawn never said he was good he just said another player was overated
i gotta go a little different on this one,
1st, player amare
2nd coach dantoni also known as porn stach
3rd fan YOUNGFEDc bwaahhahahahahahaha
(sorry fed but its true lmao)
rangerjohn
I have no issues with your list, haha.
Heckles
I have about 20 people I could replace him with. Nate Rob def deserves more love on this hate list.
If coaches are making the list, George Karl for sure.
If you catch George Karl at the right angle, or see the right picture of him, he resembles Sloth from Goonies. That has nothing to do with his coaching, but I can’t get it out my mind every time I see him.
LOL rangerjohn good one!
Youngfizzle might be mad you didn’t put him first though lol.
lol at this stupid poll. Perk is a solid player, as a matter of fact he is a great role player. This has to be the worst poll question, seriously haha?
calvin
Got a pic showing that? haha.
“HEY YOU GUUUUUUYS”
…classic goonies line
Take your pick of Bulls players, or no wait a minute, it’s their front office that thinks these guys are great
Someone mentioned announcers?
Gotta throw Stuart Scott and Stephen A. and Walton’s dumb #&( in there.
Also Mark “Imma hate on you so hard” May.
Can someone please get rid of Cheryl Miller poppin up to interview people too?
The whole Houston Strength and Conditioning staff!
Gotta go with
-Deshawn Stevenson (anybody who waves their own hand in their own face after they score must not score often)
-Richard Jefferson (too much swag, not enough game to back it up)
-Shawn Marion (same as Richard Jefferson)
-Kwame Brown (I think deep down inside, he believes he is
a beast)
-Dwight Howard/Shaq (The dominate because of their size, not their skill level like they think)
-Marbury (first needs to make it to the second round of the playoffs before so he can justify any more crazy contracts)
GEE
For announcers you have to add Clyde Frasier. That guy sounds like that really intelligent, but crazy old black guy in the mental hospital in Twelve Monkeys.
gordon
nate
marbury
iverson
and the number choice is
CARMELO
lol@control dude relax hahaha u sound like a stalker every post u mention manu even if its about swimming everyone knows manu is nowhere near this list of players just talking crap about someone u dont like
oh shit forgot bynum and GILBERT FUCKIN ARENAS
in fact arenas only counts if this is an alltime list because dude retired 2 years ago
Ian
Just checkin to see if you are online :P
coach only one the most overrated ever
larry brown
shaq is not a bad choice either but i disagree about russell beasting him , shaq would dunk russell with the ball.