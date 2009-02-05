NBA Players Who Think They’re Better Than They Really Are

The February 9th issue of Sports Illustrated has a poll where they asked 190 NBA players the following question: Which NBA player thinks he’s a lot better than he really is?

Here’s how it broke down:

Kendrick Perkins, Celtics C…..8%

DeShawn Stevenson, Wizards G…..8%

Rashad McCants, T-Wolves G…..5%

Dahntay Jones, Nuggets G……5%

Damon Jones, Bucks G…..5%

Surprised by anyone on the list? Perk, maybe? Who would you add?

Source: Fan Nation