NBA Players With Spider Senses

Due to the popularity of the original series and the blockbuster motion pictures, the fanfare for the Spider-Man franchise is at an all-time high. And with the next video game iteration, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, due out this September, we at Dime decided to take the various types of Spider-Man (Amazing, Noir, 2099 and Ultimate) and figure out whose NBA game matches up to each. Check ’em out below.

Amazing Spider-Man is Ray Allen

Amazing Spider-Man delivers sweeping blows and powerful kicks in a world that pays tribute to the classic era of our legendary superhero. So why Ray? Ray Allen is a guy who can knock a team out with his powerful stroke from behind the arc. He also is a classic type of player, as in you hardly ever hear about Ray Allen off the court. In fact, the only time you hear about Ray is when the reporters tell you that he is the first player on the court warming up for a game. He’s definitely a legend in my eyes, and will go down as one of the greatest shooters all-time.

Noir Spider-Man is Kevin Durant

Noir Spider-Man is mysterious and stealthy, and definitely prefers to lurk in the shadows. So why KD? With the stats that KD posted last season, he has officially qualified as a superstar. But, like Allen, you don’t hear a lot about KD. It’s mysterious and mind-blowing to me just how modest and humble he really is. If I were him, I would try to make movie and television appearances, instead he travels to Orlando to help practice/coach the Thunder’s Summer League team.

2099 Spider-Man is Derrick Rose

2099 Spider-Man is the futuristic, free-falling Spider-Man. So why Rose? The Chi-Town native is developing into a top point guard almost overnight. He has changed the way point guards play the game with his size, speed and explosiveness, and is showing us the future of the NBA. Point guards have evolved from John Stockton to John Wall type players, and part of the reason behind that is the success of Derrick Rose.

Ultimate Spider-Man is Kobe Bryant

Ultimate Spider-Man is a very edgy, alternate universe Spider-Man with a symbiotic and reactive black suit. So why Kobe? The ultimate competitor seems to get under his defender’s skin from Chris Childs to Raja Bell, and even more recently his former foes and current teammates Matt Barnes and Ron Artest). At the end of the day, Kobe has proven that he will do what ever it takes to win. He’s the NBA’s ultimate player, and when he gets focused, it’s almost as if he’s in an alternate universe. Just ask Chris Rock.

