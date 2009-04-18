NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff: Spurs vs. Mavs

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.
Next up: 3. San Antonio vs. 6. Dallas
WHY THE SPURS WILL WIN
(Editor’s note: We couldn’t stay out of this without giving our two cents, so some of our writers are going to pen pieces about their favorite teams. This is one of them.)
Written by Austin Burton
First things first: Tim Duncan has never lost in the first round of the postseason. Ever. Not even in college. And even though there’s supposed to be a first time for everything, if you have any doubt TD will advance again in 2009, go back to the last five minutes of San Antonio’s regular-season finale against the Hornets. With a division title and home court in the playoffs on the line, here’s how we described it in Smack: “Duncan turned into the bad guy from No Country For Old Men in overtime. Mid-range J’s, off-balance hooks, owning the glass, saving loose balls, blocking shots and dropping dimes like Al Harrington wishes he could, Duncan (20 pts, 19 rebs, 6 asts) won the game by himself while the Spurs announcers made sounds on-air that you should only make with the lights off.”
Sore knees? Age? Can’t survive without Ginobili? Anything negative you could say about Duncan this year became irrelevant when it mattered most. Not saying he can singularly mind-bend the Spurs to the NBA Finals, but against Dallas in the first round? Duncan being Duncan will be enough.
So that’s one major problem for the Mavs. The other? Tony Parker owns them. In four games against Dallas this year, TP averaged 31.3 points and 7.3 assists on 51 percent shooting. Jason Kidd can’t guard him. Neither can J.J. Barea or Jason Terry or whoever else Rick Carlisle has.
The Mavs are on a roll right now, winning five of their last six, and they did split the season series with San Antonio. And Dirk Nowitzki can win a series by himself. Just not this series, not this time.
WHY THE MAVS WILL WIN
Written by Wes Cox of MavsMoneyball.com
So often the first round playoff series seem to come down to two things: Who will be the best at home, and who has been playing better the last month of the season.
Excluding the Mavs 0-4 home start where they looked completely lost under new coach Rick Carlisle, Dallas has gone 32-5 at home. They lost just one game in Dallas after the All-Star break. By comparison, the Spurs have lost six times at home since the break including one at the hands of the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder. And don’t forget that Dallas has won a game seven in San Antonio before. Advantage Dallas.
Both teams only lost twice in the month of April, but Dallas was far more impressive in the process. The Mavs faced off against six playoff teams in the final two weeks and lost just once. They’ve blown out Utah and Phoenix, beaten a New Orleans team who they don’t match up well against, and ended the season by killing Houston’s chance at the Southwest Division title. The Mavs are playing their best basketball of the season and at the perfect time.
A seven game series won’t surprise me, but I’m feeling Mavs in six.
NBA PLAYOFFS BLOGGER FACEOFF
Cavs vs. Pistons
Celtics vs. Bulls
I disagree with a lot of shit Dime is putting out (mainly on their choice of players whose ass they’ll kiss, who are usually soft knuckleheads who have no heart, namely TMac, VC and Melo) but this time, I’ll finally agree: Spurs will win. Pop and Timmy are enough to prevent their team in losing in the first round. Those two alone have experienced way too many playoff battles to lose to these Mavs. And damn, Pop is the 2nd best coach in these playoffs (the best has 9 championship rings.. were yall even surprised?), and he’s going up against a relatively young coach who never went to the Finals. Pops has 4 CHAMPIONSHIPS. It’s not even funny how lopsided it is.
could we please stop with the whole: “nobody one the mavs can guard parker…”
NOBODY IN THE LEAGUE CAN GUARD HIM.
and the reason is: he often doesn’t even go one on one. its just pick and roll with duncan and the the hard drive or the now automatic jumper. of course a horrible defender will make it easier for him.
but remember the suns? the put shawn marion on him and parker still scored because even marion couldn’t guard alone with the rest of the suns not interested in pick n roll defense.
its a team thing with parker, even with MJ in his prime only focused on defense, paker would score 20.
btw, should be a close series IF the mavs win a game in san antonio and not go home 0:2. there should be one close game in san antonio, they would have to win that one. but i still think the spurs have the better team. but make no mistake, it could get super close like in 06 and maybe then the coaches decide. but its not like pop will own carlisle. he has been deep in the playoffs before…
I see the Mavs pulling this one out… Dirk usually kills them – of course TP is gonna do real damage and if Duncan gets his act together thats a triple double every night, but the deeper Mavs should be able to win here.
Mavericks will emerge as victors, the Spurs as losers, in this one, at least! Listen, listen, if Manu was around, I would have called the CHAMPIONSHIP for the Spurs. I believe in them, I really do. But he’s not. And yes, it is THAT much of a loss for them. You’re taking away an entire dimension, not just a player. Mavericks win, 4-1. Dirk and Howard dominate, Jason Kidd dishes with no remorse.
Serious question – QQ what are you talking about???
lol,im sorry qq, its true. it doesn’t make a lot of sense..
Don’t play the fool, Dime. Damn.
hey austin, how about the series against PHX in ’00-’01 was it? When they lost to jkidd, penny, shawn marion in the first round after winning championship the previous season? If I remember it correctly, Duncan was part of that Spurs team that lost in the first round.
I’m talking bout cats like TMac and VC, who yall guys are always defending and stuff, without considering the facts that they are career knuckleheads, and are not model players. Case in point: The trade that will bring the championship to Orlando.I guess you guys just have that fetish for losers.
LMAO how crap there is a lot of mavs love on every website. espn guys calling mavs in 6, yahoo guys calling mavs in 6, nba.com guys calling mavs in 6, now this guy calling mavs in 6.
bottom line, the spurs need manu to win a title, they DO NOT need manu to beat the mavs.
and who was it that said the mavs have a DEEPER BENCH? who the hell do they have off the bench? terry? jj? …….. who else? oh yeah BASS!!??? come on really? i mean damn.
@ at mavs all the way
duncan was injured that year and was not playing in the 1st round. its kinda like IF the rockets get past the 1st this yr, tracy STILL has never made it
it was in 2000, but duncan was injured.
BUT if you then say duncan never lost in the first round, couldn’t you say mcgrady got to the second if houston does it this year?lmao
sounds funny and made more sense before i wrote it, but think about it, cant have it both ways
lol@ ranger
you beat me to it, i just tried to do too much, you see how that post ended…lmao
and yes, mavs in 6. who’s to guard parker? josh howard.they can do that. and let jkidd guard matt bonner. I’m sure they won’t let him post the veteran, (or if he has a post move at all).
dirk/damp should be fine against duncan. and they have bass, hollins to throw at him.
finley? bowen? thomas? they’re oldies. wright, singleton, barea, green should make them catch their breath.
Bragging rights aside, I don’t think it matters who wins this series because I can’t see either team making it to the finals.
AB, I always enjoy your posts, but once Manu went down I think the Spurs chances of winning a championship did too. After TD and TP things get a bit thin for the spurs and I just don’t think they have the depth to get it done. Finally, the NBA playoffs ARE ‘no country for old men’ and I’m not sure Timmy has what it takes anymore to go all Chigurh throughout the playoffs.
Finally, it seems like Dirk and Dallas lost their edge when they were eviscerated by DWade in the finals a few years back and as a result I just don’t think they have what it takes to win it all either.
Sorry for all the negativity…
the playoffs are no country for old men?
its veteran or even old teams who win it. jordans bulls were very old. the spurs were already old in 07. the celtics were old last year.
but you are right with the rest, neither team has a chance to win it all.
spurs need ginobili, dallas is done since the refs and a bit dwade…lmao
I want the Mavs to do well and keep giving them high expectations, they just keep disappointing me, year after year.
*keep having high expectations for them* I meant to say
shrink
it doesnt matter who wins this series because they wont make it to the finals???? then why waste time posting here???? are you commenting on the other series or just the laker one???? doesnt make much sense. but u r right on the manu issue to many haters here call him just a role player that can be replaced by finley (yeah stupid i know). its no coincidence that the one time they beat the lakers this season manu was manu.
pop is the best not phil sorry
mavs all the way
dude sorry howard cant guard parker you had one player that gave parker problems and you traded him for kidd. ranjer and rafa kinda explained to you why the spurs lost to phoenix that year NO DUNCAN.
Sorry guys, my attempt at a slick remark about Duncan with regards to the Coen brothers movie fell a bit flat.
@ Rafa; I absolutely agree that veteran teams win in the playoffs, I was just suggesting that I think Duncan has fallen off a bit from the TD who went to war with shaq, kobe and the lakers earlier in the 2000s and how he and TP alone might not be able to carry them to the finals again.
ok shrink, thought you meant it a bit different. i also think duncan is still great but not THAT great anymore. instead of 35 and 20 he now has 28 and 12 in the playoff games.
ok, i get it guys. so, who won again the last time these two teams met in the playoffs? and they have basically the same group of guys back then today.
duncan and TP are great players, no arguing about that, but overall i think the mavs has a better chance in winning the series and advancing. and they will advance. we’ll wait for the Denver Thuggets. it’s payback time.
better go look up duncans numbers, he is almost exactly the same as 2007, wait did i say 2007? wasnt that a title year?
same players? hmmm spurs didnt have thomas, bonner, mason, udoka, gooden. but ur right its the same team. oh yait jason kidd was not on that mavs. didnt they have harris? oh and diop? who else?
but your right mavs and spurs where the same teams then as now
these are the supporting guys (except jkidd) but the same go-to guys are the same – the spurs’ offense and d still anchored on TD/TP, the same with the mavs. and with this, mavs has a bigger chance in repeating the outcome of their last playoff match-up.
nah the spurs didnt rely on manu or tp back then, the mavs had 2 MAJOR parts to their team back then gone now. they had a different coach and an entirely different system.
they are “remotely” similar in that they still have howard and IRK but thats about it.
and that’s why mavs is going to win it this year again. they have jkidd who knows how to win and i must say an upgrade to devin harris during that time, a different coach who’s been there.
and that the pressure on mavs to win is low. you know, the underdog. so i think they’ll do well.
who is rangerjohn’s team by the way?
I should note that the Spurs aren’t my favorite team, I’m just the only person in the Dime office who doesn’t hate them and think they’re boring. Spurs are my #3 behind the Sonics (R.I.P.) and Pacers.
Anyway, QQ, it sounds like your problem is more with me. I’m the T-Mac/Vince apologist, not Dime in general.
yeah mavs all the way, you are delusional if yo uthink kidd can handle parker better then harris. and you are not real bright if you dont know who my team is!
Duncan knee’s are a mess, the Spurs lost one of the best closers in the game in Ginobli, Parkers jumper is still weak, and they are old.
That being said, I think the Spurs take this series in 6 or 7
mavepricks ain’t doin’ nuthin’.
SPurs got this in 5
If the Spurs only go so far as Round 2, at least they will have beaten the MAVS, ahhh yeah bwah! This is like the Championship series for Spurs fans, haha. Sad but true.
Hopefully that punk ass Jason Terry doesn’t get to do his “Flight of the Thug” or that bullshit flexin’ he does…and Dirk doesn’t get to do the “Dirty Deutsche tongue wag”, Geico lookin’ beeeyiitch!
But seriously I think the Mavs needed Devin Harris for this one, mang. If Spurs can slow down the transition opportunities they can force Dallas to rely on iso’s and jumpshots.
I will say Mavs will be tough, but maybe supporting cast of Mason and Gooden will come through with the scoring they need. I would love to see a playoff game-winner from ROGER…MASON….JUUUUNIORRRR!!!
But on a serious note, Mavs fans at home are the most annoying in the universe, it’s like Player Haters’ Ball in that joint everytime.
baron, only thing i have to disagree with, “mavs fans at home are annoying?” in all actuality they are just as annoying on the road too.
there is nothing better then seeing cubans face when they lose.
Dang Spurs!
I am feeling good, Ron Artest is lookin homeless tonight!
Let’s Go!
hey congrats to the mavs
@ 36:
LOL. Is that the real rangerjohn?
Anyways, nice game for the Mavs. Damn, the Spurs look OLD (Greg Oden OLD)in the court.
Yeah it’s me, from my iPhone
Side note: Mutombo has 9 boards, a block and a steal in 11 minutes so far. Dude’s a vampire or somesuch.
Annoying Fans? Only because they are into their Team and cheer for them?
Spurs don´t have fans as we saw yesterday. 3 Pts. behind and the Boooos are coming… HAHAHA GO MAVS!!
Awww man, Pop needs to sit Bonner’s ass for the rest of this ride.
Too bad he is also too stubborn to bring in George Hill to cool down JJ Barea!
Mavs looked sharp as I expected. Josh Howard? Naaasty…
This is the first series in a long time I HOPE the Spurs win instead of EXPECT them to win.
Did I forget to mention to SIT MATT BONNER please, thank you.
Also, be sure and bench that Bonner guy.
Kante says:
Annoying Fans? Only because they are into their Team and cheer for them?
. . . . . . .
No, it ain’t that at all.
It’s more a matter of how venomous the “cheering” can become, and the utter trash and disrespect that comes forth despite not having won a title…EVER.
This year will not change that perception, either (unfortunately). As much as they are Rivals to the Spurs, I would much rather a Texas team win the title. Soooo, Houston or Dallas would be aight with me. As long as it ain’t Dallas. Haha, I kid.
. . . . . . .
DALLAS: Land of the $30,000 Millionaires.
baron you are exactly right, it is not that mavs fans are annoying BECAUSE THEY CHEER, it is the manner in WHICH THEY CHEER. i remember a dallas fan sitting about 15 feet from me last year at a rockets game, security had to come and tell him to ease up about 2-3 times because of the things he was saying. talking trash to the rockets while they shoot freethrows but saying things so “vulger” that the people sitting behind him where covering their kids ears a couple times. and his 2 daughters thought he was one funny guy. our seats are about 5 rows away from the visitor bench and even the mavs themselves where looking at the guy like “are you nuts?”