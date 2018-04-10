Getty Image

Every NBA team has played either 80 or 81 games at this point in the 2017-18 campaign. Despite this, the playoff picture is still something of a mess: Of the 16 teams that have made the postseason at this juncture, only five (three from the Eastern Conference, two from the Western Conference) know where they will be locked in once games tip off on Saturday.

In the East, all eight teams are in, but five of them are jockeying for seeding in one way or another. The West is even worse: Seven teams are in. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are locked in, but the rest is a free-for-all. The final spot is down to two teams, and things are so tight with two days left in the season that either of them could end up at the No. 5 seed.

To get you prepped for the home stretch, here’s a breakdown of how the playoff picture looks in both conferences.