Here’s How The NBA Playoff Picture Looks With Two Days Remaining In The Regular Season

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
04.10.18

Getty Image

Every NBA team has played either 80 or 81 games at this point in the 2017-18 campaign. Despite this, the playoff picture is still something of a mess: Of the 16 teams that have made the postseason at this juncture, only five (three from the Eastern Conference, two from the Western Conference) know where they will be locked in once games tip off on Saturday.

In the East, all eight teams are in, but five of them are jockeying for seeding in one way or another. The West is even worse: Seven teams are in. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are locked in, but the rest is a free-for-all. The final spot is down to two teams, and things are so tight with two days left in the season that either of them could end up at the No. 5 seed.

To get you prepped for the home stretch, here’s a breakdown of how the playoff picture looks in both conferences.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDENVER NUGGETSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNEW ORLEANS PELICANSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPHILADELPHIA 76ERSsan antonio spurs

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP