NBA Playoff Preview: The secret to guarding Dirk Nowitzki

It sounds strange to make a favorable comparison between a future Hall of Famer and a former NBA journeyman — and have the journeyman set the standard of said comparison — but watching Dirk Nowitzki drop 36 points in Dallas’ Game 1 win over San Antonio the other night, I couldn’t help but think of Christian Laettner.
Back when Laettner was on top of the college basketball world, he had one of the most storied single-game performances in NCAA history, going 10-for-10 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free-throw line for 31 points against Kentucky in the ’92 Elite Eight, which he ended with his famous game-winner at the buzzer.
In Game 1 of Mavs/Spurs, Dirk hit 12-for-14 from the field and 12-for-12 at the line. Only he didn’t need a game-winner, as Dallas took care of business earlier in the fourth quarter.
Throughout the game, the Spurs single-covered Dirk with a mix of defenders: Matt Bonner, Richard Jefferson, Antonio McDyess and Keith Bogans among them. In tonight’s Game 2, expect San Antonio to bring different schemes at Dirk, if not a different cast of characters. While Gregg Popovich will never give away strategy for free, it’s safe to assume that at the very least Dirk will definitely see more double-teams. And the Spurs want to keep him off the foul line, where Dirk shot 100% in the last seven games of the regular season and hasn’t missed a free throw since March 29.
“He did a good job of shooting the basketball, and getting in position to get fouled,” Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News. “We didn’t play him very smart. We put him on the line more than we should have.
“You’re going to get calls one way or another,” Pop added, “and he’s great at selling it.”
The law of averages says Dirk can’t be as close to flawless in Game 2 as he was in Game 1, and if the Spurs only lost by six last time, they should consider themselves in pretty good shape going into this game. If Dirk doesn’t dominate, it’ll be on the likes of Caron Butler and Jason Terry to produce buckets. Caron scored 22 on 8-for-19 in the opener, while Terry had only five points.
And on the other side, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili combined for 53 points in Game 1. Not to mentin Tony Parker had 18 off the bench. So maybe the bigger question is: How Dallas will defend the reassembled Big Three?
dirk is in the unstoppable category. u slow him down, but dont stop him.
he averaged 35ppg, 12rpg last year against denver in the playoffs during his personal troubles…very impressive.
one of the few players who’s playoff averages are higher.
averages 26ppg, 11rpg career in the playoffs.
I say guard him 1-on-1 with Bogans to prevent any dribbling, don’t foul, and just live with him going 12 of 14 in jumpers.
The real problem the Spurs had was rebounding and turnovers, but I expect them to be more focused tonight.
i agree with #3 but not bogans, i say bonner or dyess because he isnt driving, he didnt drive one time in game 1.
put him in amare mode, let him get his and worry about the rest of the team.
the 3 problems the spurs had in game 1 was
1)turnovers, not just the number of turnovers but the “quality” of turnover. in other words silly TO. no way duncan drops or loses 4 passes and turns it over 6 times in game 2.
2)rebounding, blair needs more minutes because we know he can rebound with the mavs.
3)the bad calls/ref. as long as we dont have joey crawford tonight the refs will balance things a little more evenly this game.
People are saying no way is dirk going to shoot that good in game 2, tim duncan won’t have all those turnovers, the spurs won’t have all those turnovers, the game will be closer, etc…But Dallas commited 15 turnovers (that probably won’t happen again) and jason terry only had 5 points (that won’t happen again). Dallas is looking real good in this series.
lol @ bad calls…. face it the spurs are kind of done, they will not beat the mavs in a 7 game series. The Mavs are just too good. If you double team Dirk then Kidd, Butler, Terry, and Barea will rain buckets on them. If you go one on one Dirk will rain buckets on you. There is just no way the spurs can beat the Mavs in a 7 game series.
Mav’s are suprisingly underrated in this matchup.
Dallas in 5 , maybe 6.
Stopping Dirk, not easy when it’s the best unblockable fadeaway in the association.
He will continue to rain mid rangers on the spurs till their eyes bleed..
quest??? – I promise you if George Hill is healthy, there is no way Barea is raining anything…except layups that just got blocked into the bleachers.
Even if the Mavs win the series, I still hold a rigid belief that no team with any combo of Erick Dampier, Tim Thomas, and DeShawn Stevenson will ever win anything of vast importance.
i will admit i was highly jealous of the caron butler – brendan haywood deal. that was the EXACT trade the spurs needed to make to address their biggest weaknesses (C, SF)
@ baron barea’s shot can be blocked if he penetrates, but last year he was scoring points. Anyways what I meant was that the mavericks can go to the three guard lineup or kidd terry and butler. All the Mavs have to do is post dirk in the high post, if/when they double team, the mavs have terry kidd butler/barea on the three corners behind the three point line. Depending on the situation dirk can shoot it himself, or he can pass it to one of those three, who are good three point shooters, and one of them will be open. Bye Bye Spurs.