NBA Playoff Preview: The secret to guarding Dirk Nowitzki

It sounds strange to make a favorable comparison between a future Hall of Famer and a former NBA journeyman — and have the journeyman set the standard of said comparison — but watching Dirk Nowitzki drop 36 points in Dallas’ Game 1 win over San Antonio the other night, I couldn’t help but think of Christian Laettner.

Back when Laettner was on top of the college basketball world, he had one of the most storied single-game performances in NCAA history, going 10-for-10 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free-throw line for 31 points against Kentucky in the ’92 Elite Eight, which he ended with his famous game-winner at the buzzer.

In Game 1 of Mavs/Spurs, Dirk hit 12-for-14 from the field and 12-for-12 at the line. Only he didn’t need a game-winner, as Dallas took care of business earlier in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the game, the Spurs single-covered Dirk with a mix of defenders: Matt Bonner, Richard Jefferson, Antonio McDyess and Keith Bogans among them. In tonight’s Game 2, expect San Antonio to bring different schemes at Dirk, if not a different cast of characters. While Gregg Popovich will never give away strategy for free, it’s safe to assume that at the very least Dirk will definitely see more double-teams. And the Spurs want to keep him off the foul line, where Dirk shot 100% in the last seven games of the regular season and hasn’t missed a free throw since March 29.

“He did a good job of shooting the basketball, and getting in position to get fouled,” Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News. “We didn’t play him very smart. We put him on the line more than we should have.

“You’re going to get calls one way or another,” Pop added, “and he’s great at selling it.”

The law of averages says Dirk can’t be as close to flawless in Game 2 as he was in Game 1, and if the Spurs only lost by six last time, they should consider themselves in pretty good shape going into this game. If Dirk doesn’t dominate, it’ll be on the likes of Caron Butler and Jason Terry to produce buckets. Caron scored 22 on 8-for-19 in the opener, while Terry had only five points.

And on the other side, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili combined for 53 points in Game 1. Not to mentin Tony Parker had 18 off the bench. So maybe the bigger question is: How Dallas will defend the reassembled Big Three?