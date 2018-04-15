Each NBA Team’s Hype Video For The 2018 Playoffs, Ranked

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
04.15.18 1 hour ago

Sixers on Twitter

The postseason is upon us, and with the NBA playoffs comes team hype videos. It’s not enough to just make the postseason to get fans excited about the playoffs, you have to get the digital content team on the case to make some video magic. Each of the 16 NBA teams that made the postseason have a video to get folks excited about the series to come.

Some of these are more season recaps than preview videos, while others are meant to preview Game 1 of a given series. But still, we’re counting them as we rank each hype video based on just how hyped we get by watching them. These rankings are completely arbitrary, unbiased, and also completely correct. Let’s get started.

16. San Antonio Spurs

We, like everyone else, love Pau Gasol, but come on.

15. Indiana Pacers

This one needs some work. It’s short, doesn’t show a ton of action, and is basically just the Pacers trying to show up LeBron James as selfish or something. Show Victor Oladipo dunking or something! The Pacers are cool and, unfortunately, this video doesn’t quite reflect that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP