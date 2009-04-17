NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Blazers vs. Rockets

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.

Next up: 4. Portland vs. 5. Houston

WHY THE BLAZERS WILL WIN

Written by Kellex of BlazeofLove.com

What up Rockets? Ready for Rip City?

Houston fans, let’s just break this down for you in the simplest of terms…



It’s Been a While – +1 Portland

Without a postseason series win in seven years, the Rockets should be a little concerned after tumbling from the 2nd spot in the west all the way to the 5th. In fact, they haven’t seen the second round since 1997 which isn’t surprising is it? Remember, Tracy McGrady is on this team. You know, the only guy in the history of the League to win a scoring title yet never win a playoff series.

Battier Head vs. Oden Head – +1 Portland

That wrinkled mess that Shane Battier displays each night is embarrassing and lacks the versatility of our young rookie. At least when Oden hits the barber shop, he comes out with a 2-for-1 hairstyle. Have you seen those wrinkles? From the front, it’s a cute, quaffed fade, but from the back you’ve got a whole new world. It’s like the new-school mullet: business in the front, freakish party in the back. The natural cornrow? Solid.

The Wafer – -1 Florida State Early Entry

Von might be the only guy in the league to do this one night and then this on another. And what was that pecking duck move in celebration? Is that a faux-hawk? Are those retro-Jordans even though you aren’t an MJ-sponsored guy?

The Natural – +1 Portland

Hey Dream Shake, remember this?

Mysterious Euro Man-bands – +1 Vujacic

I hear enough about Vujacic and his cheerleader “man-band” but how is it that Luis Scola keeps getting overlooked? Have we decided if he’s actually wearing one or not? The pictures available just aren’t doing this injustice … justice. Your team loses instant credibility when you allow a guy to ear tuck or man-band for longer than six months. In the Lakers’ case, Kobe outweighs all injustices, but in the Rockets’ case, T-Mac and Ron-Ron aren’t cutting it.



NBA Dance Bracket 1st Round Re-match – Toss Up

Revenge time my lovely ladies.

Seriously though…

It all comes down to the Blazers’ sudden elite level of play, plus the Rose Garden advantage, plus some injuries woes with Houston plus Nicolas Batum‘s French sex appeal, plus Travis Outlaw‘s hammers, plus Steve Blake’s corner threes plus Ron Artest’s album sales plus Brandon Roy‘s swagga.

Blazers in six?

WHY THE ROCKETS WILL WIN

Written by John of YaoMingMania

(Editor’s note: Try as we might, we couldn’t convince John that his Rockets will win this series. This is the stance he took and he wasn’t gonna budge …)

Before the Rockets blew their 14-point 3rd quarter lead to Dallas in the regular season finale, Houston was headed for a dream setup in the playoffs as the #3 seed: Home court advantage, a series against the Hornets/Spurs/Blazers, and they were out of the Lakers bracket for the next playoff round. Under that scenario, I predicted the Rockets would go all the way to the Western Conference finals.

That all changed with their choke job Wednesday night against the Mavs.

Now after dropping all the way to the 5th seed, no home court advantage, and having to play against a tough and athletic Portland team, the Rockets are psychologically damaged, dreaming about what could have been.

Meanwhile, they are also still trying to figure out how to win tough games on the road against good teams, and will continue to fail to exploit the defense when Yao is fronted, for some dumb reason.

As a result, I predict they’ll make a series of it against the Blazers, but will ultimately lose once again in the first round. The monkey will still be on their back for not winning a playoff series in over a decade.

After that, the off-season will be interesting with major changes expected. Except for Yao who is still untouchable, I expect Artest will not be signed, and Shane Battier, and maybe even Aaron Brooks, will be traded. They’ll do that in pursuit of trying to acquire a scorer who can complement Yao, and who can deliver with clutch performances late in games to put them over the top.