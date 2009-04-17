NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Blazers vs. Rockets

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.
Next up: 4. Portland vs. 5. Houston
WHY THE BLAZERS WILL WIN
Written by Kellex of BlazeofLove.com
What up Rockets? Ready for Rip City?
Houston fans, let’s just break this down for you in the simplest of terms…
It’s Been a While – +1 Portland
Without a postseason series win in seven years, the Rockets should be a little concerned after tumbling from the 2nd spot in the west all the way to the 5th. In fact, they haven’t seen the second round since 1997 which isn’t surprising is it? Remember, Tracy McGrady is on this team. You know, the only guy in the history of the League to win a scoring title yet never win a playoff series.
Battier Head vs. Oden Head – +1 Portland
That wrinkled mess that Shane Battier displays each night is embarrassing and lacks the versatility of our young rookie. At least when Oden hits the barber shop, he comes out with a 2-for-1 hairstyle. Have you seen those wrinkles? From the front, it’s a cute, quaffed fade, but from the back you’ve got a whole new world. It’s like the new-school mullet: business in the front, freakish party in the back. The natural cornrow? Solid.
The Wafer – -1 Florida State Early Entry
Von might be the only guy in the league to do this one night and then this on another. And what was that pecking duck move in celebration? Is that a faux-hawk? Are those retro-Jordans even though you aren’t an MJ-sponsored guy?
The Natural – +1 Portland
Hey Dream Shake, remember this?
Mysterious Euro Man-bands – +1 Vujacic
I hear enough about Vujacic and his cheerleader “man-band” but how is it that Luis Scola keeps getting overlooked? Have we decided if he’s actually wearing one or not? The pictures available just aren’t doing this injustice … justice. Your team loses instant credibility when you allow a guy to ear tuck or man-band for longer than six months. In the Lakers’ case, Kobe outweighs all injustices, but in the Rockets’ case, T-Mac and Ron-Ron aren’t cutting it.
NBA Dance Bracket 1st Round Re-match – Toss Up
Revenge time my lovely ladies.
Seriously though…
It all comes down to the Blazers’ sudden elite level of play, plus the Rose Garden advantage, plus some injuries woes with Houston plus Nicolas Batum‘s French sex appeal, plus Travis Outlaw‘s hammers, plus Steve Blake’s corner threes plus Ron Artest’s album sales plus Brandon Roy‘s swagga.
Blazers in six?
WHY THE ROCKETS WILL WIN
Written by John of YaoMingMania
(Editor’s note: Try as we might, we couldn’t convince John that his Rockets will win this series. This is the stance he took and he wasn’t gonna budge …)
Before the Rockets blew their 14-point 3rd quarter lead to Dallas in the regular season finale, Houston was headed for a dream setup in the playoffs as the #3 seed: Home court advantage, a series against the Hornets/Spurs/Blazers, and they were out of the Lakers bracket for the next playoff round. Under that scenario, I predicted the Rockets would go all the way to the Western Conference finals.
That all changed with their choke job Wednesday night against the Mavs.
Now after dropping all the way to the 5th seed, no home court advantage, and having to play against a tough and athletic Portland team, the Rockets are psychologically damaged, dreaming about what could have been.
Meanwhile, they are also still trying to figure out how to win tough games on the road against good teams, and will continue to fail to exploit the defense when Yao is fronted, for some dumb reason.
As a result, I predict they’ll make a series of it against the Blazers, but will ultimately lose once again in the first round. The monkey will still be on their back for not winning a playoff series in over a decade.
After that, the off-season will be interesting with major changes expected. Except for Yao who is still untouchable, I expect Artest will not be signed, and Shane Battier, and maybe even Aaron Brooks, will be traded. They’ll do that in pursuit of trying to acquire a scorer who can complement Yao, and who can deliver with clutch performances late in games to put them over the top.
portland blogger, +1
Seriously, that was the best Rockets blog? There are people on this site that can do better than “um, the Rockets lost big against Dallas, and Yao has trouble, um.. they still might win.”
How about that Yao is significantly better than Oden, and that Battier and Artest will ensure that Roy never has a single easy posession? Aldridge is good, but Scola is just as capable of a 15&10 game so there’s no clear advantage at the PF. Chuck ‘free throw’ Hayes and Carl ‘bulletproof’ Landry are some nice bench backups, along with the ageless Mutombo. Houston will have a better defensive front-court to limit penetration and post-ups, and two of the best individual defenders in the league to put on Portland’s star. Houston won’t have an easy time, but they certainly have some advantages. Their biggest fix, as shown in the last game, will be to get guys like Brooks and Wafer to pass when they don’t have a good shot and know the difference between good shot selection and bad. Yao can embarrass Oden, but not if Brooks neglects to pass and fires up bad contested threes while one of the league’s top centers is in good position.
the prof. is auditioning for dime
Don’t underestimate the fact that Joel Przybilla will be instructed to beat the sh*t out of Yao whenever he can. And he’s sneaky enough to get away with some of it.
that wasn’t even the best blazer blog, if you want to read the best go to
blazersedge.com
Also if you want to know about the Blazers, cut and paste this link. You need to let it load for a minute because it’s 10 mins long.
After it’s semi loaded, load a bowl, inhale, exhale and enjoy.
[www.maxamillion711.com]
Houston’s biggest liability:
Aaron Brooks inexperience/mis-position (sorry I’m not sold on him as pt)
Portland’s:
Dealing with Yao
Everything else is a wash…ron ron and outlaw = buckets = wash…roy = buckets…good d for houston…battier=d…yao=buckets…battier=more d…oden=dirty work…yao=more buckets…good o for portland…scola=dirty work…lamarcus = buckets….battier=3’s every now n then…both teams rebound pretty decent…
I say Houston’s D might be too much for Portland to handle if Yao has his way on offense.
Too much pressure on both ends of the court for the young’ns.
But I like Portland’s chances of knocking these guys off!
breaking news at blazersedge.com greg oden is gametime decision with sinus infection. this sounds like a joke but it’s not. He’s turning back into the big softserve if he doesn’t play.
You should check out this on BlazersEdge, too:
[www.blazersedge.com]
c’mon austin…that’s old news. when are we going to see
“nic’s first Dime drop featuring the up and coming blazers” written by nic
Blazers in FIVE!
This matchup gets me HYPED!! I’ve been wanting to see Broy play in some games that matter for a coooo minute!
Blake vs Brooks
Broy vs Battier
Outlaw vs RonRon
Aldridge vs Scola
PryzB/Oden vs Yao
Shit even the bench players light weight match up.. the bench will be the main key for Portland though.. If Outlaw and Oden can come in and contribute ON THE ROAD they should pull it out.. If Houston clamps the bench then its a wrap because one of Portlands main strengths is their bench..
Now in my opinion if Houston steals a home game from Portland its wrap, Portland will fold.. you can hear how the youngstas (portland) talk about the HC advantage.. If that blanket gets yanked they will panic and it will be up to Broy to carry them but i dont think AT THIS POINT in his career he can take 2 defensive aces like this.. in a couple of years its a different story..
Im taking Portland in 7! i wanna say 6 but ima give these regurgent Rockets some cred.. they play more grittier without Tmac.. well thats in large part due to Scola & Landry but oh well!
Wow i am thoroughly disappointed.. Broy isnt quite “there” yet.. He and Aldridge need to work out all summer cuz they lookin like kids out there..
Houston in 6..
This has got to be the worst article i’ve read on Dime, why have a blogger/fan not wanting his/her team win!
And was the blazer blogger suppose to be funny?
Overall crap article!
houston will win IF they can keep their heads screwed on straight (read: RON)
broy, fernandez, outlaw and aldrige are great scorers, but against old school defenders like ron and shane, they’re going to have a tough time adjusting.
yao? he’s just too big. best chance for portland is to go small and fast (move lma to center and fill it up with scorers), in a half court game, they ain’t gonna win against houston.
Dime,
kellex is an idoit.. he doenst even write about anything in the series… i don’t understand why you have this clown here talking about the outcome of this series.
is he suppose to be funny? dang this guy is doo doo how da hell did he get a job?
DAMN! Did I call that????
GEESH!
I’m like NBA’s CLEO out this joint!
As a blazer fan I am embarassed to be represented by kellex. He comes off as very cocky, shows no class, and doesnt even make very good points in trying to put down the rockets. However, I am not even surprised, with the amount of crap that dime puts on their site. Dime mag used to be so good and still has so much potential, but you have to sort through the turds to find some gold here.