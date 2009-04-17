NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Cavs vs. Pistons

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.

First up: 1. Cleveland vs. 8. Detroit



WHY DETROIT WILL WIN

Written by Natalie Sitto – Need4Sheed.com

Sorry Cavalier fans but you’re quest for an NBA title will have to wait another year. You haven’t won it in, well, you never won one, so one more year won’t hurt anyone. Detroit’s been on a mission all season long – do you actually think that their 39-42 record isn’t anything more than a smoke screen to snatch the Larry O’Brien trophy from an unsuspecting NBA that doesn’t give them a chance?

Right now the Cavaliers are looking right past Detroit. Meanwhile in the bowels of the Palace of Auburn Hills the Pistons and mastermind Michael Curry, along with his team, are plotting the fall of LeBron and his lemmings.

So what if LeBron can dominate any game at any time? Possible MVP of the League? Big deal! Who cares if he gets more calls than a beautiful disease-free prostitute that offers a Value Menu? Yeah, he’s a guard in a linebacker’s body, but Tayshaun Prince’s physique can stack up any day of the week next to LeBron. No. one draft pick pfft … Detroit has one of those too, the spectacular, Kwame Brown.

Who cares if the series first two games are played at the Quicken Loans Areana, a place where the Cavs have been almost perfect all season long? It’s simply just a watered down version of The Palace, from the pyrotechnics to the PA announcer, so the Pistons should feel right at home.

They will even be reunited with an old friend to show them around the great city of Cleveland. Word on the street is that Ben Wallace is hosting a good old fashioned slumber party for his old teammates after games one and two. He even rented a party bus to take them there.

All of these things just add up in Detroit’s favor.

The Pistons have nothing to lose, but the Cavs can lose more than just a title. The pressure is on. Didn’t LeBron just close on a Park Avenue apartment?



WHY THE CAVS WILL WIN

Written by ClevelandFrowns.com

If anyone needed any more proof that LeBron’s “48 Special” in Game 5 of the ’07 Conference Finals changed everything between these two teams, check out the seeding here. These two ships are passing in completely opposite directions. The Stones have no chance. Which we hope their fans are OK with. They had a nice run.

No doubt, Joe D. will have them reloaded for another one soon, but whatever you want to say about the Cavaliers’ chances against the Lakers (or even the Magic), the 2008-09 Cavs beat the teams that they’re supposed to beat,

and the Pistons right now are one of those teams. So Cavs fans can at least enjoy this series against THE former Eastern Conference Powerhouse as a fine reminder of just how far LeBron has brought this team so quickly, while Detroit can daydream about its 2010 cap space (isn’t it a great thing, that salary cap?). Other than that?

If this

preview is boring, it’s only because the series will be. If Mike Brown was so concerned about injury risk and resting his players in making the foolish decision to deliberately pass up the chance to elevate these Cavs and their home court to G.O.A.T. status, we might see this series become Darnell “D-Block” Jackson‘s coming out party. At least that would be something. The early rounds of the NBA Playoffs drag on for everybody, and this year, the creeping pace won’t be nearly as excruciatingly painful for anyone as it will be for championship-starved Cleveland fans.

BRING ON THE MAGIC . . . LET’S DO THIS ALREADY.