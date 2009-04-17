NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Cavs vs. Pistons

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.
First up: 1. Cleveland vs. 8. Detroit
WHY DETROIT WILL WIN
Written by Natalie Sitto – Need4Sheed.com
Sorry Cavalier fans but you’re quest for an NBA title will have to wait another year. You haven’t won it in, well, you never won one, so one more year won’t hurt anyone. Detroit’s been on a mission all season long – do you actually think that their 39-42 record isn’t anything more than a smoke screen to snatch the Larry O’Brien trophy from an unsuspecting NBA that doesn’t give them a chance?
Right now the Cavaliers are looking right past Detroit. Meanwhile in the bowels of the Palace of Auburn Hills the Pistons and mastermind Michael Curry, along with his team, are plotting the fall of LeBron and his lemmings.
So what if LeBron can dominate any game at any time? Possible MVP of the League? Big deal! Who cares if he gets more calls than a beautiful disease-free prostitute that offers a Value Menu? Yeah, he’s a guard in a linebacker’s body, but Tayshaun Prince’s physique can stack up any day of the week next to LeBron. No. one draft pick pfft … Detroit has one of those too, the spectacular, Kwame Brown.
Who cares if the series first two games are played at the Quicken Loans Areana, a place where the Cavs have been almost perfect all season long? It’s simply just a watered down version of The Palace, from the pyrotechnics to the PA announcer, so the Pistons should feel right at home.
They will even be reunited with an old friend to show them around the great city of Cleveland. Word on the street is that Ben Wallace is hosting a good old fashioned slumber party for his old teammates after games one and two. He even rented a party bus to take them there.
All of these things just add up in Detroit’s favor.
The Pistons have nothing to lose, but the Cavs can lose more than just a title. The pressure is on. Didn’t LeBron just close on a Park Avenue apartment?
WHY THE CAVS WILL WIN
Written by ClevelandFrowns.com
If anyone needed any more proof that LeBron’s “48 Special” in Game 5 of the ’07 Conference Finals changed everything between these two teams, check out the seeding here. These two ships are passing in completely opposite directions. The Stones have no chance. Which we hope their fans are OK with. They had a nice run.
No doubt, Joe D. will have them reloaded for another one soon, but whatever you want to say about the Cavaliers’ chances against the Lakers (or even the Magic), the 2008-09 Cavs beat the teams that they’re supposed to beat,
and the Pistons right now are one of those teams. So Cavs fans can at least enjoy this series against THE former Eastern Conference Powerhouse as a fine reminder of just how far LeBron has brought this team so quickly, while Detroit can daydream about its 2010 cap space (isn’t it a great thing, that salary cap?). Other than that?
If this
preview is boring, it’s only because the series will be. If Mike Brown was so concerned about injury risk and resting his players in making the foolish decision to deliberately pass up the chance to elevate these Cavs and their home court to G.O.A.T. status, we might see this series become Darnell “D-Block” Jackson‘s coming out party. At least that would be something. The early rounds of the NBA Playoffs drag on for everybody, and this year, the creeping pace won’t be nearly as excruciatingly painful for anyone as it will be for championship-starved Cleveland fans.
BRING ON THE MAGIC . . . LET’S DO THIS ALREADY.
Nice. I like this idea. Keep it going, Dime :D
I bout tickets to Game 3… I hope LeBron goes for 56 pts in a loss.
driving up from Toronto for game 4 to see the King sweep the Pistons out of the Palace.
I like the idea and I really think it is a healthy debate,but c’mon we could start with another game.The Pistons will fall down,for sure,I’m betting even my house.
Its a wrap.. Detroit might win ONE home game.. but for some reason i can see them winning 1 in Cleveland and losing 4 everywhere else..
i DON’T LIKE dIME TURNING INTO COMEDY. tHIS PRO-DETRIOT RANT IS JUST STUPID…
THE FIRST WRITER IS A JOKE…. or maybe she was trying to make them??? either way that was awful w/ absolutely no solid reasons why the pistons could win
granted cleveland is going to sweep – but at least come with something …..
“mastermind Michael Curry” this is where i believe the first writer lost all credibility
Cavs and Nuggets getting filthy in the finals!!!
@ q and goonther:
You guys can go to any site on the internet to get the same old cut-and-dry analysis of these playoff matchups. We wanted our blogger friends to inject some personality into their pieces and that’s what they’re going to do (well, I might add).
If the same old, same old is your thing, you can find it in a million other spots.
I like the both of the bloggers articles, especially the one for Detroit. You have to support your team and stay optimistic. Hell, nobody thought the Nuggets would upset the Sonics in 1994, but it happened! (Yea, I went old-school with yall on that one. lol)
Seriously, if you can’t see the comedy and satire in the Pistons preview, you are the one with no cred.
I loved it and I’m not a fan of either team.
And I really liked the first author. It was funny and well written. Still Cavs easilly take it. Not even Kwame Brown can help them.
[www.youtube.com]
detroit fan was being sarcastic.. did she just say mastermind michael curry?? LOL
Wow, this means you have managed to get all two of the female NBA bloggers. Sweet! Seriously, people with the critiquing, what are you SUPPOSED to say when your team is Detroit going up against the Cavs?
I followed Need4Sheed all year and you’re right, it’s a joke.
Yeah she was being sarcastic, however…
Nobody said the Pistons had a chance in the 2004 Finals and look what happened…Cleveland better not hope that the Pistons start clicking at all…or they’ll be in for trouble…it is possible, lets not forget Golden State and Dallas…
I hope Utah and Detroit both go home early, so Detroit can start going after Boozer to get some low post presence…
Dear Dime,
I know you guys dont do it, but i’m reading up on ESPN, looking for Mr Hollinger’s thoughts on the Cavs/Pistons and what he says is, lets not waste anybody’s time…
I’m a little angry about this…
I mean last time i checked, they still made the playoffs, and still have to play the games. Granted I think the Cavs will win in 5 or 6. So i’m not going “omg upset!”. I just wish that the Pistons, and Detroit sports in general, would get some more respect from media…Last I checked, the only team to get to the East Finals 6 straight, or is it 7? was the Lakers…I mean they even talk bad when they win!!!!! I guarantee if that was any other team other than Detroit, media would be jumping all over them like oh what a legacy blah blah….
anyways, i just had to vent…But I know you guys don’t crap on Detroit like everyone else, so thank you for not doing it.
need4sheed could change to need4awriter
@ post 18 tim
The Lakers are a west conference team and therefore cannot go to the east finals.
whoops haha. I dont know what i was thinking there….sorry bout that….
The Pistons get the respect they deserve. They lost 4 of those 6 ECFs and only won 1 ring. That’s a damn impressive run that any city would love, but a dynasty?!? You can’t be serious.
In terms of all Detroit sports, you’re called Hockey Town USA for the Wings running shit, the Pistons got plenty but are getting older and weren’t as good this year (the darko pick and AI trade are gonna be huge “what ifs” thatll bug you for a long time, but as a contender with cap space you should be able to reload quickly) the Tigers had plenty of respect til they shat all over themselves last year, and the Lions… well the Red Wings are good anyway!
Cavs and Celtics fans are the cockiest in the NBA
@23
you are absolutely right, Mr. Omniscient Richard!
Guess you and your team’s other fans are angelic when it comes to supporting your team..