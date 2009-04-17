NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Celtics vs. Bulls

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.
Next up: 2. Boston vs. 7. Chicago
WHY THE BULLS WILL WIN
Written by Andrew Wamboldt of DaBullz.com
The last time the Bulls were in the playoffs, they swept the defending champion Miami Heat. Once again, the Bulls will be looking to knock off the defending champions in the first round, as they take on the Boston Celtics. The Bulls attack will start with Ben Gordon, who will need to have a big series to prove that he should be paid big money in Chicago. He will be accompanied by Derrick Rose, who made a burst towards stardom, averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists in the month of April. This fearsome duo should wreak havoc on the Celtics’ guards.
The Celtics, who are still a good team even without Kevin Garnett, mostly because of Thibodeau’s lockdown defense. Without KG in the mix, the Bulls’ athletic young big men, Tyrus Thomas and Joakim Noah, will run rampant and should be enough to push the series in the Bulls’ direction.
The Bulls, who went 12-4 in their final 16 games, are by far the most likely lower seed to take out one of the Eastern Conference elite.
WHY THE CELTICS WILL WIN
Written by Chuck McKenney of RedsArmy.com
Here’s why The Bulls Have No Shot:
No KG, no problem. At least for the first round. The Chicago Bulls are now facing a team with a chip on its shoulder, out to prove that it’s still pretty damn good even without Kevin Garnett. There’s no sneaking up on the Celtics now. Paul Pierce and Ray Allen will have the troops focused and hungry.
KG aside, the Celtics are fresh and relatively healthy. The schedule was extremely kind this month (three games in the past two weeks). Leon Powe is back to his bruising ways and ready to step into the starting lineup.
Chicago can shoot the ball, especially John Salmons, Ben Gordon and Kirk Hinrich. So the Celtics need to stay active on the perimeter. The return of Tony Allen (thumb) who is one of their best wing defenders will definitely help.
Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 55% FG, 10-to-1 TO/assist ratio) has owned Derrick Rose (14 pts, 42% FG, 2-to-1 TO/assist ratio) in the three head-to-head matchups this season. Rose may get his points, but the Celtics have and will continue to prevent him from distributing the ball.
I will admit the Bulls have individual talent. But the Celtics are the better team on both sides of the ball. Not to mention, the best two players in this series are wearing green (R. Allen and Pierce).
Prediction: Celtics in 5
No way the Bulls win the series….Celtics in 5.
“I thrive at situations like that, being the underdog, No, I’m not KG, I’m not at all. I’m Big Baby from LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I’m not the Big Ticket, I’m the Ticket Stub.”
“Don’t count the Ticket Stub out. You might need the ticket to get into the game but you leave with the ticket stub because you’ll never forget this game. You’ll need it as a souvenir.”
Big Baby
Joakim Noah:
Young – check
Athletic – not so much
I’m going to take the conspiracy theorist angle and say the Bulls had inside info on the KG situation and tanked that last game against the Craptors so that they could face the ailing Celtics instead of the Magic.
A team with Rose at the point and scorers like Gordon and Salmons on the wings will have no problem putting up points. Jokaim, Miller and Tyrus are better than the Celtics options at 4/5 without KG.
I expect the bulls will make this hard on the Celtics and take them to at least games.
Bulls can steal a game or 2 but wont have the consistency for a 7 game series
…and this is coming from a diehard (yet realistic) Bulls fan
Noah actually is fairly athletic, and is becoming a very good all-around player.
Salmons could barely move Wednesday due to a groin injury. That and Deng’s absence means the Bulls, already a mediocre defensive team, have to double more often. That’s not a good option against the best 3-point shooting team in the league.
Salmons had a career game the last time these 2 team met and it was needed for the Bulls to win against a team missing KG, Glen Davis, Tony Allen, Brian Salabrine and Leon Powe, who played less than 5 minutes after getting injured. It was the low point for the Celtics physically as Ray Allen was also hurt during the game. Bulls have promise, but this is Rose’s first playoffs and he’s playing against the equally speedy Rondo who dominated him during the season. With Salmons hurting and the Celtics otherwise healthy, it’s tough to see how the Bulls will win 3 never mind 4 games. They need to run, but Boston is the best team in the NBA in stopping the run and gun game. The Bulls would have been better served to have drawn Orlando, who looks primed to be upset to me.
Bulls in six
maui wowee!
Just bcause people want Tony Allen to be a good perimeter defender doesnt make him one
I was reading the Celts blogger’s side, and was seeing fair points in his argument and then I saw the words ‘Tony Allen’ and ‘one of their best’ in one sentence. That’s when I decided to stop.
I think the Bulls blogger made a better argument. However, even though I’m a Bulls fan, I’ll take the Celtics in 6. But I do think Derrick Rose will give it Rondo over the course of the series.
The realist in me says Boston in 7. The Bulls fan in me would never let me admit to it so if the Bulls get the opener Beantown is in trouble. Bulls in 6 Lets Shock the world or at least Shut Stephen A. Smith the hell up
@QQ he said Tony allen’s one of the best perimeter defenders on the Celtics, which is true. His problem is that he’s too short to guard most elite 2 guards, but Ben’s short too, so he’ll be fine. Having said all of that, I fuckin hate Tony Allen. He’s a fuckin mess on offense. He has no handle at all and is a turnover waiting to happen.
And I’m actually pretty concerned about this series. I see us winning in 6, but I think it’s gonna be much closer than people think. The Bulls are a deep and very talented team, just young.
Rose goes for 36 and 11 – one of the top 4 rookie playoff debuts of ALL TIME!!!
The conspiracy theory is proven!
Bulls in 6!
just another day in the office for the R.O.Y.
-__-
i cant believe what i saw today….d rose just turned into my favorite player….but don forget rondo was bussin also….i wanna see the bulls win, but yall think that gone happen? priceless
Go Bulls!!!
1.) i’m a chicago fan, so helllll yea
2.) i’m also a realist- we got lucky that ray allen became garbage and shot 10% from the field- we most likely won’t see that again
3.) bulls in 5
4.) ROY for a reason. i just want to sing it from the mountaintop
Rose is a fluckin stud.Only other person I know with a cooler demeanor is Brandon Roy .Rose takes Ice Cold to a whole nother level though.
Bulls totally desrved to win that game, it would have been a travesty had they lost after thoroughly outplaying the Celts.
I don’t give a holy crap about either of these teams but it looked like the C’s had some “assistance” down the stretch. You know, from the refs.
I could be wrong, but I calls it like I sees it.
yup bulls got the first blood but i highly doubt that they can be consistent throughout the series. I still pick the celts to win it in 6 or 7.
Props to rose, my fave rookie this year.. mayo what?