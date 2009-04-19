NBA Playoffs Blogger Faceoff: Magic vs. Sixers

Welcome to our first ever NBA Playoff Blogger Faceoff, where we pit our favorite team-related bloggers against each other to let them tell why the teams they represent will win their first round matchups. We gave them no set format, no style guide – we just told them to do their thing. Check it out and join in the debate in the comments section.
Next up: 3.Orlando vs. 6.Philadelphia
WHY THE MAGIC WILL WIN
Written by Evan “Ben Q. Rock” Dunlap of ThirdQuarterCollapse
Of all the Eastern Conference playoff teams, the Orlando Magic appear to be the one most likely to be upset in the first round. They’ve played poorly to close out the season, and some key contributors–Rashard Lewis and Hedo Turkoglu, to be precise–have nagging injuries. Sizing up their opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers team that took the Detroit Pistons to 6 games last season, and one can understand why some people think the Magic are headed home early.
But it’s simply not true.
No, the Magic haven’t played their best ball lately. It won’t matter, though, because their defense will be there to shut-down Philly’s offense. The Sixers sure as heck aren’t getting many looks at the rim with Dwight Howard manning the paint, and they’ve proven to be a poor three-point shooting team. If they’re going to beat the Magic, it’ll have to be their defense that does it.
And that won’t happen. Dwight Howard, Rashard Lewis, Hedo Turkoglu, and Rafer Alston are simply too good for Philly to contain four times in seven games. Theo Ratliff has had success covering Howard in the past, and one thinks Andre Iguodala can force Turk into committing some turnovers. That’s about it.
Philly’s a good team, yes. Not good enough to give the Magic much of a scare, though. Orlando wins this series in 5 games.
WHY THE SIXERS WILL WIN
Written by Patrick Cassidy, Dime Magazine
As the playoff picture started to become clear and the seedings were starting to shake out, I wanted the Sixers to draw Orlando in the first round. No doubt about it, this Magic squad is primed to be upset.
On paper, it really shouldn’t be much of a series. The Magic are bigger, stronger, and are a much, much better shooting team than Philly. Plus they have Dwight. We don’t have anyone who can consistently knock down jumpers (I’m not counting The Corpse of Donyell Marshall) and we certainly don’t have anything resembling Dwight Howard.
What we do have though is confidence, athleticism and an opponent that is hobbled, not playing well and has a sneaking suspicion that they could be sent home early because they haven’t played good basketball in almost a month.
It’s bizarre to me that the Sixers have this rep for being a super dangerous playoff draw because they almost won a series over the Pistons last season, but whatever, we’ll take it. A few of the Sixers were quoted as saying that they were happy we drew Orlando, because they’re “easier” to deal with than the Celtics. You can’t blame Philly for speaking of the truth. They see a slumping Orlando squad whose two best perimeter players are injured and a superstar center who may or may not have the resolve or personality to lead his team to postseason glory.
The Sixers’ game plan will have two basic objectives. First, they will look to run, early and often. What they lack in shooters, they make up in athletes unafraid to slash to the rim looking to draw fouls. Guys like Andre Iguodala and Lou Williams will look to push the ball and they’ll look to try and get Dwight in early foul trouble.
Second – and this is vital – they MUST defend the perimeter. They have been atrocious defending the three-point line this season and they know that if they don’t close out on Orlando’s snipers, they will get blasted.
If they do these two things effectively, the rest will fall in place. The Sixers can win this series.
I believe the Magic will make relatively quick work of the Sixers despite their flat late-season play. As Pat points out, they are bigger and stronger but they also have the added advantage of having playoff experience together as a unit (minus rafer). Jameer’s injury puts a ceiling on what Orlando is capable of these playoffs though in terms of advancing too far i think.
The sixers have a strong young nucleus and will compete hard, but I think they’re another year (or two) away from winning a playoff series.
Wait! Theo Ratliff is still playing in the league? The guy must be 40 something.
Orlando has been very unlucky with losing players to injury, that’s why they probably won’t win this series. Luck isn’t on their side, even though they do have a better squad.
Resident Magic fan here…
I just don’t get the ‘slumping team’ argument. Aren’t the Sixers slumping THEMSELVES? These aren’t the Bulls who were surging into the postseason. This is a team who are limping into the playoffs, who could have finished the season in a losing streak, if not for a win over the ‘Cavaliers’, and without Lebron playing (that’s why I put the quotation marks’), is not the kind of ‘strong win’ that these Sixers would like. I mean, the Cavs without Lebron is NOT the Cavs that is the number 1 seed in the East. Lebron is the Cavaliers. Period. And still, the Sixers only managed to put up a freaking ONE POINT win over the Lebron-less Cavs. Damn.
And I don’t know about you all, but I’d rather take a slumping 59 win team over a slumping 41 win team. End of argument.
people seem to forget that philly lost Brand too.
If the Sixers win two I’ll be surprised
The Magic are about to put the Sixers through the proverbial Grinder. Inside-outside basketball, penetrate and kicks, pick and rolls, Howard dunking over a hapless frontline, does Philly really want the business? And who’s the Sixers go-to guy? Iguodala? Lol. Aw man. I Love the Playoffs. Tune in @ 5:30.
Every one talks about the magic slumping at the end of the season. How about the 76ers? they lost their last 6 of 7, and that lone win was a gimme at cleavland.
people need to look into all the stats.
Magic will win this series…
well..philly stole one
“Who got the propz?” Iggy Pop – [www.youtube.com]
that was one UGLY game winner. LOL. i swear he was an inch away from losing that ball like 5 different times on those two moves he pulled. hahaha.. but hey we got that win. I’d be a little afraid of what D Howard is going to do in game 2. this team has no answer for Howard. if the Magic get that through their thick heads this series will be over in 5, but hopefully they continue their stupidity…
The Problem with that DJKianoosh is the Magic don’t force feed Howard to let him do much more damage than he did yesterday…Magic had major contributions from unlikely sources and still lost…Turk has to be on his game and they need to hit their outside shots…Sixers just out grinded them…
Dre I does frustrate the hell out of me…When he short-armed those two freethrows I damn broke the TV…I didn’t even look like his normal freethows…not that they are much better…He and Thad can get whatever they want against the Magic, but Iguodala has to assert himself…
Donyell stepped it up for us and Theo filled the gaps…It was a very frustrating game, but I’ll take it…