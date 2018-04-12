The NBA Playoffs Full First Round TV Schedule Is Here

04.12.18 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday after a crazy final night of the regular season that set every single matchup. There are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow in the first round, from a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Warriors and Spurs to Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside getting to go at it for a series once Embiid is cleared to return.

With so few teams this season appearing legitimately dominant and the usual suspects in the Cavs and Warriors each at least appearing more vulnerable than in recent years, there’s some optimism that this year’s first round could produce some fireworks from top to bottom in both conferences.

We won’t know if that’s true for another week when we’ve moved through three games in most series, but for now we can hope and start planning ahead for what games and series we’re going to most lock in on. The NBA released the full TV schedule, with game times and TV networks for the first four games of each series, with tip times TBD for Games 5-7, if necessary. (All times listed are Eastern.)

