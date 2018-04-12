Getty Image

Entering the final night of the NBA’s regular season, there were somehow zero playoff matchups set in stone. Wednesday night in the NBA was the ultimate moving day in basketball, with teams jockeying for playoff seeding, others watching and waiting to find out who their opponent would be, and even an actual play-in game in the West.

That game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves was fittingly the game of the night, with Minnesota squeaking out a 112-106 overtime win at home to earn the eighth seed in the West and a date with the Rockets. Elsewhere in the West, other big games included the Blazers and Jazz playing for the third seed and the Pelicans and Spurs playing for the right to not face the Warriors or Rockets in the first round.

In the East, the top four seeds were all but set, with Philadelphia’s dominating win over Milwaukee and Cleveland’s loss to New York locking in the third and fourth spots. The Bucks losing meant their fate was in the hands of the Wizards, facing Orlando, and Miami, facing Toronto, for seeding purposes. The opposite of what you’d expect happened in those games, as Washington somehow lost to the Magic and the Heat took down the Raptors in overtime.

The results of those games finally gave us some clarity for the playoffs, setting up what figures to be a fairly entertaining first round in both conferences.