NBA Playoffs Hit List: Top 30 players of the 1st round

Through the first round of the NBA playoffs, which 30 players stood out above the rest?
30. Kendrick Perkins / Big Baby Davis
Baby’s interior scoring and surprisingly clutch mid-range jumper plus Perk’s defense and rebounding were equally valuable to the Celts in overcoming the absence of KG and Leon Powe. Perkins averaged 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 3.0 blocks against Chicago, while Davis put up 18.1 points and 6.7 boards. Baby is a free agent this summer; he might have just earned himself a starting job with another team.
29. Josh Smith
Pretend J-Smoove had made that between-the-legs dunk in Game Five; he gets another piece of YouTube immortality and yet another soul-crushing dunk on Miami. Smith (16.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.6 spg, 1.9 bpg) set the tone in Game One with his highlight crams, and each one he pulled off thereafter seemed to make a statement.
28. Andre Miller
He loses points for his post-elimination wreckless talk and then skipping Philly’s last team meeting of the season, but during the Orlando series Miller averaged 21.2 points, 6.3 boards and 5.3 assists.
27. John Salmons
Strictly a scorer and kind of a gunner, but Salmons did his job and kept Chicago in my second-favorite NBA playoff series ever (Sonics/Jazz ’96 conference finals gets the crown) with clutch shots and a 35-point show in the triple-OT Game Six. He’s gotta have about 62 “What’s it like?” and “I miss important games” texts in his phone from Kevin Martin.
26. Luis Scola
When the Blazers were successful in limiting Yao, Scola (16.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) picked them apart with jumpers. And I swear his hair grew a substantial amount with every big game. “Samson” is the X-factor in the L.A./Houston series.
25. Mike Bibby
Held it together while Joe Johnson couldn’t find his shot, Josh Smith was trying to fight everybody, and Al Horford and Marvin Williams were in and out with injuries. Bibby averaged 14.9 points, hit 53% (16-30) from beyond the arc, and got away with punching Mario Chalmers and trying to kick the rookie in the nuts.
24. Yao Ming
Numbers weren’t great (15.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg), but he dominated the Rockets’ Game One blowout, and forced the Portland defense to dedicate most of its attention on him, opening the door for others to step up.
23. Chris Paul
You know you’re good when you can still slap up 16.6 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals while wearing one Jordan sneaker and one bowling shoe.
22. Tim Duncan
Playing 2-on-5 alongside Tony Parker, Duncan was solid (19.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg), but never had that vintage 35-15-8-5 line he would have put up in the same scenario a couple years ago.
21. Carlos Boozer
In Utah’s only win, Booz took over with 23 points and 22 boards, and for the series averaged 20.6 points and 13.2 boards. Good impression to leave if he’s opting out and testing the free-agent market.
20. Joe Johnson
Didn’t really get going until Game Seven, when he canned six threes (27 pts), some of them from J.J. Redick-at-Duke range. Jury’s still out on whether Joe is a legit franchise player.
19. Dirk Nowitzki
It took him a few games to figure out Gregg Popovich’s defensive scheme, but once he did, Dirk got the ball rolling in the Game Three blowout with some early buckets, then scored 31 points in the series-clinching Game Five.
18. Andre Iguodala
Game Six was his moment to shine, when Iguodala (21.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.7 apg) was supposed to step up and earn that alpha dog paycheck. The 20-point, 6-dime, 3-steal line was nice, but there’s no way he should have let his team not only lose the game, but get embarrassed on their home floor.
17. Deron Williams
In one of his worst games of the Lakers/Jazz series, Deron still hit the game-winner. Overall he put up 20.2 points and 10.8 assists in the series, scoring 35 in Game Two and dropping 17 dimes in Game One.
16. Ron Artest
At this point you just have to take the bad shot selection for what it is. What no one talks about, though, is Artest (15.7 ppg) tying with PG Aaron Brooks for the team lead in assists (4.3 apg) in the Houston/Portland series. Ron-Ron also owns both the best post-game interview of the playoffs so far and the most controversial interview.
15. Paul Pierce
Missed free throws (Game One) and turnovers (Game Six) in big spots caused Pierce to drop a few spots, but he saved Boston in Game Five with the game-winner, and was still good for 23.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.
14. Lamar Odom
It’s automatic now: When Andrew Bynum sits, L.O. becomes a rebounding machine. After Phil Jackson benched Bynum for the last three games of Lakers/Jazz, Odom stepped into the starting lineup and averaged 19 points and 14.6 boards.
13. Josh Howard
Did you see how the entire Mavs team ran over to Howard when he turned his ankle in Game 1 against Denver? When was the last time you saw that team react like that for any one person? Even when Dirk was getting mafia-slapped by David West last year, none of his teammates did anything. Dallas knows how important Howard is; he dropped 25 points in the series-opening win at San Antonio, and had 28 in Game Four.
12. Tony Parker
It’s not his fault only one of his teammates showed up. Parker averaged 28.6 points on 54% shooting against the Mavs, and sadly, was a few boards shy of being San Antonio’s second-leading rebounder behind Duncan. TP’s 38-point, 8-dime, 72%-shooting effort in Game 2 was perhaps the best individual performance of all the non-Boston/Chicago series.
11. Carmelo Anthony
Would’ve ranked higher, but I think Bryant Stith could score 25 a night on Peja Stojakovic at this point.
10. Brandon Roy
Scoring 26.7 points on 45% from the field and 87% from the line is one thing. Doing it when you’ve got Ron Artest and Shane Battier taking turns renting space in your shirt is another. The Blazers couldn’t have asked for a better postseason debut from their franchise player, and he’ll only be better next year because of this year’s experience.
9. Ben Gordon
I don’t get where all the venom toward BG came from after Game Seven. Yeah, Gordon (24.3 ppg) took some ill-advised shots, but he’d been taking ill-advised shots the entire series; the only difference was in Games 1-6, he was making them. (And he still scored 33 points in Game Seven.)
8. Rajon Rondo
Over the last couple weeks, Rondo (19.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 11.6 apg, 2.7 spg) hit the switch and turned into Jason Kidd 1.5, only without the second pair of eyes in the back of his head. And he only turned the ball over 15 times in about 315 minutes.
7. Derrick Rose
Rondo had better numbers and his team won the series, but Rose was more impressive to me because, (1) He’s a rookie. He’s not supposed to drop 36 points and 11 dimes on the defending champs in their gym in his postseason debut. He’s not supposed to improve his regular-season numbers and average 19.7 points, 6.3 boards and 6.4 assists in a high-tension seven-game classic. And (2) whereas Rondo still had the protection of Pierce and Ray Allen — the equivalent of having Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols hitting behind you in the order — Rose was the focal point of Boston’s defensive game-plans.
6. Chauncey Billups
He did the impossible, putting a chill on the “OMG, Chris Paul = best PG EVER!!” steam-fest. Chauncey’s 22.6 ppg and 7.4 apg numbers didn’t even tell the whole story. He elicited everything from “fresh fish” prison jokes to Takeru Kobayashi analogies. Just a dominating performance.
5. Dwyane Wade
Fitting that D-Wade would start having back problems after lugging around an entire roster that overachieved all season. Flash put up 29.1 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists in seven games against Atlanta, dropping 41 in an elimination Game Six and 33 in a crucial Game Two. In Miami’s three wins, Wade knocked down 50% of his threes.
4. Dwight Howard
After The Centaur tortured the Sixers to the tune of 24 points, 15.8 boards and 2.8 blocks per, with a 24/24 and a 36/11 stat line thrown in, they were so confused when he wasn’t around for Game Six that they crapped the bed in what should have been a gift-wrapped W. It was like post-traumatic stress.
3. Ray Allen
Take his terrible Game 1 (loss) and subpar Game 5 (win) out of the mix, and Ray was nothing but brilliant: 30 ppg on 50% shooting from the field and 52% from three, and countless clutch threes and free throws in the fourth quarters and overtimes. Not even Orlando wants to get in a long-distance shootout with Ray hitting like this.
2. Kobe Bryant
The one time he struggled (5-24 FG in Game 3), the Lakers lost. The one time he faced something resembling a must-win, he dropped 34 points through two and a half quarters and finished with 38 in a rout. Kobe averaged 27.4 points, five boards, 5.6 dimes and 2.4 steals against Utah, and it feels like he’s just warming up.
1. LeBron James
Man amongst old men. The MVP put down 32 points (50.7% FG), 11.3 boards and 7.5 assists on the Pistons in a four-game scrimmage that looked like one of Team USA’s FIBA qualifying runs. The Cavs’ average margin of victory in the sweep was 15.5 points, and ‘Bron led a defense that held Detroit to 78 points a night. In the two most definitive statement games, the series opener and the clincher, he was good for 37 points per.
Perkins should be higher and deserves his own spot. no way the Celtics win without him owning the paint and playing D like he did. I honestly thought Perk was somewhere between half decent and garbage before this series but he is legit.
Im with dmitry of jersey. Both Perk and Big Baby deserve their own spots. I think Boozer could have been left off the list. I know he had that one beast game in the Jazz win but other than that he disappointed. Perk and Baby played consistent through out the series and their team advanced past the round.
Kendrick Perkins over Pau?
That is just stupid.
You forgot to mention that Rose’s playoff debut was the best ever for a rookie.
People love to hate him ’cause he is rich but Rashard Lewis was huge for the Magic, closing the series with a 29pt, 7 reb, 5assist, 3block effort. Say what you want but his presence makes the magic’s offense work.
No way Rose beats Rondo. Rondo made the right play (and foul) every game. Scored when needed, and handled the ball better. I mean comeon, how many plays did Rose have where he just gave the rock to Gordon and watched him take a crazy shot?
Big Baby need his own spot.he was putting in work.
how in the world is rondo only #8? he was a few rebounds shy of averaging a TRIPLE DOUBLE!!!
if you go just by stats, he may be behind lebron, thats it. now we know(as hubie brown might say)he struggled in game 7(sick) and wasn’t exactly his teams go to guy. so that might drop him a bit. but 8th?
Rondo > Rose in Round 1.
You can’t factor in your expectations of a player when comparing his performance to someone else’s. It’s not fair. Rondo was flat out better than he was.
And speaking of expectations, was Rondo “expected” to average close to a triple-double over a seven-game series? If so, he should have been a bonafide All-Star this year.
@ Big V
exactly.
Oh no! Not BRYANT STITH LMAO!!!! …..man I believe Jesus could out shoot all of orlandos gunners….B.Roy will be straight lethal next year come the playoffs
I nominate Mehmet Okur’s wife. Damn. I know first hand that if you’re talented at something and make money you can marry a girl who is way better looking than you. But damn. What the fuck Memo? You look like something out of Krod Mandoon (don’t act like you haven’t seen all the banner ads on the internet). Fuuuck.
Ray should be #2 and possibly 1. Kobe should not have a bad game against Utah. Nobody could check him nor real challenge.
what is this houston rockets HATING commette? for the love of god luis scola was the mvp of the series… and he is wayyyyy down there…. definately deserves to be in the top 10… i c they just went for the top usually in the game…
Where the hell is Pau Gasol? 18 and 9 is nothing to sniff at. Nice Bryant Stith reference.
get da fuck outta here amar,lame
rose was impressive but too many turnovers, and Spliff i agree big baby should replace boozer
@ dude defending Rondo, he’s nice, but #8’s about right, and yes, Rose over him cuz of all the “rookie” “#1 option” stuff already covred. good list…
I think Rondo was better than Rose this series because of the way he moved the ball around. His assist to turnover ratio was sick. Rose deserves the top 10 for sure, but just behind Rondo.
…and Rose may have been #1 option but after game 1, the Bulls were definitely not underestimating Rondo because of Pierce and Allen.
woulda put allen in front of kobe but otherwise..well done.Didn’t know big baby had a J.pleasant surprise.
Air Max 95 Zen
Ray Allen at number 3? You guys must have missed last night’s game
No way Lebron is #1 over the “Refs” for the CHI/BOS series. Those guys were fantastic. I especially love the way they made sure Bos would get 189ft’s in the 4th quarter and the most timely Whistles/foul calls ever seen on planet earth. I’m sure Vince Mcman and the WWE gave D.Stern and the refs a few pointers on how to pull this off. Tim Donaghy has to be losing his mind knowing he got in trouble for doing the same thing and being punished for it. I’m out like Tim Donaghy’s rabbit’s foot
@McSkittle,
Read the title of the post. It’s “First Round”, chief.
LaMarcus Aldridge was pretty good, aside from the egg in Game 1. That outside jumper was automatic. I think it drove the Rockets crazier than Roy’s drives.
WHY ARE PAUL AND BOOZER on the list?
Boozer had ONE dunk, and I can’t remember anything Paul did.
Perkins and Glen Davis should be WAAAAAAAAAAAAY higher.
so you’re going to tell me that Paul, who’s supposed to be THE GUY on his team and lost by 58 points as well as the series SHOULD BE HIGHER than someone who is a backup to the best player on the team and helps them into the second round!?
Austin has a problem.
Stats don’t tell the whole story mister.
kobe is too high and lamar odom is too low (this was before the first game with houston). now kobe is too high and odom is just right.
kobe should be about 6 or 7.
too high:
kobe, tp, bibby and josh howard
too low:
yao, odom, perkins/ big baby and chauncey
other than that pretty good.
according to insider hollinger report roy had a pers. of 26.+ for the series. thats better than everyone you want to mention period for a first playoffs series . how come it puts him at 10 should be #1 in my opinion
Great article, Austin.
Where is Kirk Hinrich? He shot the ball better than either Salmons OR Gordon, he played great defense and he’s the one who got the Bulls back into Game 7 (14 points in 4th quarter). He should be somewhere in the top 30.