Congratulations, you made it to Friday this week. Beyond the fact that the weekend is right around the corner, it means that we’re a mere eight days away from the start of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Things will tip off on Saturday, April 14. Once that happens, the next two months will be spent watching as the eight-best teams in each conference are throwing haymakers at one another with the hopes of taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June.

To help conjure up some excitement over the playoffs, the NBA is slated to drop a new ad designed to get you pumped for the final chapter of the 2017-18 campaign. Titled “Streets,” the ad starts by mixing a series of empty streets with highlights from games.