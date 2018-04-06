The NBA Took To The ‘Streets’ In Its New Ad For The Lead Up To The Postseason

#NBA Playoffs #Oklahoma City Thunder
Associate Editor
04.06.18

Congratulations, you made it to Friday this week. Beyond the fact that the weekend is right around the corner, it means that we’re a mere eight days away from the start of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Things will tip off on Saturday, April 14. Once that happens, the next two months will be spent watching as the eight-best teams in each conference are throwing haymakers at one another with the hopes of taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June.

To help conjure up some excitement over the playoffs, the NBA is slated to drop a new ad designed to get you pumped for the final chapter of the 2017-18 campaign. Titled “Streets,” the ad starts by mixing a series of empty streets with highlights from games.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSHouston RocketsNBA PlayoffsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 46 mins ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP