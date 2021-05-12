What Teams Can Clinch NBA Playoff Spots And Seeds On Wednesday Night

Tuesday night could have seen 11 of the 12 playoff spots secured, but the Mavs and Knicks failing to win left things still open in both the East and West with just a few days left in the regular season. The only team that locked themselves into the postseason on Tuesday was the Miami Heat, who took down the Celtics to ensure a top-6 seed and move into a tie with the Hawks and Knicks, who lost to the Lakers, at 38-31.

That sets up some more playoff clinching scenario drama for Wednesday night, with four teams with the chance to lock themselves into the playoffs and set all 12 spots.

Atlanta Hawks: Clinch with a WIN over Washington OR a Celtics LOSS to Cleveland

New York Knicks: Clinch with a Celtics LOSS to Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks: Clinch with a WIN over New Orleans AND a Lakers LOSS to Houston

Portland Trail Blazers: Clinch with a WIN over Utah AND a Lakers LOSS to Houston

Given that LeBron James is returning for L.A. against the woeful Rockets, the Mavs and Blazers seem unlikely to clinch, but they both need wins to stay a game ahead of the Lakers.

There are also two teams that can guarantee themselves play-in spots with wins.

Washington Wizards: Clinch play-in spot with a WIN over Atlanta

San Antonio Spurs: Clinch play-in spot with a WIN over Brooklyn

A Wizards win would eliminate the Bulls from the play-in, while a Spurs win would eliminate the Kings and Pelicans (New Orleans also is eliminated by a loss to Dallas). On top of that, there is some seeding drama at play.

In the West:

Blazers and Mavericks, currently tied for fifth with Portland owning the head-to-head tiebreaker, can remain tied with two wins, or see either team move one game clear of the other with a win and a loss.

Lakers can move into a three-way tie for 5th with a win over Houston and losses by both Dallas and Portland, which would move Dallas to 5th, Portland to 6th, and the Lakers still in 7th by way of tiebreakers (Dallas divisional winner, Portland H2H with L.A.).

Lakers can move into a tie for 6th with Dallas or Portland should they beat Houston and one of the Blazers or Mavs lose. They would remain in 7th due to H2H tiebreakers with either.

In the East: