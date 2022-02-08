NBA Power Rankings Week 16: Danger In Brooklyn

On Jan. 15, Kevin Durant collided with Bruce Brown, suffering an ACL sprain in his left knee. At the time, Durant was frequently included on the short list of NBA MVP candidates and, when the evening concluded, the Brooklyn Nets were 27-15 and in a seemingly strong position in the Eastern Conference. In Durant’s absence, however, things have cratered for the Nets, with Brooklyn now firmly battling to avoid the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, rather than for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Brooklyn is on an eight-game losing streak, the longest currently in the NBA, and the Nets are now just 6-14 since the calendar flipped to 2022 — 2-9 since Durant’s injury. During the team’s losing skid, Brooklyn sports a 110.2 offensive rating that isn’t overly inspiring, but also isn’t disastrous. The Nets have been dreadful on defense, though, giving up 121.9 points per 100 possessions. In zooming out, Brooklyn has the second-worst defensive rating (118.3) in the NBA since Jan. 1, ahead of only the fledgling Houston Rockets. The Nets were certainly due for some level of regression after a hot defensive start buoyed by unsustainably poor shooting from opponents, but there is a level in which Brooklyn (or any team) must attain to find success, and the Nets have operated well below it in recent days. It stands to reason that any NBA team would be much worse without Kevin Durant and, for the season, Brooklyn is 24-12 when he suits up and just 5-12 when doesn’t. Some of the gaping hole caused by a Durant absence should, in theory, be covered by the presence of both James Harden and Kyrie Irving on the roster, but no such triage has taken place. Harden has been present for most of the season but, in the midst of bubbling trade rumors and general frustration on all sides, the former MVP has missed four of the last six games with a lingering hamstring issue. In the two games Harden did play, he shot 27 percent and averaged 13.0 points per contest, adding to the overall malaise in Brooklyn. From there, the bizarre situation with Kyrie Irving continues. He can’t play in home games after not appearing at all until January, and the trio of Durant, Harden and Irving has appeared in just two games for a total of 32 minutes together. Unsurprisingly, the Nets won those two games, but the theory of everything in Brooklyn is centered around the stars driving an elite offense and, if nothing else, the plan certainly consisted of at least two of the superstars being available at all times. Harden is playing his worst basketball since he was in Oklahoma City, Irving is playing well when he’s available, but his previous forays into “No. 1 option by a wide margin” haven’t always gone well. Perhaps the biggest thing that the Nets can change, other than a blockbuster deal that would signal real panic, is the return of Durant. He could be back in the next couple of weeks after the All-Star break, especially if an initial timeline of a 4-to-6 week recovery stands true. Brooklyn certainly doesn’t want to rush Durant back, however, and they could be as dangerous as any team in the league if they can peak at the right time. At present, there isn’t a lot of evidence to suggest a big run is coming for the Nets, but a more optimistic view would include the ability to tread water until Durant returns, coupled with a run of some kind when one of the best players in the world is available again. In the meantime, the Nets are now operating in the same airspace as the Celtics, Raptors and Hornets in the standings, and that isn’t what anyone expected. Where does Brooklyn land in this week’s DIME power rankings? Let’s discuss. 1. Phoenix Suns (43-10, Last week — 1st)



Phoenix doesn’t have the longest winning streak in the NBA anymore, but everything else is pointing to the Suns. They are 13-1 in the last 14 games, losing only to the Hawks on the road, and Phoenix has the best record in the NBA by 2.5 games. Ho-hum.

2. Golden State Warriors (41-13, Last week — 2nd)



With Phoenix finally losing, it is Golden State that has the longest active winning streak. The Warriors haven’t lost since Jan. 20, winning nine straight, and Golden State can only do what they can do. The schedule has been soft during the run, but the Warriors have the best net rating in the league and have managed to keep ripping off wins despite Draymond Green’s absence. The schedule also kicks into a higher gear this week, beginning with a road trip to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. 3. Memphis Grizzlies (37-18, Last week — 4th)



Memphis continues to roll, posting an 18-4 mark in the last 22 games. That includes five wins in the last six games, with the only loss coming on the road in Philadelphia. Throttling New York and Orlando doesn’t do much, but the Grizzlies just took care of business this week. 4. Cleveland Cavaliers (33-21, Last week — 5th)



It remains to be seen as to whether the deal for Caris LeVert was an overpay, with Cleveland giving up real capital in the swap. The Cavs definitely needed more offensive creation, though, and LeVert can provide it to take some burden away from Darius Garland. On top of that, Cleveland is 12-4 in the last 16 games with the No. 2 defense over the last calendar month. 5. Milwaukee Bucks (34-21, Last week — 8th)



The reigning champs are 7-2 in the last nine games, with signs of dominance on the horizon. The defense isn’t firing on all cylinders just yet, but the Bucks are scoring 1.18 points per possession during the nine-game run. Milwaukee is still missing Brook Lopez, but there is real reason for optimism around an established team. 6. Philadelphia 76ers (32-21, Last week — 3rd)



The Sixers did lose twice this week before picking up a strong road win over Chicago. Philadelphia is 16-5 in the last 21 games, and Joel Embiid is the MVP leader in the minds of many. Embiid has scored at least 25 points in 20 straight games, averaging 33.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. 7. Miami Heat (35-20, Last week — 9th)



Miami currently leads the East alone. The Heat have won three in a row, erasing a three-game losing streak before that, and Miami is in the top five in net rating and in the top eight in offensive and defensive rating. 8. Toronto Raptors (29-23, Last week — 13th)



The Raptors have the longest winning streak in the East, picking up six wins in a row. That is impressive on its own, but Toronto beat Atlanta (twice), Miami (twice), Chicago and Charlotte during the run, so it wasn’t as if it was a breeze. Oh, and the Raptors swept a four-game, five-night stretch.

9. Boston Celtics (31-23, Last week — 12th)



Boston’s defense has been dialed in all season, but it’s been even better lately. The Celtics are 12-4 in the last 16 games, allowing only 100.1 points per 100 possessions. It hasn’t been the defense on its own, though, and Boston’s offense has come alive a bit with 112.6 points per 100 possessions in those 16 games. 10. Dallas Mavericks (31-23, Last week — 10th)



Last week began with a bad home loss to Oklahoma City, but Dallas righted the ship with two nice home wins over Philadelphia and Atlanta. The Mavericks managed to navigate insane foul trouble against the Hawks, with Luka Doncic picking up a fifth foul early in the third quarter, and the team’s defense remains in the top five of the NBA for the season. 11. Denver Nuggets (29-24, Last week — 7th)



Denver was in line for a larger drop until a home win over Brooklyn on Sunday. The Nuggets lost three in a row before Nikola Jokic posted a 27-12-10 outing to beat the Nets. Denver is a solid No. 6 in the West and, as long as Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets have proven to be rock solid. 12. Chicago Bulls (33-21, Last week — 6th)



The Bulls made things a lot more interesting down the stretch against Phoenix, but Chicago fell short in the end. The Bulls are also just 6-10 in the last 16 games, losing three of the last four with two home defeats as injuries are taking their toll in the Windy City. 13. Minnesota Timberwolves (28-25, Last week — 16th)



The Wolves are 12-5 in the last 17 games and on a four-game winning streak. The last two wins came against Detroit but, prior to that, Minnesota knocked off Utah and Denver in succession. Minnesota’s bench is rolling, getting deserved publicity, and the Wolves feel pretty dangerous. 14. Utah Jazz (33-21, Last week — 14th)



Monday’s win over the Knicks wasn’t exactly pretty, with the Jazz needing to overcome a 12-point deficit. They pulled it off in the end, though, and Utah has a three-game winning streak going with Donovan Mitchell back. That was badly needed and the pending return of Rudy Gobert should obviously help in terms of stability. 15. Brooklyn Nets (29-24, Last week — 11th)



Brooklyn has a pair of TNT games this week, facing Boston and Washington. The Nets simply need to survive until Durant returns, and Brooklyn has six games before the All-Star break. 16. Atlanta Hawks (25-28, Last week — 15th)



The Hawks followed up seven straight wins with three losses in four games. The lone win in that stretch was impressive, knocking off Phoenix, but the losses still count. That’s the trouble with the (very) slow start for Atlanta this season.

17. L.A. Clippers (27-28, Last week — 17th)



The Clippers were lambasted by 24 points at home against Milwaukee in the first game with Norm Powell and Robert Covington on board. That move may have been more about the future and the ability to take advantage of Steve Ballmer’s bottomless pocketbook, but the Clippers are better than they were a week ago. 18. Los Angeles Lakers (26-28, Last week — 20th)



It was a 2-1 week for the Lakers, and LeBron is back. It isn’t as if Los Angeles has utterly dominated when James and Anthony Davis are both available, posting a 10-7 record, but they are a lot more interesting when the stars align. With that said, a backloaded schedule does make things more difficult for the Lakers. 19. New Orleans Pelicans (21-32, Last week — 23rd)



At the time of this post, the Pelicans are the No. 10 seed in the West. It’s been a wild ride, but New Orleans is firmly in the mix. The Pelicans have won three in a row, all on the road, and one of those victories came in Denver. From a long-term standpoint, New Orleans probably shouldn’t buy at the deadline, but they might. 20. Charlotte Hornets (28-27, Last week — 18th)



Charlotte’s offense is usually electric, but that hasn’t been the case lately. The Hornets have lost five games in a row, averaging only 97 points per game. All five losses came to competitive opponents, but four of the five came at home in Charlotte, and that is troubling as the Hornets compete for playoff positioning. 21. San Antonio Spurs (20-34, Last week — 21st)



The Spurs are in the midst of a four-day off period. That is bizarre in this era of NBA scheduling, but San Antonio hasn’t played since Friday. That was a win, at least, but the extra rest helps the Spurs gear up for the “rodeo road trip,” featuring eight straight games away from home beginning on Wednesday. 22. New York Knicks (24-30, Last week — 19th)



New York’s offense absolutely cratered in the fourth quarter against Utah on Monday, leading to another loss. The Knicks are 2-9 in the last 11 games with the only wins coming at home to the Kings and the shorthanded Clippers. The play-in mix is a mess in the East, and New York should be thankful. 23. Washington Wizards (24-29, Last week — 25th)



Washington technically moves up this week, but it’s not as if the team’s profile is overly impressive lately. In fact, the Wizards are 1-8 in the last nine games, and Washington has a hideous -11.2 net rating in that sample. The one victory came on the road over Philadelphia, which definitely helps, but the vibes are bad.