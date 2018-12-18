NBA Power Rankings Week 9: The Nets Are Taking The Next Step

Getty Image

Just two weeks ago, a “here we go again” vibe was circling the Brooklyn Nets. Kenny Atkinson’s team lost eight games in a row to fall to 8-18 on the (still young) season and, considering the recent past for the franchise, there weren’t many NBA observers were stunned by the development. After all, Brooklyn failed to reach even 30 wins in each of the past three seasons and, despite rave reviews for their off-season performance, this is still a roster largely filled with rather anonymous pieces from a league-wide perspective.

Since then, however, the Nets have reeled off five consecutive victories and they have done so in impressive fashion. Brooklyn’s winning streak does include triumphs over the Knicks and Hawks but, in the same breath, the Nets also toppled the Raptors, Wizards and Sixers along the way, generating wildly impressive offense in doing so. Over that five-game stretch, Brooklyn posted an NBA-best 119.2 offensive rating (with 61.9 percent true shooting) and, in short, flashed some of the intrigue that die-hards have had with the team’s culture in recent months.

Five-game samples can be tricky, simply because almost every NBA squad will produce a positive showing somewhere over the course of a full regular season. Still, the Nets should not be seen as a flash in the pan to any degree, as Brooklyn now sports a -0.7 net rating for the season, aligning with teams like the Pistons, Spurs and Wolves. Defense is still a challenge for this group, as they allow 110.7 points per 100 possessions, but Atkinson is often lauded for his offensive aptitude and that is coming through to the tune of a top-10 unit in the league on that end of the floor.

From an individual perspective, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen are receiving due attention, as both players have performed at a high level and Dinwiddie did enough to ink a lucrative contract extension. It isn’t a two-man show, however, as Joe Harris continues to play well in a supporting role and even the oft-maligned D’Angelo Russell is enjoying the best overall performance (18.0 points, 6.0 assists, 17.8 PER) of his career.

There is, of course, a long way to go before entertaining the thought of Brooklyn as a playoff contender in the East but, at the moment, the Nets are just two games out of the No. 8 spot. Considering the level of play from the team’s competition, it suddenly doesn’t feel so crazy that Brooklyn might hang around for a while and, with that in mind, let’s find out where the Nets stack up in this week’s DIME power rankings.