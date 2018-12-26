NBA Power Rankings Week 10: A Reality Check In Dallas

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks have a bright future. Luka Doncic is the front-runner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award and, on the heels of draft-related questions on his ultimate upside, the Slovenian youngster has been better than advertised. Elsewhere, the Mavericks are incredibly well-coached and, to put it plainly, few expected Dallas to seriously challenge for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference this season.

Just two weeks ago, the Mavericks boasted a 15-11 record that placed them directly in the mix and there was plenty of reason to be excited about the present-day outlook, along with the obvious future ramifications. Since then, Dallas has slipped considerably, losing six straight games and falling to an almost unthinkable 2-14 away from home.

It is certainly worth noting that the team’s last five losses have come by single-digits against playoff-caliber competition. Context is key, and Dallas isn’t at a point where ripping off road wins against playoff-caliber competition should be expected. Still, this recent stretch was a stark reminder that Dallas probably isn’t built to compete at the highest level this season, and a glance at FiveThirtyEight’s projections does not speak favorably of the Mavericks’ chances to crash the playoff party.

There is plenty to play for in Dallas, especially when it comes to determining what kind of cast needs to be assembled around Doncic moving forward, along with the possible swan song of a no-doubt Hall of Fame player in Dirk Nowitzki. It’s probably time to be candid with regard to what the team is for 2018-19, however, and that means the reality that Dallas will probably be sending a (late) lottery pick to Atlanta to complete the trade involving Doncic and Trae Young.

Where do the Mavs fall in the pecking order that is the DIME power rankings this week? Let’s find out.