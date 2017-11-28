NBA Power Rankings Week 6: The Evaporation Of An Era In Atlanta

Getty Image

Everyone knew this was coming. The Atlanta Hawks allowed Paul Millsap to flee to Denver without so much as a contract offer to the multi-time All-Star and, in sending Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, new general manager Travis Schlenk seemingly took a poor deal for the simple purpose of jettisoning the center from the roster. With those moves combined with future-leaning maneuvers in free agency, the writing was on the wall for the Eastern Conference’s longest playoff streak to come to a disappointing end and, through 20 games, that appears to be a foregone conclusion.

The Hawks sit at 4-16 on the season and, even with the caveat that Atlanta’s net rating is closer to that of a 6-14 team, the hole dug by this particular squad is likely too deep to emerge from as currently constituted. On the bright side, there are encouraging signs for the future when it comes to the young core, as rookie John Collins has been both electric and efficient while Taurean Prince and even Dennis Schröder display flashes of talents that project as strong rotational pieces. However, Atlanta is still without the makings of a future No. 1 option on its roster and, even with an apparent home run in Collins at the No. 19 overall selection, the team will be heavily reliant on ping-pong balls (and execution thereafter) to buoy a return to real prominence.

In many ways, Atlanta’s decision to rebuild was overdue and the 43-39 season (one that came with a negative net rating and non-existent entertainment value) in 2016-2017 was simply the final straw. There are arguments to be made for cohesion and maintaining a playoff-worthy product on an annual basis but, aside from a three-month explosion in 2015, the market in Atlanta wasn’t terribly excited for the product in the way that teams like Memphis were supported by their city and overall persona.

Mike Budenholzer is coaching up a mediocre roster and, frankly, the Hawks are playing harder than most 4-16 teams that are on display in today’s NBA. The talent cupboard simply isn’t very full, though, and Atlanta can now officially join the parade of teams needing draft help to provide optimism and hope for both the near and distant future.

