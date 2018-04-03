NBA Power Rankings Week 24: The Under-The-Radar Pacers Are Still At It

04.03.18

The Toronto Raptors have been the best team in the Eastern Conference this season and, despite injury hiccups galore, the Boston Celtics are right on their heels on the standings. Beyond that, the Cleveland Cavaliers are always the center of attention in the East thanks to the presence of LeBron James and, this year, the Philadelphia 76ers have grabbed headlines with stellar play and an incredibly bright future. With that said, there is a fifth team in the mix for homecourt advantage in the first round when mid-April arrives and, somehow, it is the Indiana Pacers.

Victor Oladipo and company have been consistently solid throughout the campaign, shocking skeptics by cementing a playoff resume. Down the stretch, though, the Pacers appear to be peaking at an optimal time, with five straight wins including three in a row away from home. That run of success brings Indiana’s season-long record to an impressive 46-31 and, in the blink of an eye, the Pacers are within a half-game of the Sixers for the No. 4 spot and within just one full game of the Cavs for the No. 3 seed overall.

Indiana’s remaining schedule is difficult enough to warrant some concern with road trips to Denver and Toronto sandwiched around a home game against the Warriors. Still, the Pacers are hot enough to legitimately wonder if a run to the No. 3 seed is possible and that, quite frankly, was an outcome thought to be unfathomable just a few months ago.

Nate McMillan, Myles Turner, the aforementioned Oladipo and others deserve a ton of credit and, if nothing else, the Pacers have done what basically everyone believed was unthinkable. Will it translate to postseason success in a first round match-up with the Sixers or Wizards? That remains to be seen but, for now, the Pacers earn some much deserved respect in this week’s Dime Power Rankings.

Now, let’s check out the full list.

