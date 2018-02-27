NBA Power Rankings Week 19: Regression To The Mean In Miami

Getty Image

The 2016-2017 Miami Heat were exceptionally weird. Erik Spoelstra’s team started 11-30 before completely flipping the script, finishing the season on a 30-11 run to reach the .500 mark in wild fashion. While that second-half squad was a lot of fun, the performance also felt at least partially unsustainable, though that didn’t stop Miami’s front office from doubling down, re-signing several players to hefty contracts and essentially running things back for the 2017-2018 campaign.

For a while, that looked to be a wise move given the results on the floor, with the Heat racking up a 27-19 record despite the lengthy absence of well-paid shooting guard Dion Waiters. However, the team’s mojo has evaporated in recent days and a quick study indicates that, well, the Heat were quite fortunate to have the upward trajectory from the early portion of the campaign.

In the team’s first 46 games, the Heat sported a -1.0 net rating. That, of course, means that Miami was outscored for the season despite posting the aforementioned 27-19 record. Since then, the reckoning has arrived to the tune of a 4-10 mark (and a 2-8 clip in the last ten games), leaving many to assume that Miami is simply playing worse.

With that said, the Heat actually have improved to a -0.2 net rating over that time period and haven’t been able to execute flawlessly in clutch situations. Miami is -12.9 points per 100 possessions in the 13 games involving the “clutch” distinction (via NBA.com) and that stands in stark contrast to the absurd +24.2 net rating in those same situations from the previous portion of the season. Neither mark is entirely representative of the Heat’s actual performance level but, even with a high-end coach and some quality execution, a team cannot expect to light the world on fire in every close game to sustain a winning mark.

The Heat currently occupy the No. 8 position in the Eastern Conference and, given the rest of the standings, that seems to be a likely finishing spot for Miami this season. Still, there is at least a chance the regression continues to the point of a missed playoff run and, at the very least, a team that has been outscored for the season doesn’t appear quite as dangerous as it did just a few weeks ago, even with similar peripherals.

Where does Miami stack up against the rest of the league in our Dime Power Rankings this week? Let’s explore.