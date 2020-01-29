NBA Power Rankings Week 14: The Bottom Falls Out In Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves began the season with a 10-8 record and, with that strong performance, projection systems saw Karl-Anthony Towns and co. as a legitimate threat to crash the playoff party in the Western Conference. Since then, however, the Wolves have cratered completely, posting a 5-24 record and losing 10 consecutive games. Things came to a head on Monday evening, when the Wolves were in complete control against the Sacramento Kings and held a 19-point loss entering the fourth quarter. From there, Minnesota shot itself in the foot repeatedly, culminating in an overtime loss to extend the NBA’s longest active losing streak. With that skid as the backdrop, only the Golden State Warriors have an uglier win-loss record than the Wolves in the Western Conference and, frankly, things seem dire. It doesn’t seem like that long ago that the Wolves were able to post a 5-3 record over an eight-game period from late December to early January. When that run ended, Minnesota was 15-22 and it was completely conceivable that the dog days were over. In the days since, Monday’s collapse was the only ghastly loss, with the Wolves dropping eight games to playoff teams. Still, Minnesota simply couldn’t afford that kind of slide and chatter surrounding the trade market is likely to increase by the day. Per Cleaning The Glass, the Wolves have under-performed their point differential by more than three games, meaning that Minnesota’s true performance level isn’t exactly indicative of its hideous 15-32 mark. That makes things even more frustrating, though, and the Wolves simply haven’t been able to execute when it counts, wavering consistently when Towns and Robert Covington leave the floor and struggling in clutch situations. With any dream of playoff contention on life support, it will be interesting to see how the Wolves proceed. If nothing else, it will be clear to Minnesota observers that the 5-24 stretch in the months of December and January sealed their fate. Where do the Wolves land when surveying the full league? This week’s DIME power rankings are here. 1. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, Last week — 1st) The Bucks just keep rolling. Milwaukee has won nine in a row and, on Tuesday, the Bucks thrashed the Wizards by scoring 151 points. They’re pretty good.

The Thunder are 23-10 in their last 33 games. This isn’t a fluke. They are a good basketball team as currently constructed.

It wasn’t a great week for the Spurs, ending in three consecutive losses. All three were close-fought games but, in the end, losing to Chicago and Phoenix isn’t going to help matters in San Antonio. 19. Orlando Magic (21-27, Last week — 15th) Two weeks ago, the Magic were 20-21 and apparently in unassailable shape with regard to the playoffs. On cue, Orlando lost six of seven, including the last four games in a row. Suddenly, the team is in a precarious position, though the Magic have a bizarre four-day rest period this week to gather themselves. 20. Chicago Bulls (19-30, Last week — 21st)



Chicago is probably the only hope at upsetting the apple cart in the East, with only two games separating them from the No. 8 spot. The Bulls are 6-4 in the last 10 games, but Jim Boylen’s team has an upcoming road trip to Indiana, Brooklyn and Toronto that could be perilous. 21. Sacramento Kings (17-29, Last week — 25th) A six-game losing streak left a sour taste for everyone, but the Kings bounced back at the end of the week. Sacramento picked up a pair of road wins and, while the competition level wasn’t great in those games, any victory away from home for a fringe team is a good thing. 22. Brooklyn Nets (19-26, Last week — 20th) Remember when the Nets were 16-13? Brooklyn is 3-13 since then and it is almost as if they are actively trying to keep the door to the No. 8 seed open in the East. The schedule is favorable for the upcoming week, but the Nets need some victories in a big way.