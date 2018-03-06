NBA Power Rankings Week 20: The Pelicans Are Catching Fire At The Perfect Time

#Dime Power Rankings #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

More than five weeks have passed since DeMarcus Cousins suffered an injury that abruptly ended his season, and when that injury occurred, the New Orleans Pelicans looked to be in deep trouble. New Orleans did amass a 27-21 record before the ailment, putting the team in strong playoff position, but in the absence of Cousins, there wasn’t much in the way of optimism surrounding the Pelicans and a potential run to the postseason.

Since then, though, the team is 10-5, and at the moment, New Orleans owns an active eight-game winning streak that has thrust the team into the national consciousness. In some ways, the Pelicans probably haven’t been quite as good as that 10-5 record would indicate, as evidenced by a modest plus-0.8 net rating. However, that jumps to plus-7.4 over the past eight games, and as you may expect, Davis’ individual brilliance has been key to the rising tide.

Davis is averaging 32.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game since Cousins’ injury, and during the team’s winning streak, that jumps to an absurd 37.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. Quite clearly, those are video game-worthy numbers from one of the best players in the NBA, but for all the doubt concerning a lack of top-end talent on this particular roster, it simply hasn’t mattered given the work that Davis has done.

Of course, this is only a (very) small sample by which to judge the Pelicans, and in short, it does feel like a team that is playing over its collective head. Still, New Orleans now owns the fourth-best winning percentage in the Western Conference, and just a short time ago, that seemed almost unthinkable.

Where do the Pelicans land when compared to the rest of the NBA this week? Well, let’s find out in our latest Dime Power Rankings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dime Power Rankings#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDIME Power RankingsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP