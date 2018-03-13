NBA Power Rankings Week 21: The Raptors Are Genuinely Terrifying

“When the postseason arrives, the strength of a full bench unit will likely evaporate, simply because benches shorten…”
Coach Casey said he is not going to shorten the bench and also theres no rule that teams should do that. Its just an unwritten rule rhat teams blindly follow.
Yup, Coach won’t shorten the bench that much. That is why the team has run numerous times with 4 off the bench and either Kyle or Demar as a 5th. Just preparing the 2nd unit for what is coming. Great, insightful beginning to this article. However, after they took down a fully healthy Rockets squad there is no way Houston should be first now. Especially when Toronto was not fully healthy for that game.
