NBA Power Rankings, Vol. 3: OKC Aiming For A Rival In The West

Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (13-46)

Last week: 29, -1

Welcome back to last place, Charlotte. The Bobcats had another bad week, including a 68-point effort in Utah. But hey, at least the NBA Draft Lottery is only 79 days away.

29. Orlando Magic (16-44)

Last week: 30, +1

Rebuilding is never fun in the beginning. But the Magic have a few really nice, young players and newly acquired Tobias Harris played exceptionally well last week. He already has an above-average offensive game, and he’s only 20. I assume the Milwaukee Bucks are losing sleep over giving up on him so soon.

28. Sacramento Kings (21-40)

Last week: 28, –

The highlight of the Kings season may have come last Tuesday when they took the Miami Heat to overtime. Unfortunately they were demolished in the extra period, but it seems fitting that what might have been the best moment in their sad season came in a loss.

27. Washington Wizards (19-39)

Last week: 25, -2

A nice win at Toronto and a couple close losses to the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons made last week not completely terrible for the Wizards. But at this point every extra win seems like another ping-pong ball slowly being removed from the draft lottery.

26. New Orleans Hornets (21-39)

Last week: 26, –

The Hornets continue to play better, but with the recent injury to Anthony Davis, it seems like they’ll never be fully healthy. I’m excited to see what this team could do if healthy for an entire season.

25. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-36)

Last week: 24, -1

Another tough week for the Timberwolves, but Ricky Rubio is currently healthy, playing large minutes and putting up gaudy assist numbers. So, it could be worse for Minnesota.

24. Phoenix Suns (21-39)

Last week: 27, +3

Things for the Suns seemed bleak last week. But then they went out and beat the Timberwolves, Spurs and Hawks. That’s impressive, no matter how horrible the rest of their season has been.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (23-35)

Last week: 21, -2

I’m genuinely worried about the current emotional state of Sixers fans. They’ve been through a lot and they deserve better. Also, I wish they would let Doug Collins leave so he could get back to announcing for playoff time.

22. Detroit Pistons (23-39)

Last week: 23, +1

With some extra losing over the next month and a half of the NBA season, the Pistons may be able to drop into the bottom six teams. More ping-pong balls!

21. Toronto Raptors (23-37)

Last week: 18, -3

There goes the playoff hope. After a promising start to the Rudy Gay era, the Raptors went 0-4 last week and fell 10 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 8 seed. It was fun while it lasted.